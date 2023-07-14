Home
Trending ETFs

CEMIX (Mutual Fund)

CEMIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

14.1%

1 yr return

8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

Net Assets

$1.82 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CEMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Causeway Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Causeway
  • Inception Date
    Mar 29, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    139049948
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Arjun Jayaraman

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies in emerging (less developed) markets and other investments that are tied economically to emerging markets. Generally these investments include common stock, preferred and preference stock, depositary receipts, participation notes, warrants or other equity-related corporate obligations, and exchange-traded funds that invest in emerging markets. 
The Investment Adviser uses a quantitative investment approach to purchase and sell investments for the Fund. To select securities, the Investment Adviser’s proprietary computer model analyzes “stock-specific” factors relating to valuation, growth, technical indicators, and competitive strength, and “top‑down” factors relating to macroeconomics, currency, country and sector. Currently, the valuation factor category receives the highest overall weight in the model and stock-specific factors comprise approximately 75% of the score for a company. For each stock, the relative weight assigned to each stock-specific factor differs depending on its classification (for example, value, growth, momentum, capitalization or other classifications). The relative weights of these stock-specific factors are sometimes referred to as “contextual weights.” Factors and their weightings may change over time as the model is revised and updated, or if the classification of a stock changes. In addition to its quantitative research, the Investment Adviser’s fundamental research analysts review the quantitative outputs to attempt to identify and address special issues, such as significant corporate actions or management changes, which are difficult to detect quantitatively. 
The Fund invests in companies in ten or more emerging markets. If the Fund invests in a country, the percentage of the Fund’s total assets attributable to that country is not expected to be greater than the weight of that country in the Fund’s benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (Gross) (the “EM Index”), plus 5 percentage points, or less than the weight of that country in the EM Index minus 5 percentage points. For these purposes, emerging markets include, but are not limited to, countries included in the EM Index, which currently are: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. In addition, at the discretion of the Investment Adviser, the Fund may in 
vest up to 10% of total Fund assets in companies in less developed emerging markets not included in the EM Index, such as countries included in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index and countries with similar economic characteristics. The Investment Adviser determines a company’s country by referring to: the stock exchange where its securities are principally traded; where it is registered, organized or incorporated; where its headquarters are located; its MSCI country classification; where it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed; or where at least 50% of its assets are located. The Fund considers a country to be an emerging market if the country is included in the EM Index. 
The Fund generally invests in companies with market capitalizations of US $500 million or greater at the time of investment and may invest in a wide range of industries. The Fund may use futures contracts, including futures contracts based on emerging markets indices, to obtain exposures to emerging markets for efficient cash management. 
Read More

CEMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CEMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.1% -11.0% 30.2% 15.84%
1 Yr 8.1% -12.7% 29.2% 61.69%
3 Yr -6.7%* -16.8% 12.9% 90.30%
5 Yr -4.9%* -9.8% 36.3% 91.81%
10 Yr -1.1%* -12.3% 12.5% 83.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CEMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -50.1% 7.2% 71.05%
2021 -10.7% -18.2% 13.6% 94.68%
2020 4.9% -7.2% 79.7% 56.35%
2019 3.4% -4.4% 9.2% 79.94%
2018 -4.3% -7.2% 7.0% 63.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CEMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.1% -30.3% 30.2% 14.98%
1 Yr 8.1% -48.9% 29.2% 57.23%
3 Yr -6.7%* -16.1% 12.9% 90.63%
5 Yr -4.9%* -9.8% 36.3% 92.15%
10 Yr -0.3%* -12.3% 12.5% 81.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CEMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -50.1% 7.2% 71.05%
2021 -10.7% -18.2% 13.6% 94.68%
2020 4.9% -7.2% 79.7% 56.35%
2019 3.4% -4.4% 9.2% 79.94%
2018 -4.3% -7.2% 7.0% 69.84%

NAV & Total Return History

CEMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CEMIX Category Low Category High CEMIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.82 B 717 K 102 B 29.80%
Number of Holdings 163 10 6734 30.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 625 M 340 K 19.3 B 30.30%
Weighting of Top 10 30.43% 2.8% 71.7% 57.36%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CEMIX % Rank
Stocks 		92.90% 0.90% 110.97% 87.69%
Bonds 		3.52% -0.03% 48.23% 2.82%
Cash 		2.18% -23.67% 20.19% 52.12%
Preferred Stocks 		1.39% 0.00% 6.07% 3.98%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 16.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 4.63%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CEMIX % Rank
Corporate 		54.95% 0.00% 100.00% 4.04%
Cash & Equivalents 		45.05% 0.00% 100.00% 91.57%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 99.80% 16.08%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.79% 2.09%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 1.83%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 70.66% 13.43%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CEMIX % Rank
Non US 		1.84% -2.67% 48.82% 5.13%
US 		1.68% -0.59% 27.81% 0.77%

CEMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CEMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.03% 41.06% 66.36%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 70.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 37.44%

Sales Fees

CEMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CEMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 2.91%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CEMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 0.00% 190.00% 48.97%

CEMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CEMIX Category Low Category High CEMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.27% 0.00% 12.61% 3.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CEMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CEMIX Category Low Category High CEMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.40% -1.98% 17.62% 30.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CEMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CEMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Arjun Jayaraman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2007

15.18

15.2%

Arjun Jayaraman, PhD, CFA, is head of the quantitative research group at Causeway Capital Management LLC. He has been a portfolio manager at the firm since January 2006. From 2004 to 2005, Dr. Jayaraman was a portfolio manager for quantitative strategies at PanAgora Asset Management. He was the lead portfolio manager of its non-U.S. large cap core equity portfolios and was the co-portfolio manager of its global large cap core equity portfolios. From 2000-2004, Dr. Jayaraman managed similar portfolios at Putnam Investments in addition to working closely with the teams that managed Putnam’s traditional non-U.S. strategies. Dr. Jayaraman has a BA in Economics from Columbia University, a PhD from New York University (Stern School of Business), and is a CFA charterholder.

MacDuff Kuhnert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2007

15.18

15.2%

MacDuff Kuhnert, CFA, is a director of Causeway Capital Management LLC and performs quantitative research. He joined the firm in July 2001. His responsibilities include product development, asset allocation, risk management, and the design and implementation of proprietary valuation models and other quantitative tools. From 1996 to July 2001, Mr. Kuhnert worked for HW-MLIM as a quantitative research associate, where he created and developed advanced quantitative models used in the international value investment process. Mr. Kuhnert has a BA in Chemistry from Dartmouth College. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts and the Los Angeles Quantitative Investment Association.

Joe Gubler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2014

8.34

8.3%

Joe Gubler, CFA, is a director of Causeway Capital Management LLC and performs quantitative research. He joined Causeway Capital Management LLC in April 2005. From 2002 to April 2005, Mr. Gubler worked as Director of Engineering for the MonsterTRAK division of Monster.com. He was responsible for a cross-functional team that developed, enhanced, and maintained the software that powers the monstertrak.com website. From 1999 to 2002, Mr. Gubler developed database-enabled web applications for a wide range of companies, including the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, the Recording Industry Association of America, Disney, NameSafe.com, and Array Networks. While studying astrophysics at UC San Diego, Mr. Gubler worked as a Graduate Research Assistant in the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s stellar interferometry group. Mr. Gubler has a BS, cum laude, in Physics from UC Irvine, an MS in Physics from UC San Diego, and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.

Ryan Myers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2021

1.34

1.3%

Mr. Myers is a quantitative portfolio manager at Causeway. He joined the firm in June 2013 and has been a portfolio manager since January 2021. His responsibilities include alpha research, stock selection, and portfolio construction. From 2010 to 2012, Mr. Myers served as chief investment officer of Iron Castle Asset Management, an investment partnership focused on mid-cap U.S. equities. From 2007 to 2008, Mr. Myers worked as an analyst at Canyon Partners, where he covered the cable, media, telecom and satellite sectors. From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Myers was an associate for Oaktree Capital Management in the distressed opportunities group. Mr. Myers began his professional career in 2003 as an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs in the technology, media and telecom group. Mr. Myers earned a BA, magna cum laude, in economics from Harvard University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar. Mr. Myers currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Yosemite Conservancy, an organization dedicated to supporting projects and programs that preserve Yosemite National Park and enrich the visitor experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

