Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
21.9%
1 yr return
32.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
Net Assets
$6.13 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.5%
Expense Ratio 0.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 60.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CIVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.9%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|0.60%
|1 Yr
|32.5%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|0.30%
|3 Yr
|13.3%*
|-4.7%
|20.6%
|4.79%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-11.3%
|9.6%
|7.85%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|-5.5%
|9.9%
|11.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|CIVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|21.34%
|2021
|3.5%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|63.16%
|2020
|1.3%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|17.80%
|2019
|3.5%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|53.49%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|67.25%
|Period
|CIVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.9%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|0.60%
|1 Yr
|32.5%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|0.60%
|3 Yr
|13.3%*
|-4.7%
|22.3%
|4.46%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-11.3%
|12.4%
|11.11%
|10 Yr
|4.0%*
|-5.5%
|13.2%
|17.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|CIVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|21.34%
|2021
|3.5%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|63.16%
|2020
|1.3%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|18.12%
|2019
|3.5%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|53.49%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|81.18%
|CIVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIVIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.13 B
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|6.27%
|Number of Holdings
|63
|2
|3900
|78.27%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.86 B
|530 K
|13.7 B
|5.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.49%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|26.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIVIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.72%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|72.32%
|Cash
|3.28%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|25.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|66.96%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|73.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|64.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|66.96%
|CIVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.89%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|62.84%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|82.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|30.51%
|CIVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|CIVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|62.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CIVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|60.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|66.90%
|CIVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIVIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.46%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|35.52%
|CIVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|CIVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIVIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.94%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|68.62%
|CIVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.317
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.317
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.379
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.381
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2010
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2001
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2001
20.61
20.6%
Ms. Ketterer is the chief executive officer of Causeway, portfolio manager for the firm's fundamental and absolute returns strategies, and is responsible for investment research across all sectors. Ms. Ketterer is a member of Causeway's operating committee. She co-founded the firm in June 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2001
20.61
20.6%
Harry Hartford is the President of Causeway Capital Management. Mr. Hartford has served as portfolio manager and President since 2001. He is responsible for investment research in global basic materials and banks. From 1996 to 2001, Mr. Hartford was a Managing Director for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of MLIM, and co-head of the International and Global Value Team. Mr. Hartford has been in the investment community since 1984.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2006
16.34
16.3%
Mr. Eng is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and has been with the firm since July 2001. He is responsible for investment research in the global consumer discretionary, industrials and materials sectors. He has been a portfolio manager since February 2002. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1997 to July 2001, Mr. Eng was an equity research associate for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. In 1996, Mr. Eng worked as a summer research associate for Hotchkis and Wiley, performing U.K. and European equity research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Mr. Muldoon is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for investment research in the global financials and materials sectors. He joined the firm in August 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since September 2010. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1995 to June 2003, Mr. Muldoon was an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments where he served as a liaison between institutional clients and investment managers within Fidelity.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Alessandro Valentini is a Director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for research in the global health care and financial sectors. Mr. Valentini joined the firm in July 2006 as a Research Associate and became a Portfolio Manager in 2013. During the summer of 2005, Mr. Valentini worked as a research analyst at Thornburg Investment Management. From 2000 to 2004, Mr. Valentini worked as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs in the European Equities Research-Sales division in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2015
7.34
7.3%
Ms. Lee is a director and fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway. She joined the firm in August 2007 and has been a portfolio manager since January 2015. During the summer of 2006, Ms. Lee interned at Tiger Asia. From 2001 to 2004, Ms. Lee was an associate in the mergers and acquisitions division of Credit Suisse First Boston in Seoul. From 1999 to 2000, she was an analyst in the mergers and acquisitions division of Credit Suisse First Boston in Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2019
3.35
3.4%
Steven Nguyen is a Director and Fundamental Portfolio Manager of Causeway and is responsible for investment research in the global energy, utilities and health care sectors. He joined the firm in April 2012. From 2006 to 2012, Mr. Nguyen was a Senior Credit Analyst at Bradford & Marzec covering high yield and investment grade companies in the telecommunication services, cable, media, gaming, insurance, and REIT industries. From 2003 to 2006, Mr. Nguyen was a Credit Analyst/Portfolio Manager in the corporate bond department of Allegiance Capital.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2021
1.34
1.3%
Mr. Cho is a fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway. He joined the firm in September 2013 and has been a portfolio member since January 2021. His current responsibilities include coverage of companies in the technology and communication services sectors. From 2011 to 2013, Mr. Cho was a vice president at BofA-ML Equity Research, covering the IT hardware and supply chain sector. From 2007 to 2011, he worked as an associate at Goldman Sachs Equity Research covering the same sector. From 2006 to 2007, he worked as an analyst at Morgan Stanley Equity Research covering the internet and interactive software sector. Prior to that, he worked as an analyst at PA Consulting Group in the financial services practice. Mr. Cho earned a BSc in management science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
