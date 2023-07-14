Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in emerging markets corporate debt securities (80% policy). For purposes of the 80% policy, emerging markets corporate debt securities include those that are (1) economically tied to an emerging market country or countries, (2) issued or guaranteed by a company domiciled or conducting significant business activities in an emerging market country, or (3) derivatives or pooled structures (such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs)) that are linked to emerging markets corporate debt securities. Emerging market countries include those currently considered to be developing or emerging countries by the World Bank, the United Nations, the countries’ governments, or in the judgment of the Fund’s investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager). These debt instruments will be denominated primarily in the currencies of members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and in other emerging markets’ currencies and may include a significant percentage of high yield (junk) corporate bonds. While there is no percentage limit on the amount of the Fund’s assets that may be invested in high yield (junk) corporate bonds, the Manager generally expects that 50% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in high yield corporate bonds.

The Fund may also use a wide variety of derivatives instruments, including credit linked notes, interest rate, index and credit default swaps, forward foreign currency contracts, futures, and options. The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the Fund without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Manager may also establish short positions through derivatives in an attempt to isolate, manage, or reduce the risk of individual positions, or positions in the aggregate, or to take advantage of an anticipated deterioration in the creditworthiness of an issuer. The Fund may employ leverage, such as by entering into reverse repurchase transactions, to attempt to take advantage of or increase the total return of attractive investment opportunities.

In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor's specialized market knowledge.

The 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.