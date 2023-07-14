The Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in high-dividend paying securities of companies across all capitalizations that are organized in, maintain at least 50% of their assets in, or derive at least 50% of their revenues from, emerging market countries. As a point of comparison, a high dividend paying common stock that the Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund would invest in would generally have a dividend yield greater than the average dividend yield of the equity securities in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

An emerging market country is any country that has been determined by an international organization, such as the World Bank, to have a relatively low to middle income economy. In selecting stocks, the Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund’s portfolio managers select companies that have growth potential, focusing on companies across all capitalizations. The Fund’s holdings may include issues denominated in currencies of emerging countries, investment companies (like country funds) which invest in emerging countries, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other similar instruments (ADRs, EDRs and GDRs are hereinafter collectively referred to as “depositary receipts”), and similar types of investments representing emerging markets securities. Depositary receipts may be purchased through “sponsored” or “unsponsored” facilities. A sponsored facility is established jointly by the issuer of the underlying security and a depositary, whereas a depositary may establish an unsponsored facility without participation by the issuer of the depositary security. Holders of unsponsored depositary receipts generally bear all the costs of such facilities and the depositary of an unsponsored facility frequently is under no obligation to distribute shareholder

communications received from the issuer of the deposited security or to pass through voting rights to the holders of such receipts.

The Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund intends to diversify its investments across different countries, and the percentage of the Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund’s assets invested in particular countries or regions will change from time to time based on the Adviser’s judgment. However, the Fund will not have more than 30% of its total assets invested as at the time of purchase in securities of any one country.

The Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund generally invests substantially all of its assets in common stocks and depositary receipts but can invest in other equity securities, which can include convertible debt, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest primarily in equity securities, warrants, rights, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), equity interests in master limited partnerships (MLPs), and preferred stocks. The Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund invests roughly the same amount of its assets in each position in the portfolio at the time of original purchase, although the portfolio is not systematically rebalanced. This approach avoids the overweighting of any individual security being purchased. The Adviser may sell portfolio stocks when they are no longer attractive based on their growth potential, dividend yield or price.

As part of its strategy, the Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, in order to generate additional income, may selectively write covered call options when it is deemed to be in the Fund’s best interest. A call option is a short-term contract entitling the purchaser, in return for a premium paid, the right to buy the underlying equity security at a specified price upon exercise of the option at any time prior to its expiration. Writing a covered call option allows the Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund to receive a premium. A call option gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy the underlying equity stock from the writer of the option at a given price during a specific period.

The Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund will not engage in derivatives except to the extent that either (1) the writing of covered call options, and or (2) participatory notes, is deemed to involve derivatives.