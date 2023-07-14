Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
-6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$39.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
13.0%
Expense Ratio 0.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 89.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DDTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|67.08%
|1 Yr
|-6.0%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|92.25%
|3 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|34.41%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|68.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|26.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|DDTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.6%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|38.85%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|32.99%
|2020
|0.2%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|95.36%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|DDTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|65.74%
|1 Yr
|-6.0%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|88.71%
|3 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|34.10%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|61.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|24.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|DDTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.6%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|38.06%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|32.99%
|2020
|0.2%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|95.36%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|DDTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DDTRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|39.3 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|4.90%
|Number of Holdings
|2878
|1
|17234
|11.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.19 B
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|8.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.97%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|90.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDTRX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.61%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|18.83%
|Stocks
|0.25%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|7.49%
|Cash
|0.14%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|75.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|40.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|17.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|87.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDTRX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDTRX % Rank
|US
|0.25%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|7.14%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|16.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDTRX % Rank
|Securitized
|89.90%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|1.83%
|Government
|9.87%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|84.96%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.14%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|98.75%
|Corporate
|0.09%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.78%
|Municipal
|0.01%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.23%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|40.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDTRX % Rank
|US
|97.73%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|10.61%
|Non US
|1.88%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|90.45%
|DDTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.43%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|80.82%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|60.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|DDTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DDTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DDTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|89.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|38.78%
|DDTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DDTRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.40%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|19.35%
|DDTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DDTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DDTRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.81%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|4.65%
|DDTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 06, 2010
12.16
12.2%
Mr. Gundlach is CEO of DoubleLine. In 2011, he appeared on the cover of Barron's as "The New Bond King." In 2013, Institutional Investor named him "Money Manager of the Year." In 2012, 2015 and 2016, he was named one of "The Fifty Most Influential" in Bloomberg Markets. In 2017, he was inducted into the FIASI Fixed Income Hall of Fame. Mr. Gundlach is a summa cum laude graduate of Dartmouth College, with degrees in Mathematics and Philosophy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2019
2.84
2.8%
Mr. Hsu is a Global Infrastructure Investments portfolio manager. He has been a member of the investment team at DoubleLine Capital since 2009 focusing on structured products. Prior to joining DoubleLine Capital, he was a member of the investment team at Trust Company of the West for seven years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Mr. Shinoda joined DoubleLine in 2009. He is Chairman of the Structured Products Committee and oversees the non-Agency RMBS team specializing in investing in non-Agency MBS, residential whole loans and other mortgage-related opportunities. He is co-Portfolio Manager on the Total Return, Opportunistic Income, Opportunistic MBS and Strategic MBS strategies, and lead Portfolio Manager overseeing the Mortgage Opportunities private funds. Mr. Shinoda is also a permanent member of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee, as well as, participating in the Global Asset Allocation Committee.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
