Causeway International Value Fund

mutual fund
CIVIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.42 -0.04 -0.21%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (CIVVX) Primary Inst (CIVIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Causeway International Value Fund

CIVIX | Fund

$19.42

$6.13 B

1.46%

$0.28

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

21.9%

1 yr return

32.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

Net Assets

$6.13 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CIVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Causeway International Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Causeway
  • Inception Date
    Oct 26, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    351293604
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sarah Ketterer

CIVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.9% -0.2% 22.0% 0.60%
1 Yr 32.5% -23.7% 32.5% 0.30%
3 Yr 13.3%* -4.7% 20.6% 4.79%
5 Yr 3.4%* -11.3% 9.6% 7.85%
10 Yr 3.0%* -5.5% 9.9% 11.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -27.8% 166.1% 21.34%
2021 3.5% -42.2% 28.2% 63.16%
2020 1.3% -7.3% 5.5% 17.80%
2019 3.5% 1.1% 7.1% 53.49%
2018 -4.7% -8.1% -1.1% 67.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.9% -9.7% 22.0% 0.60%
1 Yr 32.5% -23.7% 56.0% 0.60%
3 Yr 13.3%* -4.7% 22.3% 4.46%
5 Yr 3.4%* -11.3% 12.4% 11.11%
10 Yr 4.0%* -5.5% 13.2% 17.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -27.8% 166.1% 21.34%
2021 3.5% -42.2% 28.2% 63.16%
2020 1.3% -7.3% 5.5% 18.12%
2019 3.5% 1.1% 7.1% 53.49%
2018 -4.7% -8.1% -1.1% 81.18%

NAV & Total Return History

CIVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CIVIX Category Low Category High CIVIX % Rank
Net Assets 6.13 B 2.2 M 44.7 B 6.27%
Number of Holdings 63 2 3900 78.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.86 B 530 K 13.7 B 5.36%
Weighting of Top 10 30.49% 7.3% 99.9% 26.83%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CIVIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.72% 75.03% 100.46% 72.32%
Cash 		3.28% -31.92% 11.89% 25.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 66.96%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 73.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 64.58%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 66.96%

CIVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CIVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.01% 21.16% 62.84%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.25% 82.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% 30.51%

Sales Fees

CIVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

CIVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 62.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CIVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 2.00% 158.16% 66.90%

CIVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CIVIX Category Low Category High CIVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.46% 0.00% 8.48% 35.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CIVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CIVIX Category Low Category High CIVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.94% 0.18% 7.85% 68.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CIVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CIVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sarah Ketterer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2001

20.61

20.6%

Ms. Ketterer is the chief executive officer of Causeway, portfolio manager for the firm's fundamental and absolute returns strategies, and is responsible for investment research across all sectors. Ms. Ketterer is a member of Causeway's operating committee. She co-founded the firm in June 2001.

Harry Hartford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2001

20.61

20.6%

Harry Hartford is the President of Causeway Capital Management. Mr. Hartford has served as portfolio manager and President since 2001. He is responsible for investment research in global basic materials and banks. From 1996 to 2001, Mr. Hartford was a Managing Director for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of MLIM, and co-head of the International and Global Value Team. Mr. Hartford has been in the investment community since 1984.

Jonathan Eng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2006

16.34

16.3%

Mr. Eng is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and has been with the firm since July 2001. He is responsible for investment research in the global consumer discretionary, industrials and materials sectors. He has been a portfolio manager since February 2002. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1997 to July 2001, Mr. Eng was an equity research associate for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. In 1996, Mr. Eng worked as a summer research associate for Hotchkis and Wiley, performing U.K. and European equity research.

Conor Muldoon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Mr. Muldoon is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for investment research in the global financials and materials sectors. He joined the firm in August 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since September 2010. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1995 to June 2003, Mr. Muldoon was an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments where he served as a liaison between institutional clients and investment managers within Fidelity.

Alessandro Valentini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Alessandro Valentini is a Director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for research in the global health care and financial sectors. Mr. Valentini joined the firm in July 2006 as a Research Associate and became a Portfolio Manager in 2013. During the summer of 2005, Mr. Valentini worked as a research analyst at Thornburg Investment Management. From 2000 to 2004, Mr. Valentini worked as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs in the European Equities Research-Sales division in New York.

Ellen Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2015

7.34

7.3%

Ms. Lee is a director and fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway. She joined the firm in August 2007 and has been a portfolio manager since January 2015. During the summer of 2006, Ms. Lee interned at Tiger Asia. From 2001 to 2004, Ms. Lee was an associate in the mergers and acquisitions division of Credit Suisse First Boston in Seoul. From 1999 to 2000, she was an analyst in the mergers and acquisitions division of Credit Suisse First Boston in Hong Kong.

Steven Nguyen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2019

3.35

3.4%

Steven Nguyen is a Director and Fundamental Portfolio Manager of Causeway and is responsible for investment research in the global energy, utilities and health care sectors. He joined the firm in April 2012. From 2006 to 2012, Mr. Nguyen was a Senior Credit Analyst at Bradford & Marzec covering high yield and investment grade companies in the telecommunication services, cable, media, gaming, insurance, and REIT industries. From 2003 to 2006, Mr. Nguyen was a Credit Analyst/Portfolio Manager in the corporate bond department of Allegiance Capital.

Brian Cho

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2021

1.34

1.3%

Mr. Cho is a fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway. He joined the firm in September 2013 and has been a portfolio member since January 2021. His current responsibilities include coverage of companies in the technology and communication services sectors. From 2011 to 2013, Mr. Cho was a vice president at BofA-ML Equity Research, covering the IT hardware and supply chain sector. From 2007 to 2011, he worked as an associate at Goldman Sachs Equity Research covering the same sector. From 2006 to 2007, he worked as an analyst at Morgan Stanley Equity Research covering the internet and interactive software sector. Prior to that, he worked as an analyst at PA Consulting Group in the financial services practice. Mr. Cho earned a BSc in management science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

