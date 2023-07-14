Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.8%
1 yr return
11.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$211 M
Holdings in Top 10
4.9%
Expense Ratio 0.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DEMGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|31.55%
|1 Yr
|11.2%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|34.23%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|8.02%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DEMGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.5%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|11.02%
|2021
|1.6%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|16.81%
|2020
|2.0%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|89.34%
|2019
|1.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|96.05%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|DEMGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|30.09%
|1 Yr
|11.2%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|30.86%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|7.10%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DEMGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.5%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|11.02%
|2021
|1.6%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|16.81%
|2020
|2.0%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|89.34%
|2019
|1.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|96.05%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|DEMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEMGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|211 M
|717 K
|102 B
|62.53%
|Number of Holdings
|2928
|10
|6734
|2.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.5 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|84.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|4.92%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|99.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEMGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.38%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|32.95%
|Cash
|1.51%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|62.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.12%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|16.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|26.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|15.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|26.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEMGX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.24%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|3.10%
|Financial Services
|17.06%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|78.01%
|Basic Materials
|15.32%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|3.10%
|Technology
|11.75%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|92.37%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.22%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|62.87%
|Real Estate
|6.37%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|5.56%
|Consumer Defense
|5.53%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|65.33%
|Healthcare
|5.52%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|26.91%
|Communication Services
|3.90%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|88.62%
|Energy
|3.71%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|55.50%
|Utilities
|2.38%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|32.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEMGX % Rank
|Non US
|97.50%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|32.22%
|US
|0.88%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|45.96%
|DEMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|86.84%
|Management Fee
|0.52%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|12.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|0.35%
|DEMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DEMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DEMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|22.89%
|DEMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEMGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.20%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|63.81%
|DEMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DEMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEMGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.19%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|13.18%
|DEMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 14, 2018
3.55
3.6%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 14, 2018
3.55
3.6%
Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Mr. Wren is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Wren holds an MBA and an MPA from the University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Wren joined the Dimensional in 2010, has been a portfolio manager since 2018.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...