Trending ETFs

CNROX (Mutual Fund)

CNROX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

City National Rochdale Strategic Credit Fund

CNROX | Fund

$7.14

-

26.34%

$1.88

1.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.8%

1 yr return

-10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

City National Rochdale Strategic Credit Fund

CNROX | Fund

$7.14

-

26.34%

$1.88

1.95%

CNROX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 9.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 26.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    City National Rochdale Strategic Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    City National Rochdale
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Luke

Fund Description

CNROX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNROX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.8% -7.2% 18.1% 98.17%
1 Yr -10.3% -18.7% 21.2% 95.49%
3 Yr -7.1%* -23.6% 52.8% 94.80%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNROX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -31.8% 18.4% 96.97%
2021 -2.3% -14.3% 15.8% 89.43%
2020 1.3% -20.2% 60.6% 25.84%
2019 -0.5% -10.2% 3.6% 97.57%
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNROX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.8% -11.7% 18.1% 97.33%
1 Yr -10.3% -18.7% 38.5% 95.36%
3 Yr -7.1%* -23.6% 52.8% 94.79%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNROX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -31.8% 18.4% 96.97%
2021 -2.3% -14.3% 15.8% 89.29%
2020 1.3% -20.2% 60.6% 25.84%
2019 -0.5% -10.2% 3.6% 97.57%
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CNROX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CNROX Category Low Category High CNROX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 100 124 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 2 8175 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -1.57 B 20.5 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 4.3% 105.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CNROX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% N/A
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -261.12% 258.91% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -150.81% 180.51% N/A

CNROX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CNROX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.95% 0.01% 26.65% 17.33%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 2.29% 94.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

CNROX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CNROX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CNROX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% N/A

CNROX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CNROX Category Low Category High CNROX % Rank
Dividend Yield 26.34% 0.00% 15.93% 5.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CNROX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CNROX Category Low Category High CNROX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 9.56% -1.55% 11.51% 1.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CNROX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

CNROX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Luke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Charles Luke is a Senior Investment Director on the UK and European equities team having joined the company in 2000. Charles started his career at Framlington Investment Management in 1998, covering UK equities. Charles graduated with a BA in Economics and Japanese Studies from Leeds University and an MSc in Business and Economic History from the London School of Economics."

Thomas Ehrlein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Thomas H. Ehrlein joined the former Rochdale Investment Management (predecessor to City National Rochdale) in 2005. He oversees a number of business segments at the firm including investment oversight for all non-traditional investments and the portfolio analytics and modeling processes,and is the Portfolio Manager of the City National Rochdale High Yield Alternative Strategies Fund. Mr. Ehrlein is also a key member of the asset allocation committee at City National Rochdale. He has been in the Investment Management industry since 2000. Prior to 2005, Mr. Ehrlein was a Senior Consultant in the Investment Management division of FactSet Research Systems, Inc., where he performed financial market and portfolio management research and quantitative analysis for institutional money management firms, and a middle market lending credit analyst at ABN-Amro, North America. Mr. Ehrlein earned his BS in Finance from the University of Scranton and his MBA in Finance from Hofstra University.

Matthew Andrews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Matthew Andrews is a Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets, and a Senior Portfolio Manager on CIFC’s Structured Credit Investment business. Prior to joining CIFC, Mr. Andrews was Head of CLO Origination and Structuring for RBS Securities Inc.’s U.S. CLO business. Prior to running the CLO business, Mr. Andrews was a Director in the Asset Backed Finance Group where he was responsible for originating, financing, structuring and distributing new issue securitizations backed primarily by leveraged loans, credit cards and consumer loan receivables. Prior to joining RBS Securities Inc., via Greenwich Capital Markets, Inc., Mr. Andrews was an Associate at Banc One Capital Markets, Inc. where he focused on originating, structuring and distributing securitizations backed by credit cards, consumer loans, auto loans, student loans, rental cars and equipment loans. Mr. Andrews holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance with a minor in Economics from Southern Methodist University. Mr. Andrews is a CFA charterholder.

Jay Huang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Jay Huang is a Managing Director and Head of Structured Credit Investments at CIFC. Prior to joining CIFC, Mr. Huang spent 16 years at Citigroup where he was managing director and global head of their CLO, CDO and distressed Structured Investment Vehicle trading business. Prior to joining Citigroup, he worked at Salomon Smith Barney on the CDO structuring desk from 2000 to 2002. Mr. Huang graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with honors in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics and Statistics and a minor in Computer Science.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

