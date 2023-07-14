The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in companies located around the globe and at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities issued by small to middle market capitalization companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Small to middle market capitalization, or SMID, companies are companies with market capitalizations within the range of the MSCI ACWI SMID Index at the time of purchase. Securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, including initial

public offerings (“IPOs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”).

Chiron utilizes a “quantamental” approach, which combines quantitative and fundamental research. The quantitative process seeks to identify opportunities for capital appreciation in various industries, sectors and geographic areas with the fundamental approach seeking to identify changes not captured by the quantitative research, such as regulatory environment and industry dynamics. As markets are not static and go through various stages where growth, value or growth at a reasonable price (also known as “GARP,” which is a combination of growth and value styles) may be rewarded, Chiron seeks to identify the current stage in each market in which it invests and makes investment decisions accordingly, in order to capitalize on the underlying factors driving that particular market stage. Chiron aims to reduce volatility and risk through diversifying its investment choices across a wide range of industries, sectors and geographic areas.

Chiron also uses a quantamental approach to security selection. The quantitative process will include factors to determine which style of equities are attractive (growth, value or GARP) and which particular issues are attractive within each style. Fundamental research then further investigates the particular issues for information and changes that quantitative research cannot capture including management behavior, regulatory environment and industry dynamics. The melding of this process contributes to the decision as to which securities are selected for the Fund and the appropriate weighting each should have within the Fund.

Pursuant to its global investment strategy, the Fund has no geographic limits on where its investments may be located. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may allocate a substantial portion of its assets to non-U.S. securities, including emerging market issuers. An emerging market country is any country determined by Chiron to have an emerging market economy. Typically, emerging markets are in countries that are in the process of industrialization, with lower gross national products than more developed countries.

The Fund may use derivatives, including swaps, purchased options, futures and currency forward contracts, to attempt to both increase the return of the Fund and to hedge (protect) the value of the Fund’s assets. The Fund may use swaps, purchased options and/or futures

to create long equity exposure without investing directly in equity securities. The Fund may also use currency forwards to increase or decrease exposure to a given currency.