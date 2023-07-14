The Fund seeks current income by investing principally in debt securities of any kind. The Fund may invest without limit in mortgage-backed securities of any maturity or type, including those guaranteed by, or secured by collateral that is guaranteed by, the United States Government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations, as well as those of private issuers not subject to any guarantee. Mortgage-backed securities include, among others, government mortgage pass-through securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, multiclass pass-through securities, private mortgage pass-through securities, stripped mortgage securities ( e.g. , interest-only and principal-only securities) and inverse floaters. The Fund may also invest in corporate debt obligations; asset-backed securities; foreign securities (corporate and government, including foreign hybrid securities); emerging market securities (corporate and government); inflation-indexed bonds; bank loans and assignments; income-producing securitized products, including collateralized loan obligations (“ CLOs ”); preferred securities; and other instruments bearing fixed or variable interest rates of any maturity.

DoubleLine Capital LP (the “ Adviser ” or “ DoubleLine Capital ”) will normally seek to construct an investment portfolio for the Fund with a dollar-weighted average effective duration of three years or less. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income instrument that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. Effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s portfolio duration adjusted for the anticipated effect of interest rate changes on bond and mortgage prepayment rates as determined by the Adviser. The effective duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio may vary significantly from time to time, and there is no assurance that the effective duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio will not exceed three years at any time. The Fund may invest in individual securities of any maturity or duration.

In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the portfolio managers typically use a controlled risk approach. The techniques of this approach attempt to control the principal risk components of the fixed income markets and may include, among other factors, consideration of the Adviser’s view of the following: the potential relative performance of various market sectors, security selection available within a given sector, the risk/reward equation for different asset classes, liquidity conditions in various market sectors, the shape of the yield curve and projections for changes in the yield curve, potential fluctuations in the overall level of interest rates, and current fiscal policy.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to invest primarily in fixed income and other income-producing instruments rated investment grade and unrated securities considered by the Adviser to be of comparable credit quality. The Fund may, however, invest up to 50% of its total assets in fixed income and other income-producing instruments rated below investment grade and those that are unrated but determined by the Adviser to be of comparable credit quality. Those instruments include high yield, high risk bonds, commonly known as “junk bonds.” The Adviser does not consider the term “junk bonds” to include any mortgage-backed securities or any other asset-backed securities, regardless of their credit rating or credit quality.

The Adviser monitors the duration of the Fund’s portfolio securities to seek to assess and, in its discretion, adjust the Fund’s exposure to interest rate risk. The Adviser may seek to manage the dollar-weighted average effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio through the use of derivatives and other instruments (including, among others, inverse floaters, futures contracts, U.S. Treasury swaps, interest rate swaps, total return swaps and options, including options on swap agreements). The Fund may incur costs in implementing duration management strategies, and there can be no assurance that the Fund will engage in duration management strategies or that any duration management strategy employed by the Fund will be successful.

The Fund may enter into derivatives transactions and other instruments of any kind for hedging purposes or otherwise to gain, or reduce, long or short exposure to one or more asset classes or issuers. For example, the Fund may use futures contracts and options on futures contracts, in order to gain efficient long or short investment exposures as an alternative to cash investments or to hedge against portfolio exposures; interest rate swaps, to gain indirect long or short exposures to interest rates, issuers, or currencies, or to hedge against portfolio exposures; and total return swaps and credit

derivatives (such as credit default swaps), put and call options, and exchange-traded and structured notes, to take indirect long or short positions on indexes, securities, currencies, or other indicators of value, or to hedge against portfolio exposures. The Fund may use derivatives transactions with the purpose or effect of creating investment leverage.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. “Bonds” include bonds, debt securities and fixed income and income-producing instruments of any kind issued by governmental or private-sector entities. Most bonds consist of a security or instrument having one or more of the following characteristics: a fixed-income security, a security issued at a discount to its face value, a security that pays interest, whether fixed, floating or variable, or a security with a stated principal amount that requires repayment of some or all of that principal amount to the holder of the security. The Adviser interprets the term bond broadly as an instrument or security evidencing what is commonly referred to as an IOU rather than evidencing the corporate ownership of equity unless that equity represents an indirect or derivative interest in one or more debt securities.

The Fund may pursue its investment objective and obtain exposures to some or all of the asset classes described above by investing in other investment companies, including, for example, other open‑end or closed‑end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ ETFs ”), including investment companies sponsored or managed by the Adviser or its related parties (“ other DoubleLine funds ”). The amount of the Fund’s investment in certain investment companies may be limited by law or by tax considerations.

Portfolio securities may be sold at any time. By way of example, sales may occur when the Fund’s portfolio managers determine to take advantage of what the portfolio managers consider to be a better investment opportunity, when the portfolio managers believe the portfolio securities no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities, when the portfolio managers perceive deterioration in the credit fundamentals of the issuer, or when the individual security has reached the portfolio managers’ sell target.