Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.86 B

Holdings in Top 10

16.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 80.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DDLDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DoubleLine Low Duration Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DoubleLine
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    5408453
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Luz Padilla

Fund Description

The Fund seeks current income by investing principally in debt securities of any kind. The Fund may invest without limit in mortgage-backed securities of any maturity or type, including those guaranteed by, or secured by collateral that is guaranteed by, the United States Government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations, as well as those of private issuers not subject to any guarantee. Mortgage-backed securities include, among others, government mortgage pass-through securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, multiclass pass-through securities, private mortgage pass-through securities, stripped mortgage securities (e.g., interest-only and principal-only securities) and inverse floaters. The Fund may also invest in corporate debt obligations; asset-backed securities; foreign securities (corporate and government, including foreign hybrid securities); emerging market securities (corporate and government); inflation-indexed bonds; bank loans and assignments; income-producing securitized products, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”); preferred securities; and other instruments bearing fixed or variable interest rates of any maturity. 
DoubleLine Capital LP (the “Adviser” or “DoubleLine Capital”) will normally seek to construct an investment portfolio for the Fund with a dollar-weighted average effective duration of three years or less. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income instrument that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. Effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s portfolio duration adjusted for the anticipated effect of interest rate changes on bond and mortgage prepayment rates as determined by the Adviser. The effective duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio may vary significantly from time to time, and there is no assurance that the effective duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio will not exceed three years at any time. The Fund may invest in individual securities of any maturity or duration. 
In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the portfolio managers typically use a controlled risk approach. The techniques of this approach attempt to control the principal risk components of the fixed income markets and may include, among other factors, consideration of the Adviser’s view of the following: the potential relative performance of various market sectors, security selection available within a given sector, the risk/reward equation for different asset classes, liquidity conditions in various market sectors, the shape of the yield curve and projections for changes in the yield curve, potential fluctuations in the overall level of interest rates, and current fiscal policy. 
Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to invest primarily in fixed income and other income-producing instruments rated investment grade and unrated securities considered by the Adviser to be of comparable credit quality. The Fund may, however, invest up to 50% of its total assets in fixed income and other income-producing instruments rated below investment grade and those that are unrated but determined by the Adviser to be of comparable credit quality. Those instruments include high yield, high risk bonds, commonly known as “junk bonds.” The Adviser does not consider the term “junk bonds” to include any mortgage-backed securities or any other asset-backed securities, regardless of their credit rating or credit quality. 
The Adviser monitors the duration of the Fund’s portfolio securities to seek to assess and, in its discretion, adjust the Fund’s exposure to interest rate risk. The Adviser may seek to manage the dollar-weighted average effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio through the use of derivatives and other instruments (including, among others, inverse floaters, futures contracts, U.S. Treasury swaps, interest rate swaps, total return swaps and options, including options on swap agreements). The Fund may incur costs in implementing duration management strategies, and there can be no assurance that the Fund will engage in duration management strategies or that any duration management strategy employed by the Fund will be successful. 
The Fund may enter into derivatives transactions and other instruments of any kind for hedging purposes or otherwise to gain, or reduce, long or short exposure to one or more asset classes or issuers. For example, the Fund may use futures contracts and options on futures contracts, in order to gain efficient long or short investment exposures as an alternative to cash investments or to hedge against portfolio exposures; interest rate swaps, to gain indirect long or short exposures to interest rates, issuers, or currencies, or to hedge against portfolio exposures; and total return swaps and credit 
derivatives (such as credit default swaps), put and call options, and exchange-traded and structured notes, to take indirect long or short positions on indexes, securities, currencies, or other indicators of value, or to hedge against portfolio exposures. The Fund may use derivatives transactions with the purpose or effect of creating investment leverage. 
Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. “Bonds” include bonds, debt securities and fixed income and income-producing instruments of any kind issued by governmental or private-sector entities. Most bonds consist of a security or instrument having one or more of the following characteristics: a fixed-income security, a security issued at a discount to its face value, a security that pays interest, whether fixed, floating or variable, or a security with a stated principal amount that requires repayment of some or all of that principal amount to the holder of the security. The Adviser interprets the term bond broadly as an instrument or security evidencing what is commonly referred to as an IOU rather than evidencing the corporate ownership of equity unless that equity represents an indirect or derivative interest in one or more debt securities. 
The Fund may pursue its investment objective and obtain exposures to some or all of the asset classes described above by investing in other investment companies, including, for example, other open‑end or closed‑end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), including investment companies sponsored or managed by the Adviser or its related parties (“other DoubleLine funds”). The amount of the Fund’s investment in certain investment companies may be limited by law or by tax considerations. 
Portfolio securities may be sold at any time. By way of example, sales may occur when the Fund’s portfolio managers determine to take advantage of what the portfolio managers consider to be a better investment opportunity, when the portfolio managers believe the portfolio securities no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities, when the portfolio managers perceive deterioration in the credit fundamentals of the issuer, or when the individual security has reached the portfolio managers’ sell target. 
Read More

DDLDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -6.3% 3.8% 27.26%
1 Yr -0.3% -11.5% 2.9% 21.70%
3 Yr -1.5%* -6.1% 1.3% 8.12%
5 Yr N/A* -10.6% 3.2% 28.94%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% 19.87%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.2% -17.7% -2.5% 13.63%
2021 -0.5% -2.0% 2.2% 17.45%
2020 -0.1% -2.8% 4.6% 92.90%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -6.3% 3.8% 24.48%
1 Yr -0.3% -11.5% 1.9% 18.40%
3 Yr -1.5%* -6.1% 4.5% 9.09%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% 26.56%
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% 18.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.2% -17.7% -2.5% 13.63%
2021 -0.5% -2.0% 2.2% 17.45%
2020 -0.1% -2.8% 4.6% 92.90%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DDLDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DDLDX Category Low Category High DDLDX % Rank
Net Assets 6.86 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 18.72%
Number of Holdings 743 4 4919 25.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.17 B -23.9 M 9.45 B 23.44%
Weighting of Top 10 16.93% 1.7% 100.0% 68.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 4.20%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 2.25% 3.45%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 0.13% 3.18%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 2.63% 2.63% 2.45%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 2.35%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 2.33%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 2.31%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 0.38% 1.95%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 1.92%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 1.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DDLDX % Rank
Bonds 		96.28% 49.71% 194.71% 19.97%
Cash 		1.94% -102.46% 39.20% 70.83%
Convertible Bonds 		1.77% 0.00% 27.71% 60.07%
Stocks 		0.01% -0.66% 11.31% 19.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 32.81%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 16.84%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDLDX % Rank
Securitized 		58.09% 0.00% 97.27% 5.38%
Corporate 		22.76% 0.00% 100.00% 76.74%
Government 		17.17% 0.00% 73.63% 48.78%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.97% 0.00% 44.09% 79.51%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 30.38%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 57.99%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDLDX % Rank
US 		76.77% 0.00% 165.96% 69.62%
Non US 		19.51% 0.00% 72.71% 12.85%

DDLDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DDLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.01% 19.98% 80.18%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.19% 54.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

DDLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DDLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DDLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 80.00% 2.00% 500.00% 51.99%

DDLDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DDLDX Category Low Category High DDLDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.73% 0.00% 11.01% 22.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DDLDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DDLDX Category Low Category High DDLDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.53% -1.27% 4.98% 27.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DDLDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DDLDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Luz Padilla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2011

10.67

10.7%

Ms. Padilla joined DoubleLine in 2009 as the Director of the Emerging Markets Group and is the lead Portfolio Manager. Prior to DoubleLine, she was a Managing Director at TCW. She began working at TCW in 1994, where she had served in a number of roles of increasing responsibility with the group, including Credit Analyst, Director of Research, Co-Portfolio Manager since December 2001, and lead Portfolio Manager since October 2006. She was involved in all aspects of building and managing TCW's Emerging Markets Fixed Income business including credit, securitization, trading and marketing. Ms. Padilla attended University of California at Berkeley as a fellow of the Robert A. Toigo Foundation and graduated with an MBA in 1994. Ms. Padilla received her BA in Economics in 1989 from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California.

Robert Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2016

5.73

5.7%

Mr. Cohen joined DoubleLine’s Global Developed Credit Group in 2012. He is the Director of the group and also a permanent member of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation committee. Prior to DoubleLine, he was a Senior Credit Analyst at West Gate Horizons Advisors (and its predecessor ING Capital Advisors) where he worked as an analyst covering bank loans and high yield bonds since 2001. Prior to joining ING, Mr. Cohen was an Assistant Vice President in the Asset Management Group of Union Bank. At Union Bank, Mr. Cohen managed a diversified portfolio of leveraged loans as well as a portfolio of CDO securities. Prior to Union Bank, he was an Associate Director of Corporate and Investment Banking at the Bank of Montreal in their Natural Resources Group. He holds a BA in Economics from the University of Arizona and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.

Jeffrey Sherman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2019

2.84

2.8%

As DoubleLine’s Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Jeffrey Sherman oversees and administers DoubleLine’s Investment Management sub-committee coordinating and implementing policies and processes across the investment teams. He also serves as lead portfolio manager for multi-sector and derivative-based strategies. He is a member of DoubleLine’s Executive Management and Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committees. Prior to joining DoubleLine in 2009, he was a Senior Vice President at TCW where he worked as a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst focused on fixed income and real-asset portfolios.

Jeffrey Gundlach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2019

2.84

2.8%

Mr. Gundlach is CEO of DoubleLine. In 2011, he appeared on the cover of Barron's as "The New Bond King." In 2013, Institutional Investor named him "Money Manager of the Year." In 2012, 2015 and 2016, he was named one of "The Fifty Most Influential" in Bloomberg Markets. In 2017, he was inducted into the FIASI Fixed Income Hall of Fame. Mr. Gundlach is a summa cum laude graduate of Dartmouth College, with degrees in Mathematics and Philosophy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

