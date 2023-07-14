Thomas H. Ehrlein joined the former Rochdale Investment Management (predecessor to City National Rochdale) in 2005. He oversees a number of business segments at the firm including investment oversight for all non-traditional investments and the portfolio analytics and modeling processes,and is the Portfolio Manager of the City National Rochdale High Yield Alternative Strategies Fund. Mr. Ehrlein is also a key member of the asset allocation committee at City National Rochdale. He has been in the Investment Management industry since 2000. Prior to 2005, Mr. Ehrlein was a Senior Consultant in the Investment Management division of FactSet Research Systems, Inc., where he performed financial market and portfolio management research and quantitative analysis for institutional money management firms, and a middle market lending credit analyst at ABN-Amro, North America. Mr. Ehrlein earned his BS in Finance from the University of Scranton and his MBA in Finance from Hofstra University.