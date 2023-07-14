Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-7.2%
1 yr return
-14.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-16.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.2%
Net Assets
$133 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.2%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CGCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.2%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|59.17%
|1 Yr
|-14.4%
|-29.7%
|41.4%
|55.00%
|3 Yr
|-16.9%*
|-28.0%
|24.0%
|83.33%
|5 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-21.0%
|18.0%
|67.03%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.3%
|12.6%
|29.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|CGCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.2%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|59.29%
|2021
|-13.5%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|85.32%
|2020
|11.8%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|45.26%
|2019
|7.0%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|37.63%
|2018
|-5.4%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|58.23%
|Period
|CGCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.2%
|-32.2%
|31.3%
|41.18%
|1 Yr
|-14.4%
|-55.0%
|60.3%
|39.50%
|3 Yr
|-16.9%*
|-24.4%
|27.8%
|84.76%
|5 Yr
|-6.1%*
|-17.7%
|13.7%
|63.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.3%
|11.6%
|27.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|CGCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.2%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|59.29%
|2021
|-13.5%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|85.32%
|2020
|11.8%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|45.26%
|2019
|7.0%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|37.63%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|46.84%
|CGCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGCYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|133 M
|1.4 M
|7.72 B
|26.67%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|21
|961
|59.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|70.9 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|25.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.20%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|33.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGCYX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.48%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|34.75%
|Cash
|0.52%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|60.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|17.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|6.90%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|7.63%
|CGCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|61.40%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|73.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.55%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|N/A
|CGCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CGCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CGCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|4.00%
|278.00%
|19.78%
|CGCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGCYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|56.67%
|CGCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CGCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGCYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.22%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|66.38%
|CGCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2019
3.34
3.3%
Dara White is Global Head of Emerging Market equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments and has acted as lead portfolio manager of emerging market equity strategies since 2008. He joined the company in 2006 as co-manager of the Strategic Investor team and is based in Portland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Mr. Lin joined the Investment Manager in 2019. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Mr. Lin worked as a senior analyst at Yulan Capital, LLC Group and previously worked as an analyst at Surveyor Capital (Citadel, LLC.), Merchants’ Gate Capital, LP and J.P. Morgan Securities. Mr. Lin began his investment career in 2006 and earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|3.22
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...