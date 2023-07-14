The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives by investing primarily in income-producing equity securities (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)) of real estate companies. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry that are economically tied to different countries throughout the world, including the United States. The Fund defines a company as principally engaged in the real estate industry if at least 50% of the company’s revenues or 50% of the market value of the company’s assets are related to the ownership, operation, construction, development, financing, leasing, management or sale of real estate. The Fund may also invest in real estate companies or issuers that are economically tied to emerging markets. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund. The Fund’s Sub-Adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.

The Sub-Adviser believes that equity securities of real estate companies with monopolistic characteristics generally perform better over time and can command higher occupancy rates and better rents, which in turn can create more valuable portfolios for shareholders through enhanced dividends and higher real estate values. In general, the Sub-Adviser buys securities of issuers with real estate that is more difficult to supply, demand is less cyclical, and tenants are reluctant to leave. The Sub-Adviser sells securities when a company no longer meets its selection criteria or the valuation no longer meets the risk return parameters of the portfolio.

The Sub-Adviser seeks to outperform other real estate funds using in-house knowledge, research and its understanding of the real estate market. The Sub-Adviser seeks to find favorable real estate investments in the public markets through disciplined analysis by combining bottom-up fundamental research of companies with a research driven top-down asset allocation. Through such analysis, the Sub-Adviser seeks to deliver total return by identifying individual company value and by repositioning the Fund’s portfolio to be invested in companies with the best property types and geographic regions based on current real estate market conditions. Additionally, the Sub-Adviser focuses the Fund’s securities portfolio on investments that generally provide income and also have the potential for long-term capital appreciation.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.