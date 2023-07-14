Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.0%
1 yr return
-4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$2.02 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.0%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 240.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|DCFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
* Annualized
* Annualized
|DCFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCFFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.02 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|38.37%
|Number of Holdings
|1809
|1
|17234
|19.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|158 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|58.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.00%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|64.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCFFX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.10%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|51.49%
|Cash
|3.10%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|49.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.79%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|37.22%
|Stocks
|0.01%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|26.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|36.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|10.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCFFX % Rank
|Energy
|57.67%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.01%
|Communication Services
|39.95%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.73%
|Industrials
|2.38%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|31.21%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.32%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|26.01%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|25.43%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|19.65%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|42.20%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|19.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.57%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|27.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCFFX % Rank
|US
|0.01%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|25.17%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|9.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCFFX % Rank
|Securitized
|50.04%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|12.92%
|Corporate
|26.12%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.71%
|Government
|20.87%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|58.73%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.83%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|66.83%
|Municipal
|0.13%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.22%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|35.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCFFX % Rank
|US
|89.24%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|37.70%
|Non US
|5.86%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|74.06%
|DCFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|33.16%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|96.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|DCFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DCFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DCFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|240.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|76.64%
|DCFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCFFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|68.77%
|DCFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DCFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCFFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.18%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|80.51%
|DCFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Amy Magnotta is the Co-head of Discretionary Portfolios at Brinker Capital Investments. In this role, she oversees the firm’s discretionary portfolio offerings and implementation of Brinker Capital’s asset allocation and manager selection decisions. Amy has primary portfolio management responsibilities for Brinker Capital’s mutual fund program, Destinations. She has over 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Brinker Capital Investments, Amy was a Consultant for Franklin Park Associates LLC, where she selected private equity investments for institutional clients. She also served in a fixed income product management and institutional client service role at BlackRock Inc. Amy graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in finance. She is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA® Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Mr. Gundlach is CEO of DoubleLine. In 2011, he appeared on the cover of Barron's as "The New Bond King." In 2013, Institutional Investor named him "Money Manager of the Year." In 2012, 2015 and 2016, he was named one of "The Fifty Most Influential" in Bloomberg Markets. In 2017, he was inducted into the FIASI Fixed Income Hall of Fame. Mr. Gundlach is a summa cum laude graduate of Dartmouth College, with degrees in Mathematics and Philosophy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
As DoubleLine’s Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Jeffrey Sherman oversees and administers DoubleLine’s Investment Management sub-committee coordinating and implementing policies and processes across the investment teams. He also serves as lead portfolio manager for multi-sector and derivative-based strategies. He is a member of DoubleLine’s Executive Management and Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committees. Prior to joining DoubleLine in 2009, he was a Senior Vice President at TCW where he worked as a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst focused on fixed income and real-asset portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Leigh A. Lowman is an Investment Manager at Brinker Capital with portfolio management responsibilities for the Destinations program. Prior to joining Brinker Capital in 2015, Ms. Lowman was an outreach analyst for The Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF) and a senior associate for Mondrian Investment Partners. Ms. Lowman was previously at Brinker Capital from 2004 to 2010 as an investment associate and operations analyst. Ms. Lowman has a B.A. in Economics from Wittenburg University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Andy joined Merganser in 2003. He serves as our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. In addition to overseeing our investment team, he is a portfolio manager for our longer-duration strategies. Earlier in his career at Merganser, Andy focused on researching and trading both residential and commercial mortgage backed securities. Andy holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Todd joined Merganser in 2013. He is the head of credit research and a portfolio manager for our longer-duration strategies. Since joining Merganser, Todd has led the effort to integrate many quantitative tools into everyday use on the investment team and throughout the organization. Prior to joining Merganser, Todd was a portfolio analyst at Galliard Capital Management. Todd holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Campe Goodman, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Campe is a fixed income portfolio manager on the US Broad Market Team. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2000, Campe spent four years at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology studying macroeconomics and finance in a doctoral program in economics. He received his AB in mathematics, magna cum laude, from Harvard College (1995). In addition, Campe holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Robert D. Burn, CFA, Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has been involved in portfolio management for the Fund since 2016 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2012. Mr. Burn joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Joseph F. Marvan, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2012. Mr. Marvan joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2003. Joe is a fixed income portfolio manager and serves as chair of the US Broad Market Team. As chair, Joe is responsible for setting aggregate risk levels and investment strategy in Core Bond Plus, Core Bond, Intermediate Bond, and Long Bond portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management, Joe was a senior portfolio manager and head of US Fixed Income at State Street Global Advisors, working on a wide range of fixed income portfolios, including those concentrating on total return, mortgage-backed securities, non-dollar bonds, and investment grade credit (1996 – 2003). Prior to that, he worked at both The Boston Company and Shearson Lehman Brothers in Fixed Income Portfolio Management and Trading (1988 – 1996). Joe earned his MBA, magna cum laude, from Babson College (Olin, 2001) and his BS in finance from Ithaca College (1987). Additionally, Joe holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
