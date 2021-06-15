Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$60.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.4%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal conditions, the Intermediate Fixed Income Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. The Fund’s investments in fixed income securities consist primarily of fixed rate and variable rate corporate debt obligations, debt obligations of the U.S. Government and its agencies, municipal securities, bank obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements and Eurodollar obligations. In investing its assets, the Fund seeks to purchase debt obligations of corporate
and government issuers that provide an attractive rate of current income or provide for an attractive return based on the maturity, duration, and credit quality of the issuer relative to comparable issuers included in the Bloomberg Intermediate U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index. The Fund also invests in bank loans and agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s assets will principally be invested in investment grade fixed-income securities (i.e., obligations rated BBB- or better by Standard & Poor’s or Baa3 or better by Moody’s, or if unrated, determined by the Fund’s investment adviser, City National Rochdale, LLC (the “Adviser”), to be of equal quality). The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk” bonds). Although the Adviser considers credit ratings in selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser bases its investment decision for a particular instrument primarily on its own credit analysis and not on a credit rating by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. The Adviser considers, among other things, the issuer’s financial resources and operating history, its sensitivity to economic conditions and trends, its debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements, and relative values based on anticipated cash flow, interest and asset coverage. The Adviser expects that the average credit quality of the Fund will be BBB or higher.
The Fund seeks to have an average portfolio maturity and duration between three and ten years, as such debt obligations generally pay a higher rate of current income than shorter maturity debt obligations. The Adviser expects the Fund to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity and average duration similar to those of the Bloomberg Intermediate U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index (which are 4.21 years and 3.83 years) respectively, as of December 31, 2022, but may position the Fund’s portfolio to be longer or shorter based on the Adviser’s outlook with respect to interest rates.
The Fund may continue to own a security as long as the dividend or interest yields satisfy the Fund’s goals, the credit quality meets the Adviser’s fundamental criteria and the Adviser believes the valuation is attractive and industry trends remain favorable. Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Adviser uses the same type of analysis that it uses when buying securities to determine whether the security continues to be a desirable investment for the Fund, including consideration of the security’s current credit quality. The Adviser may also sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what the it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.
|Period
|CNRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CNRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|CNRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CNRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CNRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNRCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|60.5 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|78
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.5 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.35%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNRCX % Rank
|Bonds
|89.89%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|6.22%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|3.90%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNRCX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNRCX % Rank
|US
|3.90%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNRCX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.47%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNRCX % Rank
|US
|89.89%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CNRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CNRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CNRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CNRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CNRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNRCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CNRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|CNRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNRCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CNRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
