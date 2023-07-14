The Balanced Income Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in equity and fixed income securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will target an allocation of no more than 75% and no less than 25% of its total assets in equity securities and no less than 25% of its total assets in fixed income securities. With regard to the Fund’s equity securities, Davenport & Company LLC (the “Advisor”) looks for companies that have established business models, attractive valuations, a history of dividend payment and growth, and/or dividend growth potential. The Fund’s fixed income securities are used to enhance current income and to provide stability. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any duration, maturity or quality rating.

The Advisor attempts to control risk through diversification among major market sectors, but may overweight a position or a sector that is believed to have favorable prospects. The Advisor does not limit the Fund’s equity securities to any particular capitalization requirement. At any time, the Fund may invest a portion of its assets in small, unseasoned companies.

The Fund may invest in shares of ETFs to increase the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities. Such ETFs will typically hold a portfolio of securities designed to track the performance of a particular index or market sector. ETFs differ from traditional mutual funds in that their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday.

The Fund may invest in equity and debt obligations of foreign issuers when, in the Advisor’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund and help the Fund achieve its investment objective. The Fund may invest in ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks or debt obligations of foreign companies, including regional and/or country specific ETFs.

Equity Securities. The Advisor seeks to identify companies that may be undervalued because they are currently out of favor with the market or temporarily misunderstood by the investment community. The Advisor will assess the sustainability of a company’s dividend payments by analyzing its dividend history, its competitive position and industry dynamics. The Advisor uses a “bottom-up” stock selection approach that focuses primarily on individual companies in the context of broader market factors. In selecting equity investments for the Fund, the Advisor will focus on companies that exhibit one or more of the following characteristics:

● attractive valuation based on intrinsic, absolute and relative value

● attractive dividend yield

● history of growing dividends with the likelihood of sustainable dividend growth

● an attractive business model, sound balance sheet and a disciplined management team

The Fund may invest in special situation companies facing near-term headwinds but with favorable prospects for recovery. Special situations may include significant changes in a company’s allocation of its existing capital (companies undergoing turnarounds, spin-offs, mergers or acquisitions) or a restructuring of assets. Special situations may also result from significant changes to an industry through regulatory developments or shifts in competition, new or improved products, changes in senior management or significant changes in cost structure.

The Fund may also invest in the equity securities of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). MLPs are publicly traded partnerships that often own several properties or businesses (or directly own interests). MLPs are generally related to the real estate development and oil and gas industries, but may also finance other projects or provide financial services. By confining their interests to specific activities, MLP interests or units are able to trade on public securities exchanges exactly like shares of a corporation, without entity level taxation.

An equity security will be sold when the Advisor believes it no longer has the potential for capital appreciation, when it meets its targeted price, when the fundamentals of the issuer’s business or general market conditions have changed, when more attractive opportunities become available, or when strong performance has resulted in an outsized position.

Fixed Income Securities. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of all types, including, but not limited to, government and government-related securities, mortgage and asset-backed securities, corporate and municipal bonds and floating rate securities. The Fund will invest primarily in investment grade fixed income securities, but may invest in non-investment grade fixed income securities. Investment grade fixed income securities are securities that are rated in one of the four highest rating categories by any nationally recognized rating agency or unrated securities determined to be investment-grade quality by the Advisor. Non-investment grade fixed income securities, often referred to as “junk bonds,” are rated below the four highest rating categories.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or duration. The Fund will calculate its effective duration by using each security’s nearest call date or maturity, whichever comes first. Duration is the measure of the Fund’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. For example, if interest rates move up one percentage point (1%) while the Fund’s duration is 4 years, the share price on the Fund’s fixed income securities would be expected to decline by 4%.

The proportion of the Fund’s investments held in various fixed income securities will vary depending upon economic trends, changes in the shape of the yield curve, and sector analysis. In selecting fixed income securities, the Advisor will consider factors such as interest rate trends, yield curve analysis, credit ratings, liquidity, duration, and appreciation potential. A fixed income security will be sold when it no longer meets the Advisor’s criteria for investment or when a more attractive investment is available.