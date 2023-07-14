The Fund invests primarily in equity securities that provide the potential for capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 65% of its total assets in equity securities of issuers that are organized, have a majority of their assets, or generate the majority of their operating income outside the United States. The Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located in the same country. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in emerging markets securities.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities (80% policy). The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

The portfolio management team searches for undervalued companies that have potential for improvement that has not yet been recognized by others in the marketplace. These opportunities may exist because of temporary company-specific problems or because the companies are in industries that may be out of favor.

The portfolio management team believes that the potential for strong returns can be realized by assembling an international portfolio of fundamentally strong companies that have superior business prospects and that are priced below the team’s estimate of intrinsic value. The portfolio management team focuses on out-of-favor stocks that have the potential to realize their intrinsic value within a three- to five-year horizon.

In selecting investments for the Fund:

•Fundamental research and analysis are the driving forces behind each security chosen by the portfolio management team. Security selection is based on relative value comparisons, applying the team’s understanding of industry cycles, global competitors, and company-specific variables. The investment process combines quantitative valuation screens with traditional in-depth fundamental analysis, experienced judgment, and patience.

•The portfolio management team places great emphasis on those securities it believes can offer the best long-term appreciation within a three- to five-year horizon. The team constructs the portfolio on a stock-by-stock basis, and the holdings are diversified across market capitalization, geography, and economic sector.

•The Fund may concentrate its investments in the consumer staples sector. The consumer staples sector consists of companies that are involved in areas such as the production, manufacture, distribution, or sale of, consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, such as food and beverage, household goods, personal products, and non-discretionary retail. The Fund is a nondiversified fund.

•The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.