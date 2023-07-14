Home
Trending ETFs

DASCX (Mutual Fund)

DASCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.1%

1 yr return

4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

18.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

Net Assets

$176 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DASCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dean Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dean Fund
  • Inception Date
    May 28, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Roth

Fund Description

The Fund primarily invests in equity securities of small cap companies. The Fund considers “small cap” companies to be those with market capitalizations similar to companies listed on the Russell 2000® Value Index at the time of investment. As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization of companies listed on the Russell 2000® Value Index ranged from $32.5 million to $14.9 billion and the median was $986 million.

Using fundamental, bottom-up research, the Fund’s portfolio manager utilizes a multi-factored valuation method to identify stocks of companies that he believes are undervalued at the time of purchase. The Fund’s portfolio manager looks for companies with earnings, cash flows and/or assets that he believes are not accurately reflected in the companies’ market values. The portfolio manager may also consider whether the companies’ securities have a favorable dividend and/or interest-paying history and whether such payments are expected to continue. The portfolio manager attempts to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until it has returned to favor in the market and the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the portfolio manager believes more accurately reflects the fair value of the company. The Fund seeks to preserve capital in down markets and to diversify its portfolio in traditional, as well as relative, value-oriented investments.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities of U.S. small cap companies. This policy may be changed only upon at least 60 days’ advance notice to shareholders. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, securities convertible into common stocks (such as convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks and warrants), equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund may also invest in high grade government bonds. The Fund may from time to time overweight its investments in certain market sectors.

As a result of its investment strategy, the Fund typically engages in active trading of small cap securities which causes the Fund to experience a relatively high portfolio turnover rate, the effects of which are described below under “Turnover Risk.”

Read More

DASCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DASCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -10.6% 21.3% 98.05%
1 Yr 4.2% -16.4% 28.1% 59.00%
3 Yr 18.1%* -15.7% 112.5% 13.16%
5 Yr 3.9%* -24.5% 42.5% 10.29%
10 Yr 2.2%* -21.2% 23.2% 28.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DASCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.5% -36.7% 212.9% 2.00%
2021 14.1% -38.4% 60.6% 17.08%
2020 -1.1% -9.3% 66.8% 80.70%
2019 3.8% -5.9% 7.6% 69.59%
2018 -3.3% -12.3% -1.2% 10.78%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DASCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -12.9% 21.3% 93.71%
1 Yr 4.2% -16.4% 46.4% 54.98%
3 Yr 18.1%* -15.7% 112.5% 12.70%
5 Yr 4.5%* -19.0% 42.5% 11.58%
10 Yr 6.6%* -10.1% 23.2% 13.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DASCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.5% -36.7% 212.9% 2.00%
2021 14.1% -38.4% 60.6% 17.08%
2020 -1.1% -7.6% 66.8% 80.70%
2019 3.8% -5.9% 7.6% 69.59%
2018 -2.8% -12.3% -1.2% 18.30%

NAV & Total Return History

DASCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DASCX Category Low Category High DASCX % Rank
Net Assets 176 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 69.05%
Number of Holdings 77 10 1551 71.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 43.2 M 812 K 2.82 B 65.21%
Weighting of Top 10 25.40% 4.8% 95.7% 27.43%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DASCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.83% 14.38% 100.16% 69.15%
Cash 		3.18% -52.43% 47.85% 29.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 16.19%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 15.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 13.57%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 14.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DASCX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.78% 0.00% 35.71% 24.94%
Industrials 		12.02% 0.65% 48.61% 92.49%
Consumer Defense 		11.97% 0.00% 13.22% 3.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.84% 0.00% 51.62% 45.92%
Utilities 		10.33% 0.00% 13.86% 1.10%
Real Estate 		7.99% 0.00% 44.41% 45.25%
Technology 		6.04% 0.00% 34.03% 86.09%
Healthcare 		5.26% 0.00% 25.76% 55.63%
Energy 		4.32% 0.00% 29.42% 80.57%
Basic Materials 		3.45% 0.00% 67.30% 80.57%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 24.90% 92.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DASCX % Rank
US 		95.44% 11.42% 100.16% 40.92%
Non US 		1.39% 0.00% 78.53% 73.74%

DASCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DASCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.05% 37.36% 55.95%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 77.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 12.99%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 28.48%

Sales Fees

DASCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DASCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DASCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 7.00% 252.00% 59.60%

DASCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DASCX Category Low Category High DASCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.28% 0.00% 7.65% 5.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DASCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DASCX Category Low Category High DASCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.15% -1.43% 4.13% 13.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DASCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DASCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Roth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2008

13.93

13.9%

Roth is a portfolio manager of Dean Capital Mgmt since 2008 and founding member of Dean Capital Mgmt. formed in March 2008 and has lead responsibility for DCM’s small cap value strategy. Prior to joining DCM, Roth worked for American Century Investments, serving as a senior equity analyst and later as a portfolio manager of the Small Cap Value fund from 2006 until 2008. He also worked as an equity analyst at Strong Capital Mgmt. from July 2000. Roth holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

