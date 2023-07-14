Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

13D Activist Fund

DDDIX | Fund

$21.57

$244 M

0.00%

1.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.2%

1 yr return

-8.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$244 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DDDIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    13D Activist Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    13D Activist Fund
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ken Squire

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment adviser, 13D Management LLC (the “Adviser”), seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies of any market capitalization that are the target of shareholder activism. The Adviser defines an activist as an investor who holds more than 5% of a company’s shares and either (A) has a history of activist investing and/or (B) has publicly disclosed a catalyst for change such as seeking Board seats, improving operations and/or corporate governance practices, approving a merger, spinning-off an operating division or selling a significant amount of company assets (such an investor being referred to herein as an “activist”). The Adviser derives its activist information primarily from legally mandated filings known as “13D” filings. Rules adopted under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 require a shareholder that acquires more than 5% of a company’s shares to file a form with the Securities and Exchange Commission known as a Schedule 13D that discloses the investor’s identity and its intent to influence management. The Adviser reviews all material activist situations and makes investment decisions based on its knowledge of the activist investor involved, the industry, the shareholder base, the activist’s average cost, its strategy and the Adviser’s determination of the chance of success and potential impact on share price.

Environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) is a central part of the Fund’s investment process. The Adviser screens every SEC 13D filing (approximately 1,500 per year) and 13D Amendment (approximately 4,000 per year) and only selects situations where the shareholder will be improving or participating in corporate governance or otherwise influencing management. Accordingly, at least 75% of the Adviser’s portfolio positions will have a shareholder representative on the board of directors who advocates for best-in-class corporate governance practices and a shareholder focused mentality. We do not only screen for companies with good corporate governance, because we believe there is more of a social benefit in identifying poor corporate governance companies and supporting a transition to good corporate governance. This can range from implementing best corporate governance practices to completely changing corporate culture and replacing entrenched, conflicted and self-dealing management teams. It is our experience that it is the governance element that also leads to Environmental and Social improvements in the business practices of our portfolio companies. Every portfolio position contains an engaged investor and most contain a shareholder representative on the board. These individuals are in a unique position to not only create economic value but also drive positive ESG improvement; and we are in a unique position to communicate our ESG thesis, comments and ideas to these individuals. We refer to this as Active ESG (“AESG™”).1 We have a team of AESG analysts who analyzes the ESG and activist thesis of each company, maintains an AESG database and analyzes which business practices could be done better. The Fund will engage with the AESG activists to drive positive ESG change as a central part of the Fund’s investment process.

The adviser uses the following selection guidelines to create and manage the Fund’s investment portfolio:

Selecting Investment Universe:     Identify companies where an activist investor is involved.
Weighting Investments: Different weights will be given to each investment depending on the (i) type of activist intent stated, (ii) the activist involved, (iii) the sector involved, and (iv) the adviser’s determination as to the chance of activist success.
Exiting Investments: Exiting an investment will be an integral part of the investment strategy. Primary exit triggers are when: (i) the activist sells down its position so it holds less than 5%, (ii) the activist otherwise indicates that he is exiting the investment, (iii) the activist becomes a passive investor, and (iv) in the adviser’s opinion, the activist catalyst has changed.

While the Adviser’s guidelines will define the trading horizon, this horizon may change based on other events. For example, an early exit of the Fund position may be warranted after the activist has attained most of its goals. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest in fewer issuers than a diversified fund. The adviser may engage in frequent buying and selling of securities in managing the Fund’s portfolio.

DDDIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -23.7% 31.6% 91.41%
1 Yr -8.3% -41.1% 28.9% 96.21%
3 Yr 0.7%* -20.7% 20.7% 85.60%
5 Yr -1.7%* -15.0% 80.8% 69.44%
10 Yr 4.0%* -10.0% 11.3% 21.81%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.5% -52.6% 20.1% 79.74%
2021 4.5% -25.0% 15.1% 57.70%
2020 3.5% -2.9% 196.6% 33.60%
2019 5.3% -2.6% 8.3% 54.99%
2018 -3.8% -11.1% 0.0% 44.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -27.0% 31.6% 81.82%
1 Yr -8.3% -41.1% 48.6% 93.45%
3 Yr 0.7%* -20.7% 20.7% 85.83%
5 Yr -1.7%* -15.0% 80.8% 72.65%
10 Yr 5.1%* -8.9% 12.9% 36.62%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.5% -52.6% 20.1% 79.74%
2021 4.5% -25.0% 15.1% 57.70%
2020 3.5% -2.9% 196.6% 33.60%
2019 5.3% -2.6% 8.3% 54.99%
2018 -3.8% -11.1% 0.0% 66.86%

NAV & Total Return History

DDDIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DDDIX Category Low Category High DDDIX % Rank
Net Assets 244 M 481 K 145 B 64.48%
Number of Holdings 35 1 2445 88.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 114 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 41.71%
Weighting of Top 10 43.60% 2.9% 100.0% 14.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 5.67%
  2. Papa John's International Inc 5.51%
  3. Cheniere Energy Inc 5.25%
  4. Perspecta Inc Ordinary Shares 4.99%
  5. Callaway Golf Co 4.74%
  6. Evolent Health Inc A 4.73%
  7. Dollar Tree Inc 4.70%
  8. Mercury Systems Inc 4.61%
  9. NortonLifeLock Inc 4.46%
  10. LKQ Corp 4.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DDDIX % Rank
Stocks 		94.29% 0.00% 100.57% 87.69%
Cash 		5.71% -2.51% 100.00% 9.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 60.05%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 59.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 59.55%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 59.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDDIX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.19% 0.00% 47.15% 6.05%
Technology 		16.01% 0.00% 40.65% 47.36%
Industrials 		14.53% 0.00% 45.89% 63.22%
Consumer Defense 		13.40% 0.00% 32.18% 4.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.83% 2.49% 46.48% 51.89%
Financial Services 		8.97% 0.00% 46.10% 93.70%
Basic Materials 		8.72% 0.00% 26.18% 7.56%
Real Estate 		4.46% 0.00% 25.82% 74.06%
Communication Services 		2.88% 0.00% 30.98% 43.07%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 92.95%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 94.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDDIX % Rank
US 		87.19% 0.00% 100.04% 89.20%
Non US 		7.10% 0.00% 27.19% 14.57%

DDDIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DDDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.03% 33.98% 21.54%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 1.50% 99.75%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 12.95%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 66.30%

Sales Fees

DDDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DDDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 26.23%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DDDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 0.00% 321.00% 68.19%

DDDIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DDDIX Category Low Category High DDDIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 71.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DDDIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DDDIX Category Low Category High DDDIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.64% -2.06% 3.38% 92.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DDDIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

DDDIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ken Squire

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2011

10.43

10.4%

Ken Squire, Managing Director of 13D Management LLC, founded 13D Management in 2010. Mr. Squire is also the founder and principal of 13D Monitor/Activist Database.com, a research firm specializing in reporting to subscribers on 13D filings and shareholder activism. Prior to founding 13D Monitor/Activist Database.com in 2006, Mr. Squire was a private equity investor as a principal of LSC Investors and Crown Capital Group, where he worked on various investments in public and private companies, starting in 1997. Previously, Mr. Squire was an associate in the Corporate and Securities Department at Weil, Gotshal & Manges, LLP in their New York law office from 1992 to 1997. Mr. Squire holds a B.S. with a concentration in finance from New York University's Stern School and a J.D. from New York University School of Law where he was an editor of Law Review.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

