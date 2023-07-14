Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.1%
1 yr return
4.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
18.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.9%
Net Assets
$176 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.4%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund primarily invests in equity securities of small cap companies. The Fund considers “small cap” companies to be those with market capitalizations similar to companies listed on the Russell 2000® Value Index at the time of investment. As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization of companies listed on the Russell 2000® Value Index ranged from $32.5 million to $14.9 billion and the median was $986 million.
Using fundamental, bottom-up research, the Fund’s portfolio manager utilizes a multi-factored valuation method to identify stocks of companies that he believes are undervalued at the time of purchase. The Fund’s portfolio manager looks for companies with earnings, cash flows and/or assets that he believes are not accurately reflected in the companies’ market values. The portfolio manager may also consider whether the companies’ securities have a favorable dividend and/or interest-paying history and whether such payments are expected to continue. The portfolio manager attempts to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until it has returned to favor in the market and the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the portfolio manager believes more accurately reflects the fair value of the company. The Fund seeks to preserve capital in down markets and to diversify its portfolio in traditional, as well as relative, value-oriented investments.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities of U.S. small cap companies. This policy may be changed only upon at least 60 days’ advance notice to shareholders. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, securities convertible into common stocks (such as convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks and warrants), equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund may also invest in high grade government bonds. The Fund may from time to time overweight its investments in certain market sectors.
As a result of its investment strategy, the Fund typically engages in active trading of small cap securities which causes the Fund to experience a relatively high portfolio turnover rate, the effects of which are described below under “Turnover Risk.”
|Period
|DASCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|98.05%
|1 Yr
|4.2%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|59.00%
|3 Yr
|18.1%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|13.16%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|10.29%
|10 Yr
|2.2%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|28.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|DASCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.5%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|2.00%
|2021
|14.1%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|17.08%
|2020
|-1.1%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|80.70%
|2019
|3.8%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|69.59%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|10.78%
|Period
|DASCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|93.71%
|1 Yr
|4.2%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|54.98%
|3 Yr
|18.1%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|12.70%
|5 Yr
|4.5%*
|-19.0%
|42.5%
|11.58%
|10 Yr
|6.6%*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|13.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|DASCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.5%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|2.00%
|2021
|14.1%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|17.08%
|2020
|-1.1%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|80.70%
|2019
|3.8%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|69.59%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|18.30%
|DASCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DASCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|176 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|69.05%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|10
|1551
|71.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|43.2 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|65.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.40%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|27.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DASCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.83%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|69.15%
|Cash
|3.18%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|29.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|16.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|15.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|13.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|14.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DASCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.78%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|24.94%
|Industrials
|12.02%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|92.49%
|Consumer Defense
|11.97%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|3.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.84%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|45.92%
|Utilities
|10.33%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|1.10%
|Real Estate
|7.99%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|45.25%
|Technology
|6.04%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|86.09%
|Healthcare
|5.26%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|55.63%
|Energy
|4.32%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|80.57%
|Basic Materials
|3.45%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|80.57%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|92.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DASCX % Rank
|US
|95.44%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|40.92%
|Non US
|1.39%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|73.74%
|DASCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|55.95%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|77.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.99%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|28.48%
|DASCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DASCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DASCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|59.60%
|DASCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DASCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.28%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|5.62%
|DASCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DASCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DASCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.15%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|13.05%
|DASCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2021
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2020
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.589
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2017
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2007
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2008
13.93
13.9%
Roth is a portfolio manager of Dean Capital Mgmt since 2008 and founding member of Dean Capital Mgmt. formed in March 2008 and has lead responsibility for DCM’s small cap value strategy. Prior to joining DCM, Roth worked for American Century Investments, serving as a senior equity analyst and later as a portfolio manager of the Small Cap Value fund from 2006 until 2008. He also worked as an equity analyst at Strong Capital Mgmt. from July 2000. Roth holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
