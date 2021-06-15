Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

City National Rochdale Intermediate Fixed Income Fund

CNRCX | Fund

-

$60.5 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$60.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

City National Rochdale Intermediate Fixed Income Fund

CNRCX | Fund

-

$60.5 M

0.00%

0.01%

CNRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    City National Rochdale Intermediate Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    City National Rochdale Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Intermediate Fixed Income Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. The Fund’s investments in fixed income securities consist primarily of fixed rate and variable rate corporate debt obligations, debt obligations of the U.S. Government and its agencies, municipal securities, bank obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements and Eurodollar obligations. In investing its assets, the Fund seeks to purchase debt obligations of corporate

and government issuers that provide an attractive rate of current income or provide for an attractive return based on the maturity, duration, and credit quality of the issuer relative to comparable issuers included in the Bloomberg Intermediate U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index. The Fund also invests in bank loans and agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s assets will principally be invested in investment grade fixed-income securities (i.e., obligations rated BBB- or better by Standard & Poor’s or Baa3 or better by Moody’s, or if unrated, determined by the Fund’s investment adviser, City National Rochdale, LLC (the “Adviser”), to be of equal quality). The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk” bonds). Although the Adviser considers credit ratings in selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser bases its investment decision for a particular instrument primarily on its own credit analysis and not on a credit rating by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. The Adviser considers, among other things, the issuer’s financial resources and operating history, its sensitivity to economic conditions and trends, its debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements, and relative values based on anticipated cash flow, interest and asset coverage. The Adviser expects that the average credit quality of the Fund will be BBB or higher.

The Fund seeks to have an average portfolio maturity and duration between three and ten years, as such debt obligations generally pay a higher rate of current income than shorter maturity debt obligations. The Adviser expects the Fund to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity and average duration similar to those of the Bloomberg Intermediate U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index (which are 4.21 years and 3.83 years) respectively, as of December 31, 2022, but may position the Fund’s portfolio to be longer or shorter based on the Adviser’s outlook with respect to interest rates.

The Fund may continue to own a security as long as the dividend or interest yields satisfy the Fund’s goals, the credit quality meets the Adviser’s fundamental criteria and the Adviser believes the valuation is attractive and industry trends remain favorable. Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Adviser uses the same type of analysis that it uses when buying securities to determine whether the security continues to be a desirable investment for the Fund, including consideration of the security’s current credit quality. The Adviser may also sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what the it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

Read More

CNRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CNRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CNRCX Category Low Category High CNRCX % Rank
Net Assets 60.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 78 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 30.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 50.35% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States of America 8.46%
  2. United States of America 6.89%
  3. SEI Daily Income Trust: Government Fund; Class F Shares 5.47%
  4. United States of America 5.46%
  5. United States of America 5.24%
  6. GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. 3.93%
  7. City National Rochdale Funds: City National Rochdale Fixed Income Opportunities Fund; Class N Shares 3.89%
  8. JOHN DEERE CAPITAL CORPORATION 3.81%
  9. JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. 3.61%
  10. PROLOGIS, L.P. 3.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CNRCX % Rank
Bonds 		89.89% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		6.22% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		3.90% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CNRCX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CNRCX % Rank
US 		3.90% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CNRCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		5.47% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CNRCX % Rank
US 		89.89% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CNRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CNRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CNRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CNRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CNRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CNRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CNRCX Category Low Category High CNRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CNRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CNRCX Category Low Category High CNRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CNRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

CNRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

