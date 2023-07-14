Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.1%
1 yr return
17.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.0%
Net Assets
$272 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.9%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CCGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.1%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|79.64%
|1 Yr
|17.0%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|19.32%
|3 Yr
|8.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|19.34%
|5 Yr
|8.0%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CCGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.2%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|8.16%
|2021
|6.1%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|16.31%
|2020
|11.2%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|57.20%
|2019
|6.4%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|4.69%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|CCGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.1%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|79.75%
|1 Yr
|17.0%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|18.07%
|3 Yr
|8.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|17.76%
|5 Yr
|8.0%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CCGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.2%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|8.16%
|2021
|6.1%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|16.43%
|2020
|11.2%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|71.47%
|2019
|6.4%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|3.22%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|CCGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|272 M
|199 K
|133 B
|64.47%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|1
|9075
|67.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|107 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|66.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.90%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|32.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCGIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.95%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|74.78%
|Cash
|3.05%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|21.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|17.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|26.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|8.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|12.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCGIX % Rank
|Technology
|27.17%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|14.21%
|Financial Services
|24.61%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|7.71%
|Healthcare
|18.74%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|5.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.31%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|69.38%
|Industrials
|8.34%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|87.33%
|Communication Services
|6.19%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|86.12%
|Utilities
|2.30%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|31.61%
|Real Estate
|1.34%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|59.03%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|65.97%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|79.85%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|86.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCGIX % Rank
|Non US
|56.20%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|8.59%
|US
|40.75%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|92.07%
|CCGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|62.83%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|53.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|CCGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CCGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|5.88%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CCGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|25.46%
|CCGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|6.35%
|CCGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CCGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|80.80%
|CCGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2016
6.13
6.1%
Mr. Beitner serves as a portfolio manager of the International Growth and Global Growth Funds. Mr. Beitner is a Managing Director of Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Partner of the firm’s Chautauqua Capital Management division. Mr. Beitner has over 34 years of investment management experience. Mr. Beitner joined the firm in January 2016. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Beitner served as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Chautauqua Capital Management, LLC, an asset management firm founded by Mr. Beitner in 2009. From November 1998 to December 2008 he was a Portfolio Manager at Trust Company of the West. Mr. Beitner received his undergraduate degree and his MBA from the University of Southern California and he is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Nathaniel Velarde Partner Nate is partner of Chautauqua Capital Management and serves as portfolio manager on Chautauqua’s strategies. Prior to joining Chautauqua in 2019, he was senior financial analyst at j2 Cloud Services and senior vice president, global equity analyst at PIMCO, London. At Nuveen Investments, Nate worked in the Tradewinds Global Investors and NWQ Investment Management divisions as managing director, senior equity analyst and director of research. He also served as vice president, equity analyst at TCW primarily covering industrials, business services and basic materials. Nate earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA with concentrations in finance and strategic management from the University of Chicago, and a Master’s of Information and Data Science from the University of California – Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Jesse Flores, CFA Partner Jesse is partner of Chautauqua Capital Management and serves as portfolio manager on Chautauqua’s strategies. Prior to joining Chautauqua in 2013, he was an investment analyst at Blavin & Company where he was a generalist responsible for both equity and high-yield debt securities. Additionally, he covered U.S. semiconductors and hardware as a research analyst at Lehman Brothers and Roth Capital Partners. Jesse has a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University (McMullen Dean’s Scholar, Rawlings Presidential Research Scholar) and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Haicheng Li, CFA Managing Partner Haicheng is managing partner of Chautauqua Capital Management and serves as portfolio manager for Chautauqua’s strategies. Prior to joining Chautauqua in 2016, she was a senior analyst and portfolio manager at TCW with specific expertise in healthcare. Haicheng earned an MBA from Stanford, a master's degree in biological and biomedical sciences from Harvard's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and a master's degree in medical sciences from Harvard Medical School, where she was a research fellow. She graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University and was awarded a prestigious Phi Beta Kappa key for academic achievement.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...