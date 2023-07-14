Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small cap companies and at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities or instruments of issuers located in the United States. Equity securities consist primarily of common stock, preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock and securities or other instruments whose price is linked to the value of common stock, such as derivatives. The Fund seeks to buy primarily common stock but also can invest in preferred stock, convertible securities and other equity securities. The Fund management team focuses on small capitalization companies that Fund management believes have above average prospects for earnings growth. Although a universal definition of small-capitalization companies does not exist, the Fund generally defines these companies as those with market capitalizations, at the time of the Fund’s investment, comparable in size to the companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index (between approximately $761 million and $13.7 billion as of December 31, 2021). In the future, the Fund may define small-capitalization companies using a different index or classification system.

From time to time the Fund may invest in shares of companies through “new issues” or initial public offerings (“IPOs”).

The Fund may use derivatives, including options, warrants, futures, swaps and forward contracts both to seek to increase the return of the Fund and to hedge (or protect) the value of its assets against adverse movements in currency exchange rates, interest rates and movements in the securities markets. In order to manage cash flows into or out of the Fund effectively, the Fund may buy and sell financial futures contracts or options on such contracts. Derivatives are financial instruments whose value is derived from another security, a commodity (such as oil or gas), a currency or an index, including but not limited to the Russell 2000® Growth Index. The use of options, futures, swaps and forward contracts can be effective in protecting or enhancing the value of the Fund’s assets.

The Fund also may use indexed or inverse securities.