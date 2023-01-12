Under normal circumstances, the Fund will generally invest in common stocks of companies that show strong capital appreciation potential, have strong and focused management, solid balance sheets and a history of proven results. In determining whether a company has the potential for appreciation, the Advisor will focus on several criteria, including, among other things:

● insider buying of the company’s stock by management and/or Board members;

● wide economic moat (competitive advantage that may be difficult to replicate);

● financial flexibility – the company has the ability to self-finance its growth through internally generated cash flow and to efficiently direct its free cash flow through capital expenditures, acquisitions, share buybacks, dividends, and/or debt paydown;

● above-average growth – the company has a favorable trajectory of revenue, earnings and cash flow growth versus the broader market, as measured by companies in the S&P 500 Index®;

● above-average returns on capital - the company has the ability to generate above-average returns on equity, assets, or invested capital; and

● below average valuation – the company’s shares are trading at a below-average valuation multiple on an absolute basis, or on a relative basis as measured by its competitors and/or companies in the S&P 500 Index®.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Advisor will focus, among other matters, on the amount of insider purchase activity in a company by a director, officer or executive within that company in an effort to discern if a company has favorable investment potential, based on the thesis that corporate insiders may know more about the prospects of a company than other investors. When considering the extent of insider purchase activity in a company, the Advisor uses public information from Securities and Exchange Commission filings on corporate insider buying and selling activities. In analyzing the buying and selling activities of corporate insiders, the Advisor considers various factors, such as the position of the insider within the company, possible motivations, trade volumes, and insider trading trends. The Advisor may also take into account the amount of insider ownership in a company by a director, officer or executive, as a secondary consideration.

The Advisor attempts to control risk through diversification among major market sectors, but at times, may emphasize a particular business sector. The Advisor does not limit the Fund’s investments to any particular market capitalization; however, the Fund typically expects to focus its investments in companies having a market capitalization of $5 billion or more at the time of purchase. The market capitalization of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio may fluctuate over time. The Fund is not required to sell the stock of a company if the company’s market capitalization falls below $5 billion. At any time, the Fund may invest a portion of its assets in small, unseasoned companies.

The Fund may invest in shares of exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to increase the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities. Such ETFs will typically hold a portfolio of securities designed to track the performance of a particular index or market sector. ETFs differ from traditional mutual funds in that their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in ETFs.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in common stocks of foreign issuers when, in the Advisor’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund and help the Fund achieve its investment objective.

A security may be sold when the Advisor believes the security no longer has the potential for strong capital appreciation, when it meets its targeted price, when the fundamentals of the issuer’s business or general market conditions have changed, when strong performance has resulted in an outsized position for the security within the Fund’s portfolio, or when the Advisor believes more attractive opportunities become available.