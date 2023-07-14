Home
Delaware Emerging Markets Debt Corporate Fund

mutual fund
DEDCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.42 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Inst (DEDIX) Primary C (DEDCX) A (DEDAX) Retirement (DEDRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Emerging Markets Debt Corporate Fund

DEDCX | Fund

$7.42

$98.8 M

4.80%

$0.36

2.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$98.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 99.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DEDCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Emerging Markets Debt Corporate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sean Simmons

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in emerging markets corporate debt securities (80% policy). For purposes of the 80% policy, emerging markets corporate debt securities include those that are (1) economically tied to an emerging market country or countries, (2) issued or guaranteed by a company domiciled or conducting significant business activities in an emerging market country, or (3) derivatives or pooled structures (such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs)) that are linked to emerging markets corporate debt securities. Emerging market countries include those currently considered to be developing or emerging countries by the World Bank, the United Nations, the countries’ governments, or in the judgment of the Fund’s investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager). These debt instruments will be denominated primarily in the currencies of members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and in other emerging markets’ currencies and may include a significant percentage of high yield (junk) corporate bonds. While there is no percentage limit on the amount of the Fund’s assets that may be invested in high yield (junk) corporate bonds, the Manager generally expects that 50% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in high yield corporate bonds.

The Fund may also use a wide variety of derivatives instruments, including credit linked notes, interest rate, index and credit default swaps, forward foreign currency contracts, futures, and options. The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the Fund without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Manager may also establish short positions through derivatives in an attempt to isolate, manage, or reduce the risk of individual positions, or positions in the aggregate, or to take advantage of an anticipated deterioration in the creditworthiness of an issuer. The Fund may employ leverage, such as by entering into reverse repurchase transactions, to attempt to take advantage of or increase the total return of attractive investment opportunities.

In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor's specialized market knowledge.

The 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

Read More

DEDCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -6.1% 13.6% 84.89%
1 Yr 4.1% -7.5% 19.8% 79.76%
3 Yr -3.9%* -17.0% 2.0% 22.65%
5 Yr -2.0%* -18.7% 2.9% 14.93%
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 6.6% 95.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -58.7% 15.1% 26.02%
2021 -1.8% -12.8% 25.4% 9.29%
2020 0.6% -6.9% 3.9% 36.30%
2019 2.6% -19.2% 4.3% 10.07%
2018 -2.0% -7.2% 5.2% 33.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -19.8% 11.3% 80.06%
1 Yr 4.1% -21.4% 19.8% 74.62%
3 Yr -3.9%* -17.0% 5.1% 22.08%
5 Yr -1.4%* -18.7% 4.3% 10.84%
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 10.6% 90.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -58.7% 15.1% 26.33%
2021 -1.8% -12.8% 25.4% 9.29%
2020 0.6% -6.9% 3.9% 36.30%
2019 2.8% -19.2% 4.3% 5.70%
2018 -1.2% -7.2% 5.2% 15.00%

NAV & Total Return History

DEDCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DEDCX Category Low Category High DEDCX % Rank
Net Assets 98.8 M 49.1 K 15.2 B 61.33%
Number of Holdings 174 4 2121 68.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.28 M -134 M 1.25 B 76.62%
Weighting of Top 10 10.40% 2.2% 95.0% 91.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 2.90%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DEDCX % Rank
Bonds 		94.97% -0.02% 116.66% 28.62%
Cash 		3.91% -16.66% 101.67% 71.38%
Stocks 		0.61% -0.47% 2.07% 4.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.51% 0.00% 8.47% 31.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.15%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 8.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEDCX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 11.41% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 30.64% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 20.60% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 12.25% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 24.66% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEDCX % Rank
US 		0.61% -0.47% 1.41% 1.85%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 1.28% 20.62%

DEDCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DEDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.17% 0.17% 43.25% 12.89%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.10% 60.12%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 77.03%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

DEDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 18.60%

Trading Fees

DEDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DEDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 99.00% 0.00% 218.00% 76.92%

DEDCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DEDCX Category Low Category High DEDCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.80% 0.00% 27.78% 44.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DEDCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DEDCX Category Low Category High DEDCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.94% -2.28% 9.04% 90.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DEDCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DEDCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sean Simmons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2016

5.85

5.9%

Sean M. Simmons is the trading specialist for the firm’s international bond group, where his responsibilities include non-dollar bonds and currencies. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in October 2007, he was a proprietary derivatives trader for Wolverine Trading from 2001 to 2005, and also worked as an options strategist for Susquehanna International Group from 2006 to 2007. Simmons received a bachelor’s degree in financial economics from Rutgers University and a master’s in finance from London Business School. He is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Mansur Rasul

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2016

5.85

5.9%

Mansur Z. Rasul Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager Mansur Z. Rasul is a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s emerging markets credit strategy, a role he assumed in July 2016. He rejoined the firm in April 2012 as head of emerging markets trading. During his previous time at Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) from 2004 to 2007, he was an analyst on the firm’s fixed income team. From May 2011 to December 2011, Rasul worked with ING Financial Markets, where he was responsible for emerging markets credit trading and structuring. Prior to that, he worked for Daiwa Capital Markets America as director of the firm’s fixed income syndicate, responsible for the placement of all fixed income products to US-based accounts from 2009 to 2011. Previously, he worked with Merrill Lynch as an associate responsible for Asian credit trading from 2007 to 2009. Rasul received his bachelor’s degree in economics, with a minor in political science, from Northwestern University.

Alexander Kozhemiakin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2019

2.68

2.7%

Alex Kozhemiakin, CFA Managing Director, Head of Emerging Markets Debt Alex Kozhemiakin joined the firm in December 2018 as head of the Macquarie Investment Management Fixed Income Emerging Markets Debt team. He has overall responsibility for the team which manages the full spectrum of emerging markets debt solutions including sovereign, local currency, and corporate. Previously, Kozhemiakin was the head of emerging markets debt at Standish Mellon Asset Management from February 2007 to January 2016. He also worked as an emerging markets debt portfolio manager at Putnam Investments and as a sovereign analyst at Citibank. Kozhemiakin’s research on fixed income has been published in leading finance journals. He has had a postdoctoral fellowship in International Relations and National Security Studies at Harvard University, and he holds a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.33 6.11

