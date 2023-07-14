Home
Credit Suisse Trust Commodity Return Strategy Portfolio

mutual fund
CCRRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.41 +0.02 +0.11%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
A (CCRSX) Primary Other (CCRRX)
Credit Suisse Trust Commodity Return Strategy Portfolio

CCRRX | Fund

$18.41

$745 M

0.00%

0.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

-24.9%

1 yr return

-23.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

85.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$745 M

Holdings in Top 10

70.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Credit Suisse Trust Commodity Return Strategy Portfolio

CCRRX | Fund

$18.41

$745 M

0.00%

0.78%

CCRRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -24.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 85.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Credit Suisse Trust Commodity Return Strategy Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Credit Suisse (New York, NY)
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Burton

Fund Description

The portfolio is designed to achieve positive total return relative to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return (the "BCOM Index"). The portfolio intends to invest its assets in a combination of commodity-linked derivative instruments and fixed income securities. The portfolio gains exposure to commodities markets by investing through the Subsidiary and in structured notes linked to the BCOM Index, other commodity indices, or the value of a particular commodity or commodity futures contract or subset of commodities or commodity futures contracts. The value of these investments will rise or fall in response to changes in the underlying index or commodity. The portfolio intends to engage in active and frequent trading.

The portfolio may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Credit Suisse Cayman Commodity Fund II, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the portfolio organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The portfolio will invest in the Subsidiary primarily to gain exposure to the commodities markets within the limitations of the federal tax laws, rules and regulations that apply to regulated investment companies. Generally, the Subsidiary will invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments, but it will also invest in fixed income instruments, including U.S. government securities, U.S. government agency securities, corporate bonds, debentures and notes, mortgage-backed securities, event-linked bonds, loan participations, bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits, bankers' acceptances, commercial paper and other short-term fixed income securities. The primary purpose of the fixed income instruments held by the Subsidiary will be to serve as collateral for the Subsidiary's derivative positions; however, these instruments are also expected to earn income for the Subsidiary.

The portfolio invests in a portfolio of fixed income securities normally having an average duration of one year or less, and emphasizes investment-grade fixed income securities.

Read More

CCRRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -24.9% -46.9% 171.4% 98.31%
1 Yr -23.9% -73.2% 2035.5% 78.65%
3 Yr 85.6%* -20.3% 194.3% 1.71%
5 Yr N/A* -26.7% 80.8% 46.39%
10 Yr N/A* -21.7% 28.5% 50.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.0% -45.7% 2475.6% 52.17%
2021 170.8% -87.8% 170.8% 0.73%
2020 N/A -34.5% 58.1% N/A
2019 N/A -22.1% 8.0% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 32.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -24.9% -27.1% 171.4% 99.44%
1 Yr -23.9% -55.0% 2035.5% 79.66%
3 Yr 85.6%* -20.3% 194.3% 1.75%
5 Yr N/A* -26.7% 83.1% 43.98%
10 Yr N/A* -20.5% 29.4% 49.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.0% -45.7% 2475.6% 52.17%
2021 170.8% -87.8% 170.8% 0.73%
2020 N/A -34.5% 58.1% N/A
2019 N/A -22.1% 8.0% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 32.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CCRRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CCRRX Category Low Category High CCRRX % Rank
Net Assets 745 M 554 K 56.7 B 44.38%
Number of Holdings 44 1 846 45.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 536 M 2.66 M 63.2 B 57.86%
Weighting of Top 10 70.85% 20.7% 100.0% 66.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Credit Suisse Trust Cayman Com 19.79%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.09685% 7.90%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.04785% 7.55%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.09185% 7.22%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.11785% 6.13%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.11185% 5.82%
  7. Federal Farm Credit Banks 1.16% 4.85%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.63% 4.71%
  9. Federal Farm Credit Banks 0.95% 4.61%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.09785% 4.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CCRRX % Rank
Bonds 		65.74% 0.00% 96.71% 12.14%
Other 		19.79% -47.59% 165.73% 57.25%
Cash 		14.47% -81.87% 100.00% 60.87%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 53.33% 16.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.89% 32.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCRRX % Rank
Government 		76.43% 0.00% 100.00% 6.45%
Cash & Equivalents 		18.04% 0.00% 100.00% 86.40%
Corporate 		5.54% 0.00% 42.72% 29.03%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 19.20%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 36.61% 33.06%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.45% 13.71%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCRRX % Rank
US 		61.30% 0.00% 97.72% 12.32%
Non US 		4.44% -1.01% 21.42% 21.74%

CCRRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CCRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.20% 16.76% 69.75%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.75% 33.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

CCRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CCRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CCRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 0.00% 244.00% 62.96%

CCRRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CCRRX Category Low Category High CCRRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 36.00% 52.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CCRRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CCRRX Category Low Category High CCRRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.57% -55.71% 52.26% 51.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CCRRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CCRRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Burton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2006

16.26

16.3%

Christopher Burton, CFA, FRM, is a Managing Director within Credit Suisse Asset Management, based in New York. Mr. Burton serves as the Global Head of Commodities within Asset Management. He also currently acts as Senior Portfolio Manager and Trader for the Commodities Team. In this role, Mr. Burton is responsible for analyzing and implementing the team's hedging strategies, indexing strategies, and excess return strategies. Prior to joining Credit Suisse in 2005, Mr. Burton served as an Analyst and Derivatives Strategist with Putnam Investments, where he developed the team's analytical tools and managed their options-based yield enhancement strategies, as well as exposure management strategies. Mr. Burton earned a B.S. in Economics with concentrations in Finance and Accounting from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. Additionally, Mr. Burton is a CFA Charterholder and has achieved Financial Risk Manager® Certification through the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.78 11.51

