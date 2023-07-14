Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in companies located around the globe and at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities issued by small to middle market capitalization companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Small to middle market capitalization, or SMID, companies are companies with market capitalizations within the range of the MSCI ACWI SMID Index at the time of purchase. Securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, including initial
public offerings (“IPOs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”).
Chiron utilizes a “quantamental” approach, which combines quantitative and fundamental research. The quantitative process seeks to identify opportunities for capital appreciation in various industries, sectors and geographic areas with the fundamental approach seeking to identify changes not captured by the quantitative research, such as regulatory environment and industry dynamics. As markets are not static and go through various stages where growth, value or growth at a reasonable price (also known as “GARP,” which is a combination of growth and value styles) may be rewarded, Chiron seeks to identify the current stage in each market in which it invests and makes investment decisions accordingly, in order to capitalize on the underlying factors driving that particular market stage. Chiron aims to reduce volatility and risk through diversifying its investment choices across a wide range of industries, sectors and geographic areas.
Chiron also uses a quantamental approach to security selection. The quantitative process will include factors to determine which style of equities are attractive (growth, value or GARP) and which particular issues are attractive within each style. Fundamental research then further investigates the particular issues for information and changes that quantitative research cannot capture including management behavior, regulatory environment and industry dynamics. The melding of this process contributes to the decision as to which securities are selected for the Fund and the appropriate weighting each should have within the Fund.
Pursuant to its global investment strategy, the Fund has no geographic limits on where its investments may be located. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may allocate a substantial portion of its assets to non-U.S. securities, including emerging market issuers. An emerging market country is any country determined by Chiron to have an emerging market economy. Typically, emerging markets are in countries that are in the process of industrialization, with lower gross national products than more developed countries.
The Fund may use derivatives, including swaps, purchased options, futures and currency forward contracts, to attempt to both increase the return of the Fund and to hedge (protect) the value of the Fund’s assets. The Fund may use swaps, purchased options and/or futures
to create long equity exposure without investing directly in equity securities. The Fund may also use currency forwards to increase or decrease exposure to a given currency.
|Period
|CSAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|53.55%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|72.30%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CSAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|3.5%
|66.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|N/A
|CSAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSAMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|44.8 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|78.75%
|Number of Holdings
|88
|31
|9561
|68.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.2 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|87.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.47%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|49.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSAMX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.19%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|8.75%
|Cash
|2.24%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|63.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|55.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|50.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|52.50%
|Other
|-1.43%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|96.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSAMX % Rank
|Industrials
|23.25%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|72.50%
|Financial Services
|13.42%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|30.63%
|Technology
|11.46%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|35.00%
|Communication Services
|9.26%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|58.75%
|Basic Materials
|8.18%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|10.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.93%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|66.25%
|Healthcare
|7.46%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|66.25%
|Real Estate
|6.91%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|15.00%
|Energy
|4.79%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|15.63%
|Utilities
|4.14%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|30.00%
|Consumer Defense
|3.20%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|52.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSAMX % Rank
|Non US
|56.19%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|36.25%
|US
|43.00%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|35.63%
|CSAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.75%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|30.63%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|65.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|32.10%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.15%
|N/A
|CSAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|84.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CSAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|145.00%
|98.60%
|CSAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSAMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|9.38%
|CSAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CSAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSAMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.47%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|24.20%
|CSAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 02, 2017
4.66
4.7%
Mr. Cho is a fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway. He joined the firm in September 2013 and has been a portfolio member since January 2021. His current responsibilities include coverage of companies in the technology and communication services sectors. From 2011 to 2013, Mr. Cho was a vice president at BofA-ML Equity Research, covering the IT hardware and supply chain sector. From 2007 to 2011, he worked as an associate at Goldman Sachs Equity Research covering the same sector. From 2006 to 2007, he worked as an analyst at Morgan Stanley Equity Research covering the internet and interactive software sector. Prior to that, he worked as an analyst at PA Consulting Group in the financial services practice. Mr. Cho earned a BSc in management science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Scott Sullivan, Portfolio Manager, joined Chiron in 2018 and serves as co-portfolio manager. Previously, Mr. Sullivan worked as a portfolio manager for Ivy Investments/Waddell & Reed for 11 years, where he gained experience with both global multi-asset and small cap equity portfolios. He was Vice President of IICO and Vice President of portfolio manager for another investment company for which IICO serves as investment manager. Mr. Sullivan joined Waddell & Reed in 2007 as an equity investment analyst. He has served as Assistant Vice President and assistant portfolio manager for other investment companies managed by IICO since 2014. He earned a BA in Economics from Tufts University, and holds an MBA with an emphasis in Applied Security Analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
