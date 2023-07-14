Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
-1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
Net Assets
$139 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.1%
Expense Ratio 0.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal securities the income from which is exempt from federal income tax, including the federal alternative minimum tax, and from California state personal income taxes. This is a fundamental investment policy that may not be changed without prior shareholder approval.
Municipal debt obligations are issued by state and local governments to raise funds for various public purposes such as hospitals, schools, and general capital expenses. Municipal debt obligations in which the Fund may invest may also include securities issued by US territories and possessions (such as the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands) to the extent that these securities are also exempt from federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The types of municipal debt obligations in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, advance refunded bonds, revenue bonds, general obligation bonds, insured municipal bonds, private activity bonds, municipal leases, and certificates of participation. The Fund will invest its assets in securities with maturities of various lengths, depending on market conditions. The Manager will adjust the average maturity of the bonds in the portfolio to attempt to provide a high level of tax-exempt income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund's income level will vary depending on current interest rates and the specific securities in the portfolio. The Fund may concentrate its investments in certain types of bonds or in a certain segment of the municipal bond market when the supply of bonds in other sectors does not suit its investment needs. The Fund may invest in insured municipal bonds. The Fund will generally have a dollar-weighted average effective maturity of between 5 and 30 years.
|Period
|DCTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|5.05%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|58.90%
|3 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|68.28%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|86.08%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|13.84%
* Annualized
|Period
|DCTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|88.86%
|2021
|0.6%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|13.00%
|2020
|0.6%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|38.87%
|2019
|0.9%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|63.65%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|86.76%
|Period
|DCTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|4.87%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|55.71%
|3 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|68.75%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|86.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|14.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|DCTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|88.62%
|2021
|0.6%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|13.00%
|2020
|0.6%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|38.87%
|2019
|0.9%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|64.60%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|85.46%
|DCTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCTIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|139 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|79.32%
|Number of Holdings
|158
|1
|14000
|67.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|70.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.06%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|31.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCTIX % Rank
|Bonds
|100.00%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|22.69%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|69.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|67.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|67.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|67.75%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|86.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCTIX % Rank
|Municipal
|100.00%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|13.19%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|67.75%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|95.99%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|68.33%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|73.27%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|69.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCTIX % Rank
|US
|80.95%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|98.08%
|Non US
|19.05%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|0.76%
|DCTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.81%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|36.79%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|92.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|DCTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DCTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DCTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|40.53%
|DCTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCTIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.78%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|4.22%
|DCTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DCTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCTIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.20%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|5.42%
|DCTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 21, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 23, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 23, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 26, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 23, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 23, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 24, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 23, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 23, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 23, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 22, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 22, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 22, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 22, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 23, 2018
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 22, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2018
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 20, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 22, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 23, 2018
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 21, 2018
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 23, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 22, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 23, 2017
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2017
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 24, 2017
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 23, 2017
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 24, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 23, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 23, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 23, 2017
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 22, 2016
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 24, 2016
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2016
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 25, 2016
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 23, 2016
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 23, 2016
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 25, 2016
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 23, 2016
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 23, 2016
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 25, 2016
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 23, 2015
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 23, 2015
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 23, 2015
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 24, 2015
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 23, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 23, 2015
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 26, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 23, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 23, 2015
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 23, 2015
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 23, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 24, 2014
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 23, 2014
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 23, 2014
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 25, 2014
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 23, 2014
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 16, 2014
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 23, 2014
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 23, 2014
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 24, 2014
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 24, 2014
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 23, 2014
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 16, 2007
14.88
14.9%
Stephen J. Czepiel Senior Vice President, Head of Municipal Bonds Portfolio Management, Senior Portfolio Manager Stephen J. Czepiel leads the portfolio management of the firm's municipal bonds strategies, a role he assumed in February 2019. He is a co-portfolio manager of the firm's municipal bond funds and client accounts, a role he has held since August 2007. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in July 2004 as a senior bond trader. Previously, he was vice president at both Mesirow Financial and Loop Capital Markets. He began his career in the securities industry in 1982 as a municipal bond trader at Kidder Peabody and now has more than 20 years of experience in the municipal securities industry. Czepiel earned his bachelor's degree in finance and economics from Duquesne University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2012
9.43
9.4%
Gregory A. Gizzi Senior Vice President, Head of Municipal Bonds, Senior Portfolio Manager Gregory A. Gizzi is head of municipal bonds in the Americas, a role he assumed in February 2019. In this role, he is responsible for the overall operation of the strategy and is team lead on several of the tax-exempt strategies. Additionally, Gizzi continues to be responsible for the taxable municipal business and the marketing efforts for the municipal product. Previously, Gizzi was co-portfolio manager of the firm's municipal bond funds and several client accounts, a role he held since November 2011. Before joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in January 2008 as head of municipal bond trading, he spent six years as a vice president at Lehman Brothers for the firm's tax-exempt institutional sales effort. Prior to that, he spent two years trading corporate bonds for UBS before joining Lehman Brothers in a sales capacity. Gizzi has more than 20 years of trading experience in the municipal securities industry, beginning at Kidder Peabody in 1984, where he started as a municipal bond trader and worked his way up to institutional block trading desk manager. He later worked in the same capacity at Dillon Read. Gizzi earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Delaware Management Company Senior Vice President, Head of Municipal Trading, Portfolio Manager Jake van Roden is head of Macquarie's municipal trading team. He is also a portfolio manager for the firm's nine open-end state-specific municipal bond funds, as well as for several municipal bond client accounts, a role he assumed in December 2017. In February 2019, his portfolio management role expanded to include the closed-end municipal bond funds and the three national municipal open-end funds.He joined the municipal department in July 2004 as a generalist and became head of municipal trading in December 2012. Before that, van Roden interned at Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in the client services department. He received a bachelor's degree in American studies with a minor in government from Franklin & Marshall College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
