Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
Net Assets
$195 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.5%
Expense Ratio 1.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 135.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets (defined as net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The Fund defines “bonds” as floating rate loans and other floating rate debt securities, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLO”s).
Floating rate loans generally represent amounts borrowed by corporations and other entities from banks and other institutional lenders. The Fund generally invests in loans that are rated below investment-grade (BB and lower, or an equivalent rating) or are not rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), also known as “leveraged”, “high-yield” or “junk” loans. The loans in which the Fund will primarily invest are senior secured obligations of their borrowers and are typically secured by some or all of borrowers’ assets. Floating rate loans have interest rates that reset periodically (typically quarterly or monthly) and typically have tenors of eight years or less. The interest rates on floating rate loans may be based on a percentage above LIBOR (the London Interbank Offered Rate), a U.S. bank’s prime or base rate, the overnight federal funds rate, or another rate.
A CLO is a portfolio of leveraged loans and/or high-yield bonds that are securitized and managed as a fund. The assets are typically senior secured loans, which benefit from priority of payment over other claimants in the event of an insolvency. Each CLO is structured as a series of tranches that are interest-paying bonds. The Fund generally invests in CLOs that are rated below investment-grade (BB and lower, or an equivalent rating). CLOs have interest rates that reset periodically (typically quarterly or monthly). The interest rates on floating rate loans may be based on a percentage above LIBOR (the London Interbank Offered Rate).
Additionally, the Fund will invest up to 20% of total assets in fixed-rate corporate bonds of any maturity generally rated below investment-grade (BB and lower, or an equivalent rating) or are not rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), also known as “high-yield” or “junk” loans. These securities may be issued in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, and subject to restriction on resale.
The Fund’s Sub-Adviser selects investments and seeks to reduce risk through portfolio diversification, credit analysis and attention to current developments in economic conditions. In general, the Sub-Adviser typically buys securities that provide high current income that it believes possess attractive risk/reward characteristics. The Sub-Adviser measures a security’s risk/reward ratio by its yield and expected probability of default when compared to a peer group of securities with similar credit risk. The Sub-Adviser typically will sell securities when, in the Sub-Adviser’s view, they no longer meet the buy criteria and when an issuer’s credit fundamentals deteriorate.
The Fund may also engage in securities lending.
|Period
|DCFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|31.97%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|34.35%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|66.55%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|64.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-7.8%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|54.70%
|2021
|0.1%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|88.21%
|2020
|-1.1%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|71.91%
|2019
|0.7%
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|49.42%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|65.73%
|YTD
|2.6%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|34.47%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-12.8%
|24.7%
|32.54%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|66.30%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|44.09%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-7.8%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|52.61%
|2021
|0.1%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|88.21%
|2020
|-1.1%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|71.91%
|2019
|0.8%
|-2.1%
|2.6%
|30.89%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|15.73%
|DCFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCFRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|195 M
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|86.74%
|Number of Holdings
|243
|12
|1447
|80.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.6 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|83.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.50%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|54.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCFRX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.57%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|33.22%
|Cash
|3.96%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|63.64%
|Stocks
|0.47%
|0.00%
|26.82%
|29.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|81.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|87.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|83.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCFRX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.40%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.40%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.61%
|92.40%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.57%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.40%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.61%
|91.81%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.11%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.83%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.81%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.66%
|8.77%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.25%
|91.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCFRX % Rank
|US
|0.47%
|-0.01%
|26.78%
|25.52%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.40%
|82.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCFRX % Rank
|Corporate
|85.55%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|75.09%
|Securitized
|9.57%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|6.32%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.88%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|65.03%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|79.02%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|77.19%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|81.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCFRX % Rank
|US
|64.73%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|74.83%
|Non US
|30.84%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|18.88%
|DCFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.65%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|33.92%
|Management Fee
|0.88%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|83.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|73.94%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.27%
|30.71%
|DCFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|DCFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DCFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|135.00%
|4.00%
|215.00%
|96.31%
|DCFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCFRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|10.10%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|63.18%
|DCFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DCFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCFRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.24%
|1.77%
|10.22%
|97.17%
|DCFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Ms. Kollmorgen is Managing Director and CLO Portfolio Manager at PineBridge. She has worked at PineBridge since 2015. Ms. Kollmorgen has an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA from Wellesley College and is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Mr. Burton is a portfolio manager for PineBridge’s high yield bond and leveraged loan strategies. He has served as a portfolio manager since 2014. Previously, he was a credit research analyst covering a number of industries in the Communications and Consumer Cyclical sectors from 2004 to 2007 and from 2009 to 2017. Prior to that, he was an investment banking analyst with CIBC World Markets and an investment analyst with Linden Advisors. Mr. Burton received a BA with a concentration in History from Harvard College in 2000 and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania in 2004. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Steven Oh joined PineBridge Investments in 2000 as porfolio manager. Steven is responsible for coordinating and overseeing the firm’s global credit and fixed-income strategies and co-manages the Leveraged Finance Group and portfolios. He received a BS in Finance and Management from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in Finance from the Kellogg School of Northwestern University. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|21.18
|6.0
|3.25
