Adviser Managed Strategy Component

Only persons who are clients of the Financial Adviser (as defined below) and who participate in the Adviser Managed Strategy should invest in the Fund. The Fund may not be purchased by any other investor. The Fund is designed to be a component of a broader strategy employed by a third party investment manager (Financial Adviser) for the benefit of its clients. The Financial Adviser seeks to take advantage of broad market changes by tactically shifting its clients' assets among the Fund, the Core Fixed Income Fund, the Enhanced Fixed Income Fund and a money market fund affiliated with the Fund, depending on the Financial Adviser's evaluation of current market conditions (Adviser Managed Strategy). The Financial Adviser is not the adviser to the Fund and is not affiliated with SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC), the adviser to the Fund.

When the Financial Adviser determines to reallocate its clients' assets to one or more of the other funds that compose the Adviser Managed Strategy, the Financial Adviser may request the redemption of a substantial portion of or all of the shares for which the Financial Adviser exercises investment discretion. In such an instance, the Financial Adviser's notice of its intent to redeem or formal redemption request (collectively, "Redemption Request") will cause the Fund to liquidate a substantial portion of or substantially all of its assets in order to fulfill the Redemption Request. If the Financial Adviser's Redemption Request includes all of the shares for which it exercises investment discretion, the Fund will no longer be an active component of the Adviser Managed Strategy. When the Fund is not an active component of the Adviser Managed Strategy, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its remaining assets in cash, money market instruments, repurchase agreements and other short-term obligations pending the Financial Adviser's formal redemption request; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are designed to track the performance of the broad U.S. equity market. The Fund could be invested in these types of investments for extended periods of time. At such times, SIMC will manage the assets of the Fund. SIMC, the Financial Adviser or one or more of their affiliates will be the only investors in the Fund following the Financial Adviser's redemption of all of its clients' shares from the Fund. Due to this strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, and when the Fund is an active component of the Adviser Managed Strategy, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers of various market capitalizations and industries.

It is expected that the Fund will invest: (i) at least 50% of its assets in a portfolio of securities designed to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of one or more indexes that represent broad exposure to the U.S. equity market (U.S. Equity Index); (ii) up to 40% of its assets in a portfolio of securities designed to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of one or more indexes that represent broad exposure to equity securities of issuers located in developed market countries outside of the U.S. (Developed Foreign

Market Equity Index); and (iii) up to 20% of its assets in a portfolio of securities designed to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of one or more indexes that represent broad exposure to equity securities of issuers located in emerging market countries (Emerging Market Equity Index). Although SIMC will actively determine the percentage of the Fund that will be allocated to each of the U.S. Equity, Developed Foreign Market Equity and Emerging Market Equity Indexes (each, an Index, and collectively, the Indexes), the assets allocated to each Index will be managed using a passive approach. SIMC may adjust the Fund's allocation of assets among the Indexes over time on the basis of its long-term capital market assumptions.

The Fund's investment performance will depend on SIMC's allocation decisions with respect to the Indexes, the Fund's tracking of the Indexes and the performance of the Indexes. The Fund's ability to track the performance of each Index will be affected by the size and timing of cash flows into and out of the Fund, changes in SIMC's allocation of assets among the Indexes, and the Fund's fees and expenses.

The Fund generally will attempt to invest in securities composing an Index in approximately the same proportions as they are represented in the Index. It may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities composing an Index or to hold them in the same weightings as they are represented in the Index. In those cases, the Fund's sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) may employ a representative sampling or index optimization technique to replicate the Index. In seeking to track the performance of each Index, the Fund may invest in the following securities, not all of which may be constituents of an Index: common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, rights, warrants, ETFs, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and futures contracts. The Fund may use ETFs or futures contracts in lieu of investing directly in the securities making up the Index to obtain exposure to the equity markets, including during high volume periods of activity in the Fund, and may invest in certain fixed income instruments, such as Treasury bills, to serve as margin or collateral for such futures positions.

The Sub-Adviser selects the Fund's securities under the general supervision of SIMC. The Sub-Adviser's passive investment strategy seeks to track an index return, and therefore differs from an "active" investment strategy where an investment manager buys and sells securities based on its own economic, financial, and market analysis. The market capitalization and composition of the Indexes are subject to change. SIMC or the Sub-Adviser may sell securities that are represented in an Index or purchase securities that are not represented in an Index, prior to or after their removal or addition to the Index.

When the Fund is not an active component of the Adviser Managed Strategy, SIMC will act as the sole manager to the Fund, and a sub-adviser will not be used.