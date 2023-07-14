Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund

mutual fund
DCXAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.47 -0.06 -0.63%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
Inst (DCXIX) Primary C (CFHCX) A (DCXAX) C (DCXCX) A (CFHAX) Inst (CFHIX)
DCXAX (Mutual Fund)

Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.47 -0.06 -0.63%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
Inst (DCXIX) Primary C (CFHCX) A (DCXAX) C (DCXCX) A (CFHAX) Inst (CFHIX)
DCXAX (Mutual Fund)

Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.47 -0.06 -0.63%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
Inst (DCXIX) Primary C (CFHCX) A (DCXAX) C (DCXCX) A (CFHAX) Inst (CFHIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund

DCXAX | Fund

$9.47

$24.8 M

22.74%

$2.15

2.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.4%

1 yr return

-24.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$24.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 145.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund

DCXAX | Fund

$9.47

$24.8 M

22.74%

$2.15

2.72%

DCXAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 22.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Catalyst Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Harvey Beker

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio comprised of exposures to:

· Futures and options on futures (the “Futures Component”); and
· Common stocks (the “Equity Component”)

Futures Component. The Futures Component allocates among metals, energy, emission rights, agricultural, and other natural or industrial resource commodities using proprietary signals from Millburn Ridgefield Corporation (the “Sub-Advisor”). The Futures Component generally holds long and/or short positions or swaps on futures contracts or indices, but may also hold long positions in options on futures contracts or indices, and maintains cash and cash equivalents to be utilized as margin or collateral. The strategy is intended to provide long-term, strategic exposure to global commodity markets, while allowing for adjustments based on shorter-term market conditions. Investments may be made long or short in domestic and foreign markets, including emerging markets. Investment in these instruments may be made directly or indirectly by investing through the Fund’s Subsidiary (as described below). The Fund invests up to 60% of its assets in the Futures Component, of which approximately 80% is expected to be in cash, cash equivalents, short and medium-term U.S. treasury bills, notes and bonds (including inflation-linked instruments) and exchange-traded funds that primarily invest in treasury instruments (including inflation-linked instruments); and approximately 20% is expected to be in collateral (including

cash, cash equivalents, short-term U.S. treasury bills, notes and bonds)for futures positions. The Sub-Advisor utilizes active, proprietary trading systems to determine allocations subject to pre-determined ranges (the net assets in the Futures Component are allocated among positions with a face value ranging from a net minimum 50% (short) to a net maximum 150% (long) of standard capital allocations to each traded market). The Sub-Advisor’s trading systems generate buy or sell decisions based on the analysis of technical market information (such as price, liquidity, and transaction costs) and/or non-price economic variables (such as economic statistics and supply/demand measures). The trading systems analyze these factors over a time spectrum that ranges from several minutes to multiple years. The Sub-Advisor analyzes additional factors to allocate the portfolio including, but not limited to: profitability of an asset class or market, liquidity of a particular market, desired diversification among markets and asset classes, transaction costs, and exchange regulations. The allocations are generally reviewed monthly, although changes may occur more or less frequently.

Equity Component. The Equity Component allocates among common stocks, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily invest in common stocks, and swaps on these instruments. These are selected by the Sub-Advisor based on diversification value, liquidity, and other criteria. The Equity Component is intended to provide long-term, strategic exposure to a number of U.S. and international equity markets and securities in sectors related to: commodities, commodities brokerage, agriculture, farmland, timber, utilities, infrastructure, natural resources, and renewable resources. Securities may be of any market capitalization, sector and geographic location (including emerging markets). The Fund invests up to 60% of its assets in the Equity Component. Equity Component investments are made on a long-only basis.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.

Investments in Subsidiary. The Sub-Advisor executes a portion of the Fund’s strategy by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary (the "Subsidiary"). The Subsidiary invests the majority of its assets in commodity-related futures and options on futures. The Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund, when viewed on a consolidated basis.

Read More

DCXAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.4% -46.9% 171.4% 67.98%
1 Yr -24.0% -73.2% 2035.5% 80.90%
3 Yr -4.5%* -20.3% 194.3% 84.00%
5 Yr -2.2%* -26.7% 80.8% 78.15%
10 Yr N/A* -21.7% 28.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.7% -45.7% 2475.6% 61.59%
2021 0.0% -87.8% 170.8% 61.31%
2020 -3.7% -34.5% 58.1% 82.09%
2019 0.9% -22.1% 8.0% 75.00%
2018 0.0% -12.8% 32.6% 9.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.4% -27.1% 171.4% 68.36%
1 Yr -24.0% -55.0% 2035.5% 81.92%
3 Yr -4.5%* -20.3% 194.3% 84.80%
5 Yr -2.1%* -26.7% 83.1% 78.57%
10 Yr N/A* -20.5% 29.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.7% -45.7% 2475.6% 61.59%
2021 0.0% -87.8% 170.8% 61.31%
2020 -3.7% -34.5% 58.1% 82.09%
2019 0.9% -22.1% 8.0% 75.00%
2018 0.0% -12.8% 32.6% 9.91%

NAV & Total Return History

DCXAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DCXAX Category Low Category High DCXAX % Rank
Net Assets 24.8 M 554 K 56.7 B 84.83%
Number of Holdings 52 1 846 39.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.2 M 2.66 M 63.2 B 95.00%
Weighting of Top 10 58.77% 20.7% 100.0% 82.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  2. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  3. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  4. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  5. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  6. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  7. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  8. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  9. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%
  10. Chcsf Fund Ltd 18.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DCXAX % Rank
Stocks 		52.83% 0.00% 53.33% 2.86%
Cash 		19.24% -81.87% 100.00% 52.90%
Other 		18.60% -47.59% 165.73% 66.67%
Bonds 		9.33% 0.00% 96.71% 62.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 78.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.89% 86.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCXAX % Rank
Utilities 		27.00% 0.00% 27.00% 16.67%
Industrials 		23.28% 0.00% 23.28% 16.67%
Real Estate 		13.82% 0.00% 13.82% 16.67%
Financial Services 		13.67% 0.00% 100.00% 22.22%
Basic Materials 		10.41% 0.00% 47.41% 38.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.41% 0.00% 3.41% 16.67%
Technology 		2.77% 0.00% 2.77% 16.67%
Energy 		2.01% 0.00% 33.64% 66.67%
Consumer Defense 		1.90% 0.00% 12.04% 38.89%
Healthcare 		1.73% 0.00% 1.73% 16.67%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 61.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCXAX % Rank
US 		32.13% -22.46% 53.33% 2.90%
Non US 		20.70% 0.00% 57.74% 7.97%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCXAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		67.52% 0.00% 100.00% 45.60%
Government 		32.47% 0.00% 100.00% 33.06%
Derivative 		0.02% 0.00% 100.00% 16.00%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 36.61% 85.48%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 42.72% 89.52%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.45% 81.45%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCXAX % Rank
US 		9.33% 0.00% 97.72% 63.77%
Non US 		0.00% -1.01% 21.42% 84.78%

DCXAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DCXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.72% 0.20% 16.76% 4.20%
Management Fee 1.75% 0.00% 1.75% 98.31%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 60.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

DCXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 4.50% 5.75% 35.71%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DCXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DCXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 145.00% 0.00% 244.00% 93.52%

DCXAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DCXAX Category Low Category High DCXAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 22.74% 0.00% 36.00% 93.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DCXAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DCXAX Category Low Category High DCXAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.96% -55.71% 52.26% 94.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DCXAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DCXAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Harvey Beker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Mr. Beker is Chairman of Millburn and Chairman of Millburn’s Investment Committee. Mr. Beker has been employed by Millburn since June 1978.  During his tenure at Millburn, he has been instrumental in the development of the research, trading and operations areas. Mr. Beker became a principal of the firm in 1982.  From June 1975 to July 1977, Mr. Beker was employed by Loeb Rhoades, Inc. where he developed and traded silver arbitrage strategies. From July 1977 to June 1978, he was a futures trader at Clayton Brokerage Co. of St. Louis. Mr. Beker received a B.A. in economics from New York University in 1974 and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU in 1975.

Barry Goodman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Mr. Goodman is Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Trading of Millburn, and is a member of Millburn’s Investment Committee. Mr. Goodman joined Millburn in 1982 as Assistant Director of Trading. He played an important role in the development of several key investment directions at the firm, including projects taken from inception through to execution and ongoing support. Today, Mr. Goodman’s role is focused on strategic initiatives and the enhancement of capabilities across all critical operating areas of the firm. From 1979 through late 1982, prior to joining Millburn, Mr. Goodman was with E. F. Hutton & Co., Inc. At Hutton, the majority of his time was spent in trading, where he designed and maintained various technical indicators and coordinated research projects pertaining to the futures markets. Mr. Goodman graduated magna cum laude from Harpur College of the State University of New York in 1979 with a B.A. in economics. He has been a featured speaker at industry events in the United States, Europe and Asia.

Grant Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Mr. Smith is Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Millburn, and is a member of Millburn’s Investment Committee. Mr. Smith joined Millburn in 1975. His responsibilities include the design, testing and implementation of quantitative trading strategies, as well as for planning and overseeing the computerized decision-support systems of the firm. Mr. Smith received a B.S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1974 and an M.S. from M.I.T. in 1975. While at M.I.T. he held several teaching and research positions in the computer science field and participated in various projects relating to database management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.78 11.51

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×