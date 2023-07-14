Home
Trending ETFs

DAEIX (Mutual Fund)

DAEIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SUMMARY SECTION – DEAN EQUITY INCOME FUND

DAEIX | Fund

$19.42

$35.7 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$35.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DAEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SUMMARY SECTION – DEAN EQUITY INCOME FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund will primarily invest in equity securities of U.S. large cap companies. The Fund considers “large cap” companies to be those with market capitalizations similar to companies listed on the Russell 1000 Value Index at the time of investment. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalization of companies listed on the Russell 1000 Value Index ranged from $1.9 billion to $1,437.6 billion and the median was $11.4 billion.

Using fundamental, bottom-up research, the Fund’s portfolio manager utilizes a multi-factored valuation method to identify stocks of large cap companies that he believes are undervalued at the time of purchase. To identify these companies, the Fund’s portfolio manager looks for companies with earnings, cash flows and/or assets that he believes are not accurately reflected in the companies’ market values. The portfolio manager also considers various ratios, including the price-to-earnings or price-to-book value ratios and whether the companies’ securities have a favorable dividend and/or interest-paying history and whether such payments are expected to continue. The portfolio manager attempts to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until it has returned to favor in the market and the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the portfolio manager believes more accurately reflects the fair value of the company.

The Fund seeks to preserve capital in down markets and to diversify its portfolio in traditional, as well as relative, value-oriented investments. The Fund may from time to time overweight its investments in certain market sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. large cap companies. This policy may be changed only upon at least 60 days’ advance notice to shareholders. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, securities convertible into common stocks (such as convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks and warrants), equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnership interests (“MLPs”). The Fund may invest in the applicable securities directly, or indirectly through other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds) that invest primarily in such securities. The Fund may also invest in high grade government bonds of varying maturities, typically one to ten years. The Fund may from time to time overweight its investments in certain market sectors.

Read More

DAEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DAEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DAEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DAEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DAEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DAEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DAEIX Category Low Category High DAEIX % Rank
Net Assets 35.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 49 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 13.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 37.66% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. N/A 11.66%
  2. Chevron Corporation 3.52%
  3. Omnicom Group Inc 3.14%
  4. Merck Co., Inc 3.00%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc. 2.79%
  6. Price T Rowe Group 2.76%
  7. Altria Group, Inc. 2.76%
  8. Duke Energy Corp 2.72%
  9. BCE Inc. 2.69%
  10. Amgen Inc. 2.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DAEIX % Rank
Stocks 		95.74% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		11.66% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DAEIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DAEIX % Rank
US 		95.74% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DAEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DAEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DAEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DAEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DAEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DAEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DAEIX Category Low Category High DAEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DAEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DAEIX Category Low Category High DAEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DAEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DAEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

