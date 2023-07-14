Home
Trending ETFs

Columbia Income Builder Fund

mutual fund
CIBYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.17 -0.05 -0.45%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (RBBAX) Primary C (RBBCX) Inst (CBUZX) Retirement (CBURX) Inst (CKKRX) Adv (CNMRX) Inst (CIBYX)
Vitals

YTD Return

1.9%

1 yr return

-1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$1.55 B

Holdings in Top 10

88.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CIBYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Income Builder Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gene Tannuzzo

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” and seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a combination of underlying funds, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (collectively, Underlying Funds), representing different asset classes, potentially including an allocation to alternative investment strategies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest in each asset class within the following target asset allocation ranges:
    
Table 1 — Asset Class (Target Allocation Range – Under Normal Market Conditions)*
Equity 0–35%
Fixed Income 55–100%
Cash 0–15%
Alternative and Other Strategies 0–20% 
* Market appreciation or depreciation may cause the Fund to be temporarily outside the ranges identified in the table. The Investment Manager may modify the target allocation ranges only upon approval of the Fund’s Board of Trustees. 
Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (the Investment Manager), allocates the Fund’s assets within and across different asset classes through investments in Underlying Funds, potentially including an allocation to alternative investment strategy funds, in an effort to achieve the Fund’s investment objective of providing a high level of current income and growth of capital. Typically, asset allocation changes will be made monthly to refine the Fund’s positioning, but may be made more or less frequently depending upon then-current allocations. 
In pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective, the Investment Manager chooses investments by: 
Evaluating the Fund’s total exposure to sectors, industries, issuers and securities relative to the Fund’s indices; 
Analyzing factors such as credit quality, interest rate outlook and price; and 
Targeting certain Underlying Funds that invest in lower-quality (junk) bonds and foreign investments as attractive opportunities arise. 
The Investment Manager relies on various qualitative and quantitative inputs to tactically allocate the Fund’s assets across the different asset classes and investment categories. 
Investment Category Allocation. Within the equity and fixed income asset classes, the Investment Manager establishes allocations for the Fund, seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in defined investment categories. Fixed income investment categories include Underlying Funds that invest in: mortgage- and asset-backed securities, core plus (primarily domestic investment grade bonds), high yield bonds, high yield loans and emerging market bonds. The Investment Manager also may allocate assets to money market (cash) or alternative investment strategies. Equity investment categories include Underlying Funds that invest in: U.S. large cap, mid cap and small cap equities (including growth, value and core/blend styles), international equities (including emerging market securities) and real estate securities. The target allocation range constraints set forth in Table 1 are intended to promote diversification within asset classes, and the Investment Manager takes into account factors such as style, sector, market capitalization, geographic location, credit quality, interest rate outlook, and yield potential. Proposed allocation shifts are reviewed and approved by the Investment Manager as part of its qualitative review. 
Read More

CIBYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -8.1% 18.8% 86.91%
1 Yr -1.0% -10.0% 54.2% 77.88%
3 Yr -3.0%* -6.7% 9.7% 64.75%
5 Yr -1.1%* -6.4% 6.1% 40.31%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 5.3% 54.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -35.0% 33.6% 56.06%
2021 0.6% -5.9% 7.0% 58.55%
2020 1.8% -3.6% 12.1% 43.32%
2019 2.2% -2.5% 5.1% 62.88%
2018 -1.3% -4.8% -0.6% 10.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -11.0% 18.8% 85.55%
1 Yr -1.0% -10.0% 54.2% 76.52%
3 Yr -3.0%* -6.7% 9.7% 64.82%
5 Yr -0.7%* -6.4% 7.5% 42.31%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 6.0% 51.77%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -35.0% 33.6% 56.06%
2021 0.6% -5.9% 14.7% 58.55%
2020 1.8% -3.6% 12.1% 43.32%
2019 2.4% -2.5% 5.1% 56.31%
2018 -0.4% -4.8% -0.4% 1.04%

NAV & Total Return History

CIBYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CIBYX Category Low Category High CIBYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.55 B 130 K 62.8 B 27.93%
Number of Holdings 18 3 25236 71.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.37 B 125 K 11 B 21.41%
Weighting of Top 10 88.54% 6.3% 100.0% 19.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Columbia Quality Income Inst3 19.65%
  2. Columbia Corporate Income Inst3 16.32%
  3. Columbia Mortgage Opportunities Inst3 11.22%
  4. Columbia High Yield Bond Inst3 8.06%
  5. Columbia Emerging Markets Bond Inst3 7.14%
  6. Columbia Dividend Income Inst3 6.99%
  7. Columbia Floating Rate Inst3 6.65%
  8. Columbia Limited Duration Credit Inst3 5.30%
  9. Columbia Dividend Opportunity Inst3 3.66%
  10. Columbia Small Cap Value I Inst3 3.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CIBYX % Rank
Bonds 		73.70% 11.31% 89.41% 5.68%
Stocks 		18.81% 3.48% 51.81% 92.50%
Cash 		5.63% -35.68% 69.40% 40.32%
Convertible Bonds 		1.62% 0.00% 71.77% 25.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.21% 0.00% 21.95% 42.60%
Other 		0.03% -2.79% 21.77% 54.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CIBYX % Rank
Real Estate 		20.76% 0.00% 43.16% 6.65%
Financial Services 		14.97% 0.00% 83.50% 42.43%
Healthcare 		11.71% 0.00% 24.25% 75.46%
Technology 		11.04% 0.22% 27.92% 78.21%
Industrials 		10.77% 0.14% 17.90% 38.76%
Consumer Defense 		8.01% 0.00% 51.19% 32.57%
Energy 		7.00% 0.00% 62.93% 23.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.70% 0.00% 14.20% 77.75%
Utilities 		4.03% 0.00% 48.33% 39.45%
Basic Materials 		3.11% 0.00% 32.82% 88.30%
Communication Services 		2.90% 0.00% 11.11% 91.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CIBYX % Rank
US 		16.99% 3.48% 51.08% 86.33%
Non US 		1.82% 0.00% 25.18% 92.94%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CIBYX % Rank
Corporate 		46.07% 0.00% 96.66% 24.15%
Securitized 		37.84% 0.00% 52.08% 4.56%
Government 		8.54% 0.00% 94.29% 84.97%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.91% 0.15% 71.66% 71.30%
Derivative 		0.65% 0.00% 27.44% 35.76%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 78.59%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CIBYX % Rank
US 		61.97% 9.98% 83.14% 5.24%
Non US 		11.73% 0.00% 30.21% 24.60%

CIBYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CIBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.05% 0.01% 13.45% 98.62%
Management Fee 0.02% 0.00% 1.25% 25.73%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

CIBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CIBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CIBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 2.00% 380.00% 8.33%

CIBYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CIBYX Category Low Category High CIBYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.00% 0.00% 6.08% 10.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CIBYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CIBYX Category Low Category High CIBYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.61% -1.22% 6.83% 21.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CIBYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CIBYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gene Tannuzzo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2010

12.09

12.1%

Gene Tannuzzo is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Deputy Global Head of Fixed Income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is involved in the management and oversight of the firm’s fixed income business in North America and EMEA. He joined Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2003 and moved into the role of portfolio manager in 2007. In this role, he leads the fixed-income asset allocation committee and serves as lead portfolio manager for the Strategic Income and Income Builder strategies. He is also a member of the portfolio management team for Core and Core Plus strategies and institutional portfolios. Prior to this, he was a member of the municipal bond team. Mr. Tannuzzo received a BSB. and MBA from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management. In addition, he holds Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Alex Christensen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Alex Christensen is an associate portfolio manager with the Multi-Sector team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Previously he was an associate analyst on the Global Rates and Currency team with responsibilities for supporting investment strategies with macro research and idea generation. Prior to joining one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2015, Mr. Christensen was an economics and finance editor at Global Risk Insights, a London-based global publication that provides political risk analysis for investors and corporations, and an equity research analyst at Craig-Hallum Capital Group, covering the consumer discretionary sector. He has been a member of the investment community since 2014. Mr. Christensen holds an MSc in Economics from the London School of Economics and a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Washington University in St. Louis. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

