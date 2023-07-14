Home
CHDPX (Mutual Fund)

Cullen High Dividend Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.91 -0.08 -0.67%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Adv (CHDEX) Primary C (CHVCX) Inst (CHDVX) Retirement (CHDRX) Retirement (CHDPX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-1.2%

1 yr return

-2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

Net Assets

$1.1 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CHDPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cullen High Dividend Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cullen Funds Trust
  • Inception Date
    Mar 04, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    54367
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Cullen

Fund Description

The High Dividend Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend paying common stocks of medium-capitalization companies (which are companies with a typical capitalization range of between $5 billion and $12 billion at the time of investment) and large-capitalization companies (which are companies with a typical capitalization range greater than $12 billion at the time of investment). As a point of comparison, a high dividend common stock that the High Dividend Fund would invest in would generally have a dividend yield greater than the average dividend yield of the equity securities in the S&P 500® Index.

The High Dividend Fund invests roughly similar amounts of its assets in each stock in the portfolio at the time of original purchase, although the portfolio is not systematically rebalanced. This approach avoids the overweighting of any individual security being purchased. The Adviser may sell portfolio stocks when they are no longer attractive based on their growth potential, dividend yield or price.

As part of its strategy, the High Dividend Fund, in order to generate additional income, may selectively write covered call options when it is deemed to be in the Fund’s best interest. A call option is a short-term contract entitling the purchaser, in return for a premium paid, the right to buy the underlying equity security at a specified price upon exercise of the option at any time prior to its expiration. Writing a covered call option allows the High Dividend Fund to receive a premium. A call option gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy the underlying equity stock from the writer of the option at a given price during a specific period.

The High Dividend Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in foreign securities. These investments are generally made in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are depositary receipts for foreign securities denominated in U.S. dollars and traded on U.S. securities markets or available through a U.S. broker or dealer. ADRs may be purchased through “sponsored” or “unsponsored” facilities. A sponsored facility is established jointly by the issuer of the underlying security and a depositary, whereas a depositary may establish an unsponsored facility without participation by the issuer of the depositary security. Holders of unsponsored depositary receipts generally bear all the costs of such facilities and the depositary of an unsponsored facility frequently is under no obligation to distribute shareholder communications received from the issuer of the deposited security or to pass through voting rights to the holders of such receipts.

The High Dividend Fund generally invests substantially all of its assets in common stocks and ADRs but may invest in other equity securities, which can include convertible debt, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest primarily in equity securities, warrants, rights, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), equity interests in master limited partnerships (MLPs), and preferred stocks.

The Fund will not engage in derivatives except to the extent that the writing of covered call options is deemed to involve derivatives.

Read More

CHDPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.2% -13.6% 215.2% 92.45%
1 Yr -2.2% -58.6% 197.5% 84.83%
3 Yr -1.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 94.41%
5 Yr -5.6%* -15.3% 29.4% 93.82%
10 Yr -1.9%* -17.0% 13.3% 89.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -65.1% 22.3% 55.19%
2021 5.7% -25.3% 25.5% 69.79%
2020 -5.6% -8.4% 56.7% 99.64%
2019 2.7% -9.2% 10.4% 89.27%
2018 -4.1% -9.4% 3.1% 69.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.2% -13.6% 215.2% 89.29%
1 Yr -2.2% -58.6% 197.5% 84.98%
3 Yr -1.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 94.39%
5 Yr -2.8%* -15.1% 32.0% 85.99%
10 Yr 2.6%* -4.7% 19.9% 78.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -65.1% 22.3% 55.19%
2021 5.7% -25.3% 25.5% 69.79%
2020 -5.6% -8.4% 56.7% 99.64%
2019 2.8% -9.2% 10.4% 88.53%
2018 -1.2% -8.9% 3.3% 10.30%

NAV & Total Return History

CHDPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CHDPX Category Low Category High CHDPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.1 B 1 M 151 B 44.40%
Number of Holdings 44 2 1727 84.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 339 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 43.18%
Weighting of Top 10 29.93% 5.0% 99.2% 36.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Raytheon Technologies Corp 3.64%
  2. Novartis AG ADR 3.49%
  3. Unilever NV ADR 3.44%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 3.35%
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corp 3.28%
  6. Cisco Systems Inc 3.23%
  7. Target Corp 3.18%
  8. Broadcom Inc 3.10%
  9. Morgan Stanley 3.09%
  10. Chubb Ltd 3.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CHDPX % Rank
Stocks 		97.42% 28.02% 125.26% 66.17%
Cash 		2.59% -88.20% 71.98% 31.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 17.20%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 10.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 11.09%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 13.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHDPX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.50% 0.00% 58.05% 77.22%
Healthcare 		16.33% 0.00% 30.08% 62.09%
Industrials 		14.68% 0.00% 42.76% 12.64%
Consumer Defense 		13.17% 0.00% 34.10% 12.88%
Technology 		9.06% 0.00% 54.02% 67.75%
Energy 		7.50% 0.00% 54.00% 53.87%
Real Estate 		5.87% 0.00% 90.54% 9.89%
Utilities 		5.04% 0.00% 27.04% 42.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.97% 0.00% 22.74% 68.58%
Communication Services 		4.50% 0.00% 26.58% 68.33%
Basic Materials 		2.39% 0.00% 21.69% 72.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHDPX % Rank
US 		83.59% 24.51% 121.23% 84.04%
Non US 		13.83% 0.00% 41.42% 11.75%

CHDPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CHDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.35% 0.04% 45.41% 22.59%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 96.67%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 25.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

CHDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CHDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 9.52%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CHDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.00% 488.00% 52.88%

CHDPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CHDPX Category Low Category High CHDPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.37% 0.00% 41.90% 16.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CHDPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CHDPX Category Low Category High CHDPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.14% -1.51% 4.28% 10.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CHDPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CHDPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Cullen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2003

18.84

18.8%

Jim Cullen founded Schafer Cullen Capital Management in 1983 and has served as the CEO and Portfolio Manager since its formation in 1983. His experience in the investment business spans over 50 years. Prior to founding the Firm, Mr. Cullen was a Vice President at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Previously to Donaldson, Mr. Cullen co-managed the New York Research, which specialized in low P/E research. He began his career at Merrill Lynch in 1965 and later worked for the research firm Spencer Trask & Company. Mr. Cullen spent four years as a Navy Officer on the aircraft carrier USS Essex after receiving a B.S. in finance from Seton Hall University.

Jennifer Chang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2014

8.13

8.1%

Ms. Chang joined Schafer Cullen in 2006. Prior to joining Schafer Cullen Capital Management, Mrs. Chang was an Investment Analyst at PNC Advisors and an associate consultant at Bain & Company. Mrs. Chang received her M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business in 2004 and her B.S. from Rice University in 1999. She has held the Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 2007.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

