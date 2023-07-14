The Fund primarily invests in equity securities of small cap companies. The Fund considers “small cap” companies to be those with market capitalizations similar to companies listed on the Russell 2000® Value Index at the time of investment. As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization of companies listed on the Russell 2000® Value Index ranged from $32.5 million to $14.9 billion and the median was $986 million.

Using fundamental, bottom-up research, the Fund’s portfolio manager utilizes a multi-factored valuation method to identify stocks of companies that he believes are undervalued at the time of purchase. The Fund’s portfolio manager looks for companies with earnings, cash flows and/or assets that he believes are not accurately reflected in the companies’ market values. The portfolio manager may also consider whether the companies’ securities have a favorable dividend and/or interest-paying history and whether such payments are expected to continue. The portfolio manager attempts to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until it has returned to favor in the market and the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the portfolio manager believes more accurately reflects the fair value of the company. The Fund seeks to preserve capital in down markets and to diversify its portfolio in traditional, as well as relative, value-oriented investments.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities of U.S. small cap companies. This policy may be changed only upon at least 60 days’ advance notice to shareholders. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, securities convertible into common stocks (such as convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks and warrants), equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund may also invest in high grade government bonds. The Fund may from time to time overweight its investments in certain market sectors.

As a result of its investment strategy, the Fund typically engages in active trading of small cap securities which causes the Fund to experience a relatively high portfolio turnover rate, the effects of which are described below under “Turnover Risk.”