The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets (defined as net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The Fund defines “bonds” as floating rate loans and other floating rate debt securities, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLO”s).

Floating rate loans generally represent amounts borrowed by corporations and other entities from banks and other institutional lenders. The Fund generally invests in loans that are rated below investment-grade (BB and lower, or an equivalent rating) or are not rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), also known as “leveraged”, “high-yield” or “junk” loans. The loans in which the Fund will primarily invest are senior secured obligations of their borrowers and are typically secured by some or all of borrowers’ assets. Floating rate loans have interest rates that reset periodically (typically quarterly or monthly) and typically have tenors of eight years or less. The interest rates on floating rate loans may be based on a percentage above LIBOR (the London Interbank Offered Rate), a U.S. bank’s prime or base rate, the overnight federal funds rate, or another rate.

A CLO is a portfolio of leveraged loans and/or high-yield bonds that are securitized and managed as a fund. The assets are typically senior secured loans, which benefit from priority of payment over other claimants in the event of an insolvency. Each CLO is structured as a series of tranches that are interest-paying bonds. The Fund generally invests in CLOs that are rated below investment-grade (BB and lower, or an equivalent rating). CLOs have interest rates that reset periodically (typically quarterly or monthly). The interest rates on floating rate loans may be based on a percentage above LIBOR (the London Interbank Offered Rate).

Additionally, the Fund will invest up to 20% of total assets in fixed-rate corporate bonds of any maturity generally rated below investment-grade (BB and lower, or an equivalent rating) or are not rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), also known as “high-yield” or “junk” loans. These securities may be issued in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, and subject to restriction on resale.

The Fund’s Sub-Adviser selects investments and seeks to reduce risk through portfolio diversification, credit analysis and attention to current developments in economic conditions. In general, the Sub-Adviser typically buys securities that provide high current income that it believes possess attractive risk/reward characteristics. The Sub-Adviser measures a security’s risk/reward ratio by its yield and expected probability of default when compared to a peer group of securities with similar credit risk. The Sub-Adviser typically will sell securities when, in the Sub-Adviser’s view, they no longer meet the buy criteria and when an issuer’s credit fundamentals deteriorate.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.