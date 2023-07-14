Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
9.6%
1 yr return
13.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$9.05 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.3%
Expense Ratio 2.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|DBELX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.6%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|3.93%
|1 Yr
|13.8%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|12.69%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-17.0%
|2.0%
|9.39%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DBELX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.9%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|3.76%
|2021
|-5.7%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|79.49%
|2020
|0.4%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|48.51%
|2019
|N/A
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|N/A
|DBELX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DBELX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.05 M
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|93.96%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|4
|2121
|94.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.62 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|92.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.29%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|15.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DBELX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.20%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|23.08%
|Cash
|3.80%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|72.92%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|26.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|8.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|59.69%
|DBELX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
