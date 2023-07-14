Home
DAACX (Mutual Fund)

SEI Diversified Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.5183 -0.02 -0.23%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (DAACX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Diversified Equity Fund

DAACX | Fund

$9.52

$145 K

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

15.9%

1 yr return

14.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$145 K

Holdings in Top 10

87.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Diversified Equity Fund

DAACX | Fund

$9.52

$145 K

0.00%

-

DAACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Diversified Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Mar 30, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    16310
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Derek Papastrat

Fund Description

Adviser Managed Strategy Component

Only persons who are clients of the Financial Adviser (as defined below) and who participate in the Adviser Managed Strategy should invest in the Fund. The Fund may not be purchased by any other investor. The Fund is designed to be a component of a broader strategy employed by a third party investment manager (Financial Adviser) for the benefit of its clients. The Financial Adviser seeks to take advantage of broad market changes by tactically shifting its clients' assets among the Fund, the Core Fixed Income Fund, the Enhanced Fixed Income Fund and a money market fund affiliated with the Fund, depending on the Financial Adviser's evaluation of current market conditions (Adviser Managed Strategy). The Financial Adviser is not the adviser to the Fund and is not affiliated with SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC), the adviser to the Fund.

When the Financial Adviser determines to reallocate its clients' assets to one or more of the other funds that compose the Adviser Managed Strategy, the Financial Adviser may request the redemption of a substantial portion of or all of the shares for which the Financial Adviser exercises investment discretion. In such an instance, the Financial Adviser's notice of its intent to redeem or formal redemption request (collectively, "Redemption Request") will cause the Fund to liquidate a substantial portion of or substantially all of its assets in order to fulfill the Redemption Request. If the Financial Adviser's Redemption Request includes all of the shares for which it exercises investment discretion, the Fund will no longer be an active component of the Adviser Managed Strategy. When the Fund is not an active component of the Adviser Managed Strategy, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its remaining assets in cash, money market instruments, repurchase agreements and other short-term obligations pending the Financial Adviser's formal redemption request; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are designed to track the performance of the broad U.S. equity market. The Fund could be invested in these types of investments for extended periods of time. At such times, SIMC will manage the assets of the Fund. SIMC, the Financial Adviser or one or more of their affiliates will be the only investors in the Fund following the Financial Adviser's redemption of all of its clients' shares from the Fund. Due to this strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, and when the Fund is an active component of the Adviser Managed Strategy, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers of various market capitalizations and industries.

It is expected that the Fund will invest: (i) at least 50% of its assets in a portfolio of securities designed to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of one or more indexes that represent broad exposure to the U.S. equity market (U.S. Equity Index); (ii) up to 40% of its assets in a portfolio of securities designed to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of one or more indexes that represent broad exposure to equity securities of issuers located in developed market countries outside of the U.S. (Developed Foreign

Market Equity Index); and (iii) up to 20% of its assets in a portfolio of securities designed to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of one or more indexes that represent broad exposure to equity securities of issuers located in emerging market countries (Emerging Market Equity Index). Although SIMC will actively determine the percentage of the Fund that will be allocated to each of the U.S. Equity, Developed Foreign Market Equity and Emerging Market Equity Indexes (each, an Index, and collectively, the Indexes), the assets allocated to each Index will be managed using a passive approach. SIMC may adjust the Fund's allocation of assets among the Indexes over time on the basis of its long-term capital market assumptions.

The Fund's investment performance will depend on SIMC's allocation decisions with respect to the Indexes, the Fund's tracking of the Indexes and the performance of the Indexes. The Fund's ability to track the performance of each Index will be affected by the size and timing of cash flows into and out of the Fund, changes in SIMC's allocation of assets among the Indexes, and the Fund's fees and expenses.

The Fund generally will attempt to invest in securities composing an Index in approximately the same proportions as they are represented in the Index. It may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities composing an Index or to hold them in the same weightings as they are represented in the Index. In those cases, the Fund's sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) may employ a representative sampling or index optimization technique to replicate the Index. In seeking to track the performance of each Index, the Fund may invest in the following securities, not all of which may be constituents of an Index: common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, rights, warrants, ETFs, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and futures contracts. The Fund may use ETFs or futures contracts in lieu of investing directly in the securities making up the Index to obtain exposure to the equity markets, including during high volume periods of activity in the Fund, and may invest in certain fixed income instruments, such as Treasury bills, to serve as margin or collateral for such futures positions.

The Sub-Adviser selects the Fund's securities under the general supervision of SIMC. The Sub-Adviser's passive investment strategy seeks to track an index return, and therefore differs from an "active" investment strategy where an investment manager buys and sells securities based on its own economic, financial, and market analysis. The market capitalization and composition of the Indexes are subject to change. SIMC or the Sub-Adviser may sell securities that are represented in an Index or purchase securities that are not represented in an Index, prior to or after their removal or addition to the Index.

When the Fund is not an active component of the Adviser Managed Strategy, SIMC will act as the sole manager to the Fund, and a sub-adviser will not be used.

DAACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DAACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 14.8% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DAACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DAACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 14.8% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DAACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DAACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DAACX Category Low Category High DAACX % Rank
Net Assets 145 K N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 2 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 148 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 87.13% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DAACX % Rank
Stocks 		87.01% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		12.99% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DAACX % Rank
Technology 		24.45% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		14.47% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		13.41% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		10.73% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		8.81% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		8.22% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		6.90% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		4.79% N/A N/A N/A
Utilities 		2.98% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		2.77% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		2.47% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DAACX % Rank
US 		86.05% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.96% N/A N/A N/A

DAACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DAACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.20% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DAACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DAACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DAACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DAACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DAACX Category Low Category High DAACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DAACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DAACX Category Low Category High DAACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DAACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually

Distributions History

DAACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Derek Papastrat

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Mr. Papastrat has served as a Trade Execution Analyst for SEI Investments Management Corporation since 2006.

David Hintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2022

0.17

0.2%

David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

