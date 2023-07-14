Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-4.8%
1 yr return
-10.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|CNROX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.8%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|98.17%
|1 Yr
|-10.3%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|95.49%
|3 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|94.80%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CNROX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|96.97%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|89.43%
|2020
|1.3%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|25.84%
|2019
|-0.5%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|97.57%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|CNROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNROX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|100
|124 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|8175
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|4.3%
|105.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNROX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|N/A
|CNROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.95%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|17.33%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|94.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|CNROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CNROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CNROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|632.00%
|N/A
|CNROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNROX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|26.34%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|5.62%
|CNROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CNROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNROX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|9.56%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|1.59%
|CNROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.299
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.442
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.410
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$1.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Charles Luke is a Senior Investment Director on the UK and European equities team having joined the company in 2000. Charles started his career at Framlington Investment Management in 1998, covering UK equities. Charles graduated with a BA in Economics and Japanese Studies from Leeds University and an MSc in Business and Economic History from the London School of Economics."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Thomas H. Ehrlein joined the former Rochdale Investment Management (predecessor to City National Rochdale) in 2005. He oversees a number of business segments at the firm including investment oversight for all non-traditional investments and the portfolio analytics and modeling processes,and is the Portfolio Manager of the City National Rochdale High Yield Alternative Strategies Fund. Mr. Ehrlein is also a key member of the asset allocation committee at City National Rochdale. He has been in the Investment Management industry since 2000. Prior to 2005, Mr. Ehrlein was a Senior Consultant in the Investment Management division of FactSet Research Systems, Inc., where he performed financial market and portfolio management research and quantitative analysis for institutional money management firms, and a middle market lending credit analyst at ABN-Amro, North America. Mr. Ehrlein earned his BS in Finance from the University of Scranton and his MBA in Finance from Hofstra University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Matthew Andrews is a Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets, and a Senior Portfolio Manager on CIFC’s Structured Credit Investment business. Prior to joining CIFC, Mr. Andrews was Head of CLO Origination and Structuring for RBS Securities Inc.’s U.S. CLO business. Prior to running the CLO business, Mr. Andrews was a Director in the Asset Backed Finance Group where he was responsible for originating, financing, structuring and distributing new issue securitizations backed primarily by leveraged loans, credit cards and consumer loan receivables. Prior to joining RBS Securities Inc., via Greenwich Capital Markets, Inc., Mr. Andrews was an Associate at Banc One Capital Markets, Inc. where he focused on originating, structuring and distributing securitizations backed by credit cards, consumer loans, auto loans, student loans, rental cars and equipment loans. Mr. Andrews holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance with a minor in Economics from Southern Methodist University. Mr. Andrews is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Jay Huang is a Managing Director and Head of Structured Credit Investments at CIFC. Prior to joining CIFC, Mr. Huang spent 16 years at Citigroup where he was managing director and global head of their CLO, CDO and distressed Structured Investment Vehicle trading business. Prior to joining Citigroup, he worked at Salomon Smith Barney on the CDO structuring desk from 2000 to 2002. Mr. Huang graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with honors in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics and Statistics and a minor in Computer Science.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
