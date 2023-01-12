Home
Name

As of 12/01/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Davenport Insider Buying Fund

DBUYX | Fund

$10.17

-

0.00%

1.37%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DBUYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Davenport Insider Buying Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will generally invest in common stocks of companies that show strong capital appreciation potential, have strong and focused management, solid balance sheets and a history of proven results. In determining whether a company has the potential for appreciation, the Advisor will focus on several criteria, including, among other things:

insider buying of the company’s stock by management and/or Board members;
wide economic moat (competitive advantage that may be difficult to replicate);
financial flexibility – the company has the ability to self-finance its growth through internally generated cash flow and to efficiently direct its free cash flow through capital expenditures, acquisitions, share buybacks, dividends, and/or debt paydown;
above-average growth – the company has a favorable trajectory of revenue, earnings and cash flow growth versus the broader market, as measured by companies in the S&P 500 Index®;
above-average returns on capital - the company has the ability to generate above-average returns on equity, assets, or invested capital; and
below average valuation – the company’s shares are trading at a below-average valuation multiple on an absolute basis, or on a relative basis as measured by its competitors and/or companies in the S&P 500 Index®.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Advisor will focus, among other matters, on the amount of insider purchase activity in a company by a director, officer or executive within that company in an effort to discern if a company has favorable investment potential, based on the thesis that corporate insiders may know more about the prospects of a company than other investors. When considering the extent of insider purchase activity in a company, the Advisor uses public information from Securities and Exchange Commission filings on corporate insider buying and selling activities. In analyzing the buying and selling activities of corporate insiders, the Advisor considers various factors, such as the position of the insider within the company, possible motivations, trade volumes, and insider trading trends. The Advisor may also take into account the amount of insider ownership in a company by a director, officer or executive, as a secondary consideration.

The Advisor attempts to control risk through diversification among major market sectors, but at times, may emphasize a particular business sector. The Advisor does not limit the Fund’s investments to any particular market capitalization; however, the Fund typically expects to focus its investments in companies having a market capitalization of $5 billion or more at the time of purchase. The market capitalization of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio may fluctuate over time. The Fund is not required to sell the stock of a company if the company’s market capitalization falls below $5 billion. At any time, the Fund may invest a portion of its assets in small, unseasoned companies.

The Fund may invest in shares of exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to increase the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities. Such ETFs will typically hold a portfolio of securities designed to track the performance of a particular index or market sector. ETFs differ from traditional mutual funds in that their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in ETFs.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in common stocks of foreign issuers when, in the Advisor’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund and help the Fund achieve its investment objective.

A security may be sold when the Advisor believes the security no longer has the potential for strong capital appreciation, when it meets its targeted price, when the fundamentals of the issuer’s business or general market conditions have changed, when strong performance has resulted in an outsized position for the security within the Fund’s portfolio, or when the Advisor believes more attractive opportunities become available.

DBUYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DBUYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DBUYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DBUYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DBUYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DBUYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DBUYX Category Low Category High DBUYX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DBUYX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DBUYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DBUYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DBUYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DBUYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DBUYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DBUYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DBUYX Category Low Category High DBUYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DBUYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DBUYX Category Low Category High DBUYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DBUYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

DBUYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

