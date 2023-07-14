Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Table 1 — Asset Class (Target Allocation Range – Under Normal Market Conditions)*
|Equity
|0–35%
|Fixed Income
|55–100%
|Cash
|0–15%
|Alternative and Other Strategies
|0–20%
|*
|Market appreciation or depreciation may cause the Fund to be temporarily outside the ranges identified in the table. The Investment Manager may modify the target allocation ranges only upon approval of the Fund’s Board of Trustees.
|■
|Evaluating the Fund’s total exposure to sectors, industries, issuers and securities relative to the Fund’s indices;
|■
|Analyzing factors such as credit quality, interest rate outlook and price; and
|■
|Targeting certain Underlying Funds that invest in lower-quality (junk) bonds and foreign investments as attractive opportunities arise.
|Period
|CIBYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|86.91%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|77.88%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|64.75%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-6.4%
|6.1%
|40.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|5.3%
|54.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|CIBYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|56.06%
|2021
|0.6%
|-5.9%
|7.0%
|58.55%
|2020
|1.8%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|43.32%
|2019
|2.2%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|62.88%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-4.8%
|-0.6%
|10.44%
|Period
|CIBYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-11.0%
|18.8%
|85.55%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|76.52%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|64.82%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-6.4%
|7.5%
|42.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|6.0%
|51.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|CIBYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|56.06%
|2021
|0.6%
|-5.9%
|14.7%
|58.55%
|2020
|1.8%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|43.32%
|2019
|2.4%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|56.31%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-4.8%
|-0.4%
|1.04%
|CIBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIBYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.55 B
|130 K
|62.8 B
|27.93%
|Number of Holdings
|18
|3
|25236
|71.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.37 B
|125 K
|11 B
|21.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|88.54%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|19.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIBYX % Rank
|Bonds
|73.70%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|5.68%
|Stocks
|18.81%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|92.50%
|Cash
|5.63%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|40.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.62%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|25.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.21%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|42.60%
|Other
|0.03%
|-2.79%
|21.77%
|54.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIBYX % Rank
|Real Estate
|20.76%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|6.65%
|Financial Services
|14.97%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|42.43%
|Healthcare
|11.71%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|75.46%
|Technology
|11.04%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|78.21%
|Industrials
|10.77%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|38.76%
|Consumer Defense
|8.01%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|32.57%
|Energy
|7.00%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|23.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.70%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|77.75%
|Utilities
|4.03%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|39.45%
|Basic Materials
|3.11%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|88.30%
|Communication Services
|2.90%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|91.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIBYX % Rank
|US
|16.99%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|86.33%
|Non US
|1.82%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|92.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIBYX % Rank
|Corporate
|46.07%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|24.15%
|Securitized
|37.84%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|4.56%
|Government
|8.54%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|84.97%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.91%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|71.30%
|Derivative
|0.65%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|35.76%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|78.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIBYX % Rank
|US
|61.97%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|5.24%
|Non US
|11.73%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|24.60%
|CIBYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.05%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|98.62%
|Management Fee
|0.02%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|25.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|CIBYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CIBYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CIBYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.00%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|8.33%
|CIBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIBYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.00%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|10.81%
|CIBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CIBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIBYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.61%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|21.69%
|CIBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2010
12.09
12.1%
Gene Tannuzzo is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Deputy Global Head of Fixed Income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is involved in the management and oversight of the firm’s fixed income business in North America and EMEA. He joined Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2003 and moved into the role of portfolio manager in 2007. In this role, he leads the fixed-income asset allocation committee and serves as lead portfolio manager for the Strategic Income and Income Builder strategies. He is also a member of the portfolio management team for Core and Core Plus strategies and institutional portfolios. Prior to this, he was a member of the municipal bond team. Mr. Tannuzzo received a BSB. and MBA from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management. In addition, he holds Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Alex Christensen is an associate portfolio manager with the Multi-Sector team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Previously he was an associate analyst on the Global Rates and Currency team with responsibilities for supporting investment strategies with macro research and idea generation. Prior to joining one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2015, Mr. Christensen was an economics and finance editor at Global Risk Insights, a London-based global publication that provides political risk analysis for investors and corporations, and an equity research analyst at Craig-Hallum Capital Group, covering the consumer discretionary sector. He has been a member of the investment community since 2014. Mr. Christensen holds an MSc in Economics from the London School of Economics and a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Washington University in St. Louis. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.42
|2.41
