The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” and seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a combination of underlying funds, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (collectively, Underlying Funds), representing different asset classes, potentially including an allocation to alternative investment strategies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest in each asset class within the following target asset allocation ranges:

Table 1 — Asset Class (Target Allocation Range – Under Normal Market Conditions)* Equity 0–35% Fixed Income 55–100% Cash 0–15% Alternative and Other Strategies 0–20%

* Market appreciation or depreciation may cause the Fund to be temporarily outside the ranges identified in the table. The Investment Manager may modify the target allocation ranges only upon approval of the Fund’s Board of Trustees.

Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (the Investment Manager), allocates the Fund’s assets within and across different asset classes through investments in Underlying Funds, potentially including an allocation to alternative investment strategy funds, in an effort to achieve the Fund’s investment objective of providing a high level of current income and growth of capital. Typically, asset allocation changes will be made monthly to refine the Fund’s positioning, but may be made more or less frequently depending upon then-current allocations.

In pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective, the Investment Manager chooses investments by:

■ Evaluating the Fund’s total exposure to sectors, industries, issuers and securities relative to the Fund’s indices;

■ Analyzing factors such as credit quality, interest rate outlook and price; and

■ Targeting certain Underlying Funds that invest in lower-quality (junk) bonds and foreign investments as attractive opportunities arise.

The Investment Manager relies on various qualitative and quantitative inputs to tactically allocate the Fund’s assets across the different asset classes and investment categories.