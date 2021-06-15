Under normal conditions, the Intermediate Fixed Income Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. The Fund’s investments in fixed income securities consist primarily of fixed rate and variable rate corporate debt obligations, debt obligations of the U.S. Government and its agencies, municipal securities, bank obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements and Eurodollar obligations. In investing its assets, the Fund seeks to purchase debt obligations of corporate

and government issuers that provide an attractive rate of current income or provide for an attractive return based on the maturity, duration, and credit quality of the issuer relative to comparable issuers included in the Bloomberg Intermediate U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index. The Fund also invests in bank loans and agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s assets will principally be invested in investment grade fixed-income securities (i.e., obligations rated BBB- or better by Standard & Poor’s or Baa3 or better by Moody’s, or if unrated, determined by the Fund’s investment adviser, City National Rochdale, LLC (the “Adviser”), to be of equal quality). The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk” bonds). Although the Adviser considers credit ratings in selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser bases its investment decision for a particular instrument primarily on its own credit analysis and not on a credit rating by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. The Adviser considers, among other things, the issuer’s financial resources and operating history, its sensitivity to economic conditions and trends, its debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements, and relative values based on anticipated cash flow, interest and asset coverage. The Adviser expects that the average credit quality of the Fund will be BBB or higher.

The Fund seeks to have an average portfolio maturity and duration between three and ten years, as such debt obligations generally pay a higher rate of current income than shorter maturity debt obligations. The Adviser expects the Fund to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity and average duration similar to those of the Bloomberg Intermediate U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index (which are 4.21 years and 3.83 years) respectively, as of December 31, 2022, but may position the Fund’s portfolio to be longer or shorter based on the Adviser’s outlook with respect to interest rates.

The Fund may continue to own a security as long as the dividend or interest yields satisfy the Fund’s goals, the credit quality meets the Adviser’s fundamental criteria and the Adviser believes the valuation is attractive and industry trends remain favorable. Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Adviser uses the same type of analysis that it uses when buying securities to determine whether the security continues to be a desirable investment for the Fund, including consideration of the security’s current credit quality. The Adviser may also sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what the it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.