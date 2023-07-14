Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.0%
1 yr return
13.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
Net Assets
$319 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.1%
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund's net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of companies that the Fund's portfolio managers believe have long-term growth potential.
The Fund seeks to make investment decisions consistent with the principles of the Catholic Church with respect to a range of social and moral concerns that may include: protecting human life; promoting human
dignity; reducing arms production; pursuing economic justice; protecting the environment, and encouraging corporate responsibility. This will be accomplished through the reliance on the principles contained in the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' (USCCB) Socially Responsible Investing Guidelines (Guidelines). Potential investments for the Fund are first selected for financial soundness and then evaluated according to the Fund's social criteria. The Fund's investment adviser, SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC, or the Adviser), has retained a third party environmental, social, and governance research firm to compile a list of restricted securities, using principles contained in the Guidelines, in which the Fund will not be permitted to invest. The Fund will not invest in issuers identified through this process. SIMC reserves the right to modify the criteria from time to time to maintain alignment with evolving Catholic social and moral positions.
The Fund invests in common stocks and other equity securities, which may include preferred stocks, warrants, participation notes and depositary receipts. The Fund invests primarily in securities of domestic companies, but may also, to a lesser extent, invest in securities of foreign companies, which may include companies in emerging markets. The Fund generally invests in larger companies, although it may purchase securities of companies of any size, including small companies. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or equity swaps to obtain exposure to the equity market during high volume periods of investment into the Fund.
SIMC seeks to enhance performance and reduce market risk by strategically allocating the Fund's assets among multiple sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers). The allocation is made based on the Adviser's desire to achieve performance objectives while keeping appropriate balance among differing investment styles and philosophies offered by the Sub-Advisers, including growth-oriented, value-oriented, stability-oriented, and/or blended approaches to selecting investments. Growth-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe have attractive growth and appreciation potential in light of such characteristics as revenue and earnings growth, expectations from professional financial research analysts and momentum, while stability-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe have sustainable competitive advantages, less economic sensitivity and/or less volatility, and value-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe are attractively valued in light of fundamental characteristics such as assets, capital structure, earnings, and/or cash flows.
The Fund implements its views on the Guidelines through the use of Sub-Advisers that invest directly and a designated Sub-Adviser that acts as an overlay manager and implements the portfolio recommendations of the other Sub-Advisers. Such other Sub-Advisers provide a model portfolio to the Fund on an ongoing basis that represents their recommendations as to the securities to be purchased, sold or retained by the Fund. The overlay manager constructs a portfolio for the Fund that represents the aggregation of the model portfolios, with the weighting of each Sub-Adviser's model in the total portfolio determined by the Adviser. The overlay manager implements the portfolio consistent with that represented by the aggregation of the model portfolios, but also has the authority to vary from such aggregation: (i) to conform the Fund's securities transactions by avoiding issuers identified as not aligning with the Guidelines; (ii) to favor, consistent with the Guidelines, securities of companies that are more highly ranked with respect to environmental, social and governance criteria than other companies in the Fund's portfolio; (iii) to seek to achieve lower volatility; and (iv) to a lesser extent, manage risks, seek trading cost efficiencies or efficient tax management. In addition to acting as overlay manager, the overlay manager may also manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio, as determined by the Adviser.
The Fund may sell a security when it becomes substantially overvalued or is experiencing deteriorating fundamentals as a result of changes in portfolio strategy or to help the overlay manager meet the Fund's investment strategies.
|Period
|CAVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|57.21%
|1 Yr
|13.5%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|37.69%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|66.04%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|59.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CAVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.4%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|53.73%
|2021
|1.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|89.33%
|2020
|4.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|38.44%
|2019
|5.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|49.62%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|56.97%
|Period
|CAVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.0%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|51.51%
|1 Yr
|13.5%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|30.11%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|66.10%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|61.29%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CAVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.4%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|53.81%
|2021
|1.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|89.33%
|2020
|4.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|38.36%
|2019
|5.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|50.13%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|58.65%
|CAVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAVAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|319 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|69.34%
|Number of Holdings
|948
|2
|4154
|5.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|42.2 M
|288 K
|270 B
|83.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.08%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|98.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAVAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.48%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|61.81%
|Cash
|1.52%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|35.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|60.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|60.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|58.23%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|58.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAVAX % Rank
|Technology
|20.25%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|73.58%
|Financial Services
|15.56%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|26.49%
|Healthcare
|12.82%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|78.56%
|Industrials
|12.07%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|17.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.72%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|26.11%
|Consumer Defense
|8.49%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|22.13%
|Communication Services
|5.31%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|84.99%
|Energy
|4.66%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|36.45%
|Basic Materials
|3.48%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|28.71%
|Real Estate
|2.86%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|44.49%
|Utilities
|2.78%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|45.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAVAX % Rank
|US
|78.90%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|93.81%
|Non US
|19.58%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|3.02%
|CAVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|25.39%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|64.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|91.31%
|CAVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CAVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CAVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|82.49%
|CAVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAVAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.91%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|79.83%
|CAVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CAVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAVAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.61%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|54.05%
|CAVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.509
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 14, 2017
|$0.004
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2016
|$0.012
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2015
7.09
7.1%
James J. Clarke, Brandywine Global's Portfolio Manager and Director of Fundamental Research. He rejoined the Firm in December 2008 after three years serving as a founding partner of Clarke Bennitt, LLC. From 1997 to 2005, Jim worked as an equity analyst and portfolio manager for Brandywine Global’s large, mid, and small cap value equity portfolios, and as lead manager of the Firm’s small cap portfolios for five years. Prior to his initial term of employment with Brandywine Global, Jim worked as a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley in New York and Tokyo (1991-1995). He earned a B.A. in History from Williams College where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and graduated summa cum laude. Jim earned an M.B.A. in Finance from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Patrick S. Kaser, CFA, Brandywine Global's Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, who is responsible for researching the financial and healthcare sectors and contributing insights and stock recommendations. He joined the Firm in 1998. He is a member of the Firm’s Executive Board. Before becoming a portfolio manager, Patrick worked for the Firm as an analyst on the Large Cap Value Equity team. He was also with Dean Witter as an account executive (1996-1997). Patrick is a CFA® charterholder and earned an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Delaware and a B.A. in Political Science from Arizona State University. He is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, The Washington Post, Barron’s and others. Patrick has appeared on CNBC, Fox Business News, and Bloomberg television and radio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Ruairi joined Coho Partners in 2014 to focus on research and portfolio management. In addition to his portfolio management and research responsibilities, Ruairi is a member of the Investment Committee and a partner of the firm. He has 26 years of experience in the financial industry.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2019
2.72
2.7%
Mr. McGonigle is a Portfolio Manager and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. His primary coverage responsibilities are in the Consumer Discretionary, Financial and Industrial sectors across all U.S. portfolios. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Dave spent ten years with Rorer Asset Management, serving both as a portfolio manager and an analyst focused on the firm’s mid cap portfolio with primary coverage responsibilities in the Consumer and Financial sectors. Before joining Rorer, Dave was a Financial Analyst with AmericaOne Communications, Inc., a subsidiary of CapitalOne Financial Corp., where he focused on financial forecasting, as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition candidates in the telecommunications space. He holds a BS in Business Administration, with a finance concentration, from the E. Claiborne Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond. Dave also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2019
2.72
2.7%
Mr. Brown is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. Eric is a Portfolio Manager and the lead manager for the Large Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Utilities and MLP sectors across all domestic portfolios. While founding Copeland, he developed a proprietary fundamental model to best evaluate dividend growth stocks. Prior to forming Copeland Capital Management in 2005, Eric was a Senior Portfolio Manager with The Colony Group. He previously served as a Portfolio Manager with Bingham Legg Advisors in Boston. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brown worked in municipal bond sales and trading at Bear Stearns & Company. Eric holds a BA in Political Science from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the American Mensa Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2019
2.72
2.7%
Mr. Giovanniello is the Chief Investment Officer of Copeland Capital Management. He is a Principal and a member of the Firm’s Management Committee. Mark is a co-portfolio manager on all U.S. Strategies and the lead manager for the Mid Cap, Smid Cap, and Small Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Health Care, Materials and Energy sectors. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Mark was the lead portfolio manager for the Mid Cap strategy at Rorer Asset Management. Before joining Rorer, Mark spent six years at The Colony Group as the portfolio manager of the firm's Mid Cap strategy as well as the Director of Research. He was responsible for overseeing all fundamental and quantitative research supporting the firm's large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap strategies. Earlier in his career, Mark was a senior associate at the public accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he earned his CPA while working with clients in the technology, venture capital and mutual fund industries. Mark holds a BS degree from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Security Analyst Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Mark Little Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Mark Little is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 1997, he was a manager in the corporate finance practice of Coopers & Lybrand and earned his ACA qualification with Rees Pollock Chartered Accountants. Mark has an MA in Economics from Clare College, Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Barnaby Wilson, CFA Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Barnaby Wilson is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams as well as International Compounders. He began working in the investment field in 1998. Prior to joining Lazard in 1999, he worked for Orbitex Investments as a Research Analyst. Barnaby has a BA (Hons) in Mathematics and Philosophy from Balliol College, Oxford University. Barnaby is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Robin O. Jones Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Robin Jones is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. Robin began working in the investment field in 2002 at Lazard Asset Management, before leaving in 2006 for Bluecrest Capital Management where he worked as a Portfolio Manager. Robin re-joined Lazard in 2007. He has a BA Hons in Economics from Durham University and a PGCE in Mathematics from Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Louis Florentin-Lee Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Louis Florentin-Lee is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams, International Compounders and US Equity Select. He was formerly the co-Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the Lazard European Explorer Fund between 2004 and 2010. Louis began working in the investment industry in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 2004, he was an equity research analyst at Soros Funds Limited and Schroder Investment Management. He has a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the London School of Economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...