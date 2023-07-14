Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
46.7%
Expense Ratio 1.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CCLFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|94.59%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|84.65%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|8.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CCLFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|1.48%
|2021
|1.4%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|13.67%
|2020
|0.5%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|24.96%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|CCLFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|88.45%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|78.69%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|9.49%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CCLFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|1.48%
|2021
|1.4%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|13.82%
|2020
|0.5%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|24.96%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCLFX % Rank
|Bonds
|61.58%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|98.10%
|Other
|32.06%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|0.15%
|Stocks
|5.46%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|3.94%
|Cash
|0.90%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|82.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|80.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|97.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCLFX % Rank
|Corporate
|83.42%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|87.98%
|Securitized
|13.48%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|1.76%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.10%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|55.13%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|71.85%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|66.28%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|76.69%
|CCLFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.79%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|13.27%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|97.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|0.93%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CCLFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCLFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|11.25%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|72.34%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 04, 2022
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2022
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2021
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2021
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2021
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.262
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 13, 2020
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 14, 2020
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 15, 2020
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 05, 2019
2.99
3.0%
Stephen L. Nesbitt, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of the Investment Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. Mr. Nesbitt has been the portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception. Prior to forming the Investment Manager in 2004, Mr. Nesbitt was a Senior Managing Director at Wilshire Associates. From 1990 to 2004, Mr. Nesbitt led the Consulting division at Wilshire Associates and also started and built its asset management business using a “manager of managers” investment approach, including private equity and hedge fund-of-fund portfolios. Mr. Nesbitt started his career at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors, an early pioneer in index funds, where he developed and managed index funds and oversaw asset allocation
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 05, 2019
2.99
3.0%
Jason Breaux serves on the Sub-Adviser Investment Committee. Mr. Breaux is Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. and serves as Chairman of the BDC Advisor’s investment committee. In addition, Mr. Breaux serves as a managing director of Crescent Capital within private credit and is a member of Crescent’s Management Committee. Prior to joining Crescent in 2000, he worked at Robertson Stephens where he served in the mergers and acquisitions group. Prior to that, he worked in the investment banking division of Salomon Brothers. Mr. Breaux received an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and an AB from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 05, 2019
2.99
3.0%
Christopher G. Wright serves on the Sub-Adviser Investment Committee. Mr. Wright is a Managing Director of Crescent Capital focusing on mezzanine，the Head of Private Markets, and a member of Crescent Capital’s Management Committee. Prior to joining the team in 2001, Mr. Wright completed the Financial Management Program with the General Electric Company and upon completion, worked in various finance roles within GE Industrial Systems. Mr. Wright is a current and former member or observer of the Board of numerous private companies. In addition, Mr. Wright is a member of the Board of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. and other non-profit organizations including St. Raphael School Development Board. Mr. Wright received his MBA from Harvard Business School and his BA from Michigan State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 05, 2019
2.99
3.0%
John S. Bowman, serves on the Sub-Adviser Investment Committee. Mr. Bowman is a Managing Director of Crescent Capital focusing on Direct Lending. Prior to joining the team in 2012, Mr. Bowman was the President of HighPoint Capital Management, LLC. Prior to joining HighPoint Capital in 2005, Mr. Bowman was a Managing Director of Leveraged Finance at FleetBoston Financial from 1998 to 2003, where he was a senior member of Fleet’s preliminary structuring and loan screening committees. Mr. Bowman also had primary leveraged finance responsibility for covering New England middle market companies, including Fleet’s mezzanine loan origination business based in Boston. Prior to joining FleetBoston, Mr. Bowman was a Senior Vice President in Leveraged Finance with Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette Securities Corporation (“DLJ”), and was involved in DLJ’s start-up of its Senior Loan business in 1997. Mr. Bowman also worked at Kidder, Peabody, & Co. Incorporated, State Street Bank & Trust Company, Drexel Burnham Lambert Incorporated and Lehman Brothers. Mr. Bowman earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS in Business Administration from Northeastern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 05, 2019
2.99
3.0%
Patrick Wolfe, Managing Director, is a member of Blackrock’s Global Credit Platform. He is a portfolio manager responsible for US Direct Lending funds, BlackRock Credit Strategies Fund, and middle-market CLOs in the US. Mr. Wolfe joined BlackRock through the acquisition of TCP. At TCP, Mr. Wolfe launched the middle-market CLO platform taking the business to over $1 billion of assets. He also co-led led the development of the firm’s proprietary private credit software platform and was one of the creators of the Direct Lending fund structure designed for insurance company clients. Prior to TCP, Mr. Wolfe was in structured credit at Deutsche Bank for six years focusing on the structuring, issuance, and management of CLOs and other credit strategies. He began his career in 2006 as an accountant at KSJG LLP focused on mortgage banking. Mr. Wolfe earned a B.S. in Accounting from San Diego State University in 2006.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
