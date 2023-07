Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. (“Davis Advisors” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, uses the Davis Investment Discipline to invest Davis Appreciation & Income Fund’s assets in a balanced portfolio of common stock, convertible securities, preferred stock and bonds. The Fund may also hold cash. The Fund may invest in large, medium or small companies without regard to market capitalization and may invest in securities issued by either domestic or foreign companies.

The Fund’s investments in common stock issued by companies across the spectrum of market capitalizations are purchased primarily for their growth potential. Fixed income securities, consisting of both investment grade and high-yield, high-risk debt securities (“junk bonds”), are purchased both for current income and to provide diversification. Convertible securities, which include both preferred stock and bonds and may be “converted” into common stock if the company grows, offer both growth potential, some income and may provide downside protection. In the current market, Davis Advisors’ portfolio managers expect to continue investing a significant portion of the Fund’s assets in convertible securities.