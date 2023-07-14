Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$6.86 B
Holdings in Top 10
16.9%
Expense Ratio 0.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 80.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|DDLDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|27.26%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|21.70%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|8.12%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|28.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|19.87%
* Annualized
|DDLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DDLDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.86 B
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|18.72%
|Number of Holdings
|743
|4
|4919
|25.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.17 B
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|23.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.93%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|68.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDLDX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.28%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|19.97%
|Cash
|1.94%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|70.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.77%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|60.07%
|Stocks
|0.01%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|19.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|32.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|16.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDLDX % Rank
|Securitized
|58.09%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|5.38%
|Corporate
|22.76%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.74%
|Government
|17.17%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|48.78%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.97%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|79.51%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|30.38%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|57.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDLDX % Rank
|US
|76.77%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|69.62%
|Non US
|19.51%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|12.85%
|DDLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.39%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|80.18%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|54.59%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|DDLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DDLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DDLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|80.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|51.99%
|DDLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DDLDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.73%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|22.40%
|DDLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DDLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DDLDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.53%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|27.71%
|DDLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2011
10.67
10.7%
Ms. Padilla joined DoubleLine in 2009 as the Director of the Emerging Markets Group and is the lead Portfolio Manager. Prior to DoubleLine, she was a Managing Director at TCW. She began working at TCW in 1994, where she had served in a number of roles of increasing responsibility with the group, including Credit Analyst, Director of Research, Co-Portfolio Manager since December 2001, and lead Portfolio Manager since October 2006. She was involved in all aspects of building and managing TCW's Emerging Markets Fixed Income business including credit, securitization, trading and marketing. Ms. Padilla attended University of California at Berkeley as a fellow of the Robert A. Toigo Foundation and graduated with an MBA in 1994. Ms. Padilla received her BA in Economics in 1989 from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2016
5.73
5.7%
Mr. Cohen joined DoubleLine’s Global Developed Credit Group in 2012. He is the Director of the group and also a permanent member of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation committee. Prior to DoubleLine, he was a Senior Credit Analyst at West Gate Horizons Advisors (and its predecessor ING Capital Advisors) where he worked as an analyst covering bank loans and high yield bonds since 2001. Prior to joining ING, Mr. Cohen was an Assistant Vice President in the Asset Management Group of Union Bank. At Union Bank, Mr. Cohen managed a diversified portfolio of leveraged loans as well as a portfolio of CDO securities. Prior to Union Bank, he was an Associate Director of Corporate and Investment Banking at the Bank of Montreal in their Natural Resources Group. He holds a BA in Economics from the University of Arizona and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2019
2.84
2.8%
As DoubleLine’s Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Jeffrey Sherman oversees and administers DoubleLine’s Investment Management sub-committee coordinating and implementing policies and processes across the investment teams. He also serves as lead portfolio manager for multi-sector and derivative-based strategies. He is a member of DoubleLine’s Executive Management and Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committees. Prior to joining DoubleLine in 2009, he was a Senior Vice President at TCW where he worked as a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst focused on fixed income and real-asset portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2019
2.84
2.8%
Mr. Gundlach is CEO of DoubleLine. In 2011, he appeared on the cover of Barron's as "The New Bond King." In 2013, Institutional Investor named him "Money Manager of the Year." In 2012, 2015 and 2016, he was named one of "The Fifty Most Influential" in Bloomberg Markets. In 2017, he was inducted into the FIASI Fixed Income Hall of Fame. Mr. Gundlach is a summa cum laude graduate of Dartmouth College, with degrees in Mathematics and Philosophy.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
