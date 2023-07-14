Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calvert Green Bond Fund

CGAFX | Fund

$13.77

$852 M

2.36%

$0.33

0.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$852 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CGAFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calvert Green Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calvert Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    5309996
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vishal Khanduja

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in “green” bonds (“80% Policy”). Bonds include debt securities of any maturity. The Fund typically invests at least 65% of its net assets in investment grade debt securities, as assessed at the time of purchase. A debt security is considered investment grade when assigned a credit quality rating of BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (‘‘NRSRO“), including Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or Fitch Ratings, or Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC for securitized debt instruments only (such as asset-backed securities (”ABS“) and mortgage-backed securities (”MBS“)) or if unrated, considered to be of comparable credit quality by the Fund’s investment adviser. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used.

The Fund primarily invests in a broad range of fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, corporate bonds, project bonds, bonds issued by the U.S. government or its agencies, and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises (“GSEs”) such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”).  The Fund may also invest in taxable municipal obligations. The Fund may invest in below-investment grade, high-yield debt instruments (commonly known as “junk bonds”), including distressed instruments that are in default. The Fund may invest in ABS and MBS that represent interests in pools of mortgage loans (MBS) or other assets (ABS) assembled for sale to investors by various U.S. governmental agencies, government-related organizations and private issuers. MBS may include collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”).

The Fund may also invest in foreign debt securities. Foreign debt securities include sovereign debt and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).  The Fund may engage in forward foreign currency exchange contracts to seek to hedge against the decline in the value of currencies in which its portfolio holdings are denominated against the U.S. dollar.  The portfolio managers generally seek to hedge the Fund’s foreign currency exposure back to U.S. dollars, though the Fund may at any time have exposure to foreign currency.

The Fund seeks to invest primarily in “green” investments. The Fund defines “green” investments to include securities of companies that develop or provide products or services that seek to provide environmental solutions and/or support efforts to reduce their own environmental footprint; bonds that support environmental projects; structured securities that are collateralized by assets supporting environmental themes; and securities that, in the opinion of the Fund’s investment adviser, have no more than a negligible direct environmental impact, which may include securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies, and U.S. government-sponsored entities.  The Fund may invest in money market instruments.  The Fund may also lend its securities.

Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental and quantitative research conducted by the investment adviser’s research staff and consideration of the responsible investment criteria described below. Management of the Fund involves consideration of numerous factors (such as quality of business franchises, financial strength, management quality and security structural and collateral considerations). The portfolio managers may also use sector rotation and relative value strategies in their management of the Fund.  The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s valuation target is reached, the fundamentals of the investment change or to pursue more attractive investment options.  A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.  The portfolio managers intend to focus on risk management and also seek to preserve capital to the extent consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund intends to seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among its holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. The Fund seeks to manage duration and any hedging of interest rate risk through the purchase and sale of U.S. Treasury securities and related futures contracts (which are a type of derivative instrument).

Responsible Investing. In selecting investments for the Fund, CRM is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (a copy of which is included as an appendix to this Prospectus), which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.

Read More

CGAFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -4.3% 4.5% 19.52%
1 Yr -2.8% -16.1% 162.7% 14.55%
3 Yr -5.4%* -12.4% 47.6% 16.53%
5 Yr -1.6%* -10.0% 55.5% 19.62%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -34.7% 131.9% 17.51%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 59.35%
2020 1.7% -9.6% 118.7% 32.17%
2019 1.3% -0.4% 5.8% 57.65%
2018 -0.3% -2.2% 3.3% 9.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -15.5% 4.5% 20.10%
1 Yr -2.8% -16.1% 162.7% 11.10%
3 Yr -5.4%* -12.4% 47.6% 16.11%
5 Yr -1.3%* -10.0% 55.5% 14.61%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -34.7% 131.9% 17.51%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 59.24%
2020 1.7% -9.6% 118.7% 32.17%
2019 1.4% -0.4% 5.8% 56.22%
2018 0.1% -2.2% 3.3% 4.49%

NAV & Total Return History

CGAFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGAFX Category Low Category High CGAFX % Rank
Net Assets 852 M 2.88 M 287 B 53.65%
Number of Holdings 198 1 17234 83.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 165 M -106 M 27.6 B 57.86%
Weighting of Top 10 19.19% 3.7% 123.9% 67.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. France (Republic Of) 1.75% 3.83%
  2. Bank of America Corporation 2.456% 2.90%
  3. Apple 0.5% 2.46%
  4. The AES Corporation 2.45% 2.02%
  5. TerraForm Power Operating, LLC 4.75% 1.92%
  6. Citigroup Inc. 0.5% 1.90%
  7. JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0.65% 1.79%
  8. Royal Bank of Canada 0.25% 1.78%
  9. The AES Corporation 2.45% 1.77%
  10. Digital Euro Finco LLC 2.5% 1.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGAFX % Rank
Bonds 		90.12% 3.97% 268.18% 81.56%
Cash 		6.82% -181.13% 95.99% 22.18%
Convertible Bonds 		1.71% 0.00% 7.93% 41.76%
Preferred Stocks 		1.35% 0.00% 77.13% 2.70%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 34.87%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 14.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGAFX % Rank
Corporate 		53.62% 0.00% 100.00% 6.94%
Securitized 		18.68% 0.00% 98.40% 84.86%
Government 		17.78% 0.00% 86.23% 68.37%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.40% 0.00% 95.99% 30.86%
Municipal 		2.51% 0.00% 100.00% 12.54%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 38.86%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGAFX % Rank
US 		61.77% 3.63% 210.09% 97.88%
Non US 		28.35% -6.54% 58.09% 0.58%

CGAFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.01% 20.64% 43.16%
Management Fee 0.37% 0.00% 1.76% 48.88%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 22.62%
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.01% 0.50% 66.83%

Sales Fees

CGAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.25% 2.00% 5.75% 76.71%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CGAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 37.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 2.00% 493.39% 4.20%

CGAFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGAFX Category Low Category High CGAFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.36% 0.00% 10.82% 87.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGAFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGAFX Category Low Category High CGAFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.28% -1.28% 8.97% 75.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGAFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CGAFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vishal Khanduja

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2013

8.59

8.6%

Vishal Khanduja is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Vishal began his career in the investment management industry in 2005. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2016. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was a senior vice president, portfolio manager and head of taxable fixed income for Calvert Investments. Previously, he was a vice president and portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle and associate director of fixed-income analytics at Galliard Capital. Vishal earned a bachelor of engineering from VJTI, Mumbai, India and an MBA from the Tippie School of Management at the University of Iowa. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Boston. He is a CFA charterholder.

Brian Ellis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Brian Ellis is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Brian began his career in the investment management industry in 2006. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2016. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was a portfolio manager of fixed-income strategies for Calvert Investments. Previously, he was a software engineer and analyst at Legg Mason Capital Management (now ClearBridge Investments). Brian earned a B.S. in finance from Salisbury University. He is a CFA charterholder and an FSA credential holder. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

