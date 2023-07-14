Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal securities the income from which is exempt from federal income tax, including the federal alternative minimum tax, and from California state personal income taxes. This is a fundamental investment policy that may not be changed without prior shareholder approval.

Municipal debt obligations are issued by state and local governments to raise funds for various public purposes such as hospitals, schools, and general capital expenses. Municipal debt obligations in which the Fund may invest may also include securities issued by US territories and possessions (such as the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands) to the extent that these securities are also exempt from federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The types of municipal debt obligations in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, advance refunded bonds, revenue bonds, general obligation bonds, insured municipal bonds, private activity bonds, municipal leases, and certificates of participation. The Fund will invest its assets in securities with maturities of various lengths, depending on market conditions. The Manager will adjust the average maturity of the bonds in the portfolio to attempt to provide a high level of tax-exempt income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund’s income level will vary depending on current interest rates and the specific securities in the portfolio. The Fund may concentrate its investments in certain types of bonds or in a certain segment of the municipal bond market when the supply of bonds in other sectors does not suit its investment needs. The Fund may invest in insured municipal bonds. The Fund will generally have a dollar-weighted average effective maturity of between 5 and 30 years.