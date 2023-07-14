Home
BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
CSGEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.37 -0.09 -0.79%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (PSGIX) Primary A (CSGEX) Retirement (PSGKX) Retirement (BSGRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Growth Fund

CSGEX | Fund

$11.37

$762 M

0.46%

$0.05

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.4%

1 yr return

17.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.3%

Net Assets

$762 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 125.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CSGEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Sep 15, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Travis Cooke

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small cap companies and at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities or instruments of issuers located in the United States. Equity securities consist primarily of common stock, preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock and securities or other instruments whose price is linked to the value of common stock, such as derivatives. The Fund seeks to buy primarily common stock but also can invest in preferred stock, convertible securities and other equity securities. The Fund management team focuses on small capitalization companies that Fund management believes have above average prospects for earnings growth. Although a universal definition of small-capitalization companies does not exist, the Fund generally defines these companies as those with market capitalizations, at the time of the Fund’s investment, comparable in size to the companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index (between approximately $761 million and $13.7 billion as of December 31, 2021). In the future, the Fund may define small-capitalization companies using a different index or classification system.
From time to time the Fund may invest in shares of companies through “new issues” or initial public offerings (“IPOs”).
The Fund may use derivatives, including options, warrants, futures, swaps and forward contracts both to seek to increase the return of the Fund and to hedge (or protect) the value of its assets against adverse movements in currency exchange rates, interest rates and movements in the securities markets. In order to manage cash flows into or out of the Fund effectively, the Fund may buy and sell financial futures contracts or options on such contracts. Derivatives are financial instruments whose value is derived from another security, a commodity (such as oil or gas), a currency or an index, including but not limited to the Russell 2000® Growth Index. The use of options, futures, swaps and forward contracts can be effective in protecting or enhancing the value of the Fund’s assets.
The Fund also may use indexed or inverse securities.
Read More

CSGEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -21.9% 50.1% 49.83%
1 Yr 17.2% -72.8% 36.6% 14.86%
3 Yr -5.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 65.79%
5 Yr -8.3%* -42.6% 12.7% 81.38%
10 Yr -7.6%* -23.1% 11.9% 94.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -82.1% 547.9% 18.35%
2021 -10.3% -69.3% 196.9% 83.36%
2020 7.1% -28.2% 32.1% 72.43%
2019 5.6% -3.2% 9.3% 39.26%
2018 -6.2% -14.5% 20.4% 84.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CSGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -24.8% 50.1% 49.16%
1 Yr 17.2% -72.8% 36.6% 14.02%
3 Yr -5.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 65.97%
5 Yr -8.3%* -42.6% 14.6% 83.21%
10 Yr 0.6%* -20.1% 12.6% 72.51%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CSGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -82.1% 547.9% 18.35%
2021 -10.3% -69.3% 196.9% 83.36%
2020 7.1% -28.2% 32.1% 72.43%
2019 5.6% -3.2% 9.3% 39.26%
2018 -6.2% -14.5% 20.4% 87.57%

NAV & Total Return History

CSGEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CSGEX Category Low Category High CSGEX % Rank
Net Assets 762 M 183 K 28 B 42.93%
Number of Holdings 624 6 1336 3.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 103 M 59 K 2.7 B 54.88%
Weighting of Top 10 11.43% 5.9% 100.0% 92.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl 1.77%
  2. Lattice Semiconductor Corp 1.57%
  3. EastGroup Properties Inc 1.35%
  4. Builders FirstSource Inc 1.25%
  5. Crocs Inc 1.24%
  6. Palantir Technologies Lock Up Prvt 1.17%
  7. Palantir Technologies Lock Up Prvt 1.17%
  8. Palantir Technologies Lock Up Prvt 1.17%
  9. Palantir Technologies Lock Up Prvt 1.17%
  10. Palantir Technologies Lock Up Prvt 1.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CSGEX % Rank
Stocks 		98.39% 77.52% 101.30% 33.00%
Cash 		1.36% -1.30% 22.49% 65.32%
Other 		0.24% -1.57% 7.18% 16.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 31.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 30.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 29.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSGEX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.23% 0.00% 47.90% 31.31%
Technology 		24.32% 2.91% 75.51% 55.05%
Industrials 		14.38% 0.00% 36.64% 73.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.24% 0.00% 40.68% 37.37%
Financial Services 		5.06% 0.00% 42.95% 68.69%
Basic Materials 		4.46% 0.00% 10.30% 18.01%
Energy 		3.64% 0.00% 55.49% 32.32%
Real Estate 		3.52% 0.00% 15.31% 25.76%
Consumer Defense 		3.01% 0.00% 13.56% 66.33%
Communication Services 		2.73% 0.00% 15.31% 42.09%
Utilities 		0.41% 0.00% 5.57% 24.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CSGEX % Rank
US 		97.66% 67.06% 99.56% 11.62%
Non US 		0.73% 0.00% 26.08% 86.87%

CSGEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CSGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.05% 27.56% 71.67%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.05% 4.05% 5.06%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 39.94%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.40% 35.55%

Sales Fees

CSGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 3.50% 5.75% 73.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CSGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CSGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 125.00% 3.00% 439.00% 90.00%

CSGEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CSGEX Category Low Category High CSGEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.46% 0.00% 1.90% 3.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CSGEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CSGEX Category Low Category High CSGEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.21% -4.08% 1.10% 12.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CSGEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CSGEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Travis Cooke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Travis Cooke, CFA, Managing Director, is Head of the US portfolio management group within BlackRock's Scientific Active Equity (SAE) team. He is responsible for the management of the US long-only, partial long-short, and long-short equity strategies within SAE.

Richard Mathieson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2017

5.18

5.2%

Richard Mathieson, CA, Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009; Equity Analyst for Exista UK from 2007 to 2008; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2005 to 2007; Associate of Barclays Global Investors from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Mathieson is a member of the Systematic Active Equity division within BlackRock's Active Equities Group. He is a Portfolio Manager responsible for global equity strategies. Prior to this he led the Investment Strategy team in EMEA for Scientific Active Equity. Mr. Mathieson's service with the firm dates back to 2002, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to rejoining BGI in 2008, Mr. Mathieson was an equity analyst for a specialist investment company focused on European financial stocks. Previously he was with BGI as a senior portfolio manager, where he was responsible for managing both long only and market neutral strategies. Prior to joining the BlackRock, Inc. in 1999, Robert was a mortgage banking specialist at Ohio Savings Bank. Mr. Mathieson qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2000, and holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Glasgow

Raffaele Savi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2017

5.18

5.2%

Raffaele Savi, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE). He is responsible for BlackRock's North American, European, and Developed Market Equity Strategies. He is a member of the Global Operating and Human Capital Committees. Prior to moving to his current role in 2010, Mr. Savi was the investment lead for the US Equity team within the Scientific Active Equity group. Mr. Savi's service with the firm dates back to 2006, including his years with Barclay's Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

