Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund's net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of companies that the Fund's portfolio managers believe have long-term growth potential.

The Fund seeks to make investment decisions consistent with the principles of the Catholic Church with respect to a range of social and moral concerns that may include: protecting human life; promoting human

dignity; reducing arms production; pursuing economic justice; protecting the environment, and encouraging corporate responsibility. This will be accomplished through the reliance on the principles contained in the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' (USCCB) Socially Responsible Investing Guidelines (Guidelines). Potential investments for the Fund are first selected for financial soundness and then evaluated according to the Fund's social criteria. The Fund's investment adviser, SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC, or the Adviser), has retained a third party environmental, social, and governance research firm to compile a list of restricted securities, using principles contained in the Guidelines, in which the Fund will not be permitted to invest. The Fund will not invest in issuers identified through this process. SIMC reserves the right to modify the criteria from time to time to maintain alignment with evolving Catholic social and moral positions.

The Fund invests in common stocks and other equity securities, which may include preferred stocks, warrants, participation notes and depositary receipts. The Fund invests primarily in securities of domestic companies, but may also, to a lesser extent, invest in securities of foreign companies, which may include companies in emerging markets. The Fund generally invests in larger companies, although it may purchase securities of companies of any size, including small companies. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or equity swaps to obtain exposure to the equity market during high volume periods of investment into the Fund.

SIMC seeks to enhance performance and reduce market risk by strategically allocating the Fund's assets among multiple sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers). The allocation is made based on the Adviser's desire to achieve performance objectives while keeping appropriate balance among differing investment styles and philosophies offered by the Sub-Advisers, including growth-oriented, value-oriented, stability-oriented, and/or blended approaches to selecting investments. Growth-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe have attractive growth and appreciation potential in light of such characteristics as revenue and earnings growth, expectations from professional financial research analysts and momentum, while stability-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe have sustainable competitive advantages, less economic sensitivity and/or less volatility, and value-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe are attractively valued in light of fundamental characteristics such as assets, capital structure, earnings, and/or cash flows.

The Fund implements its views on the Guidelines through the use of Sub-Advisers that invest directly and a designated Sub-Adviser that acts as an overlay manager and implements the portfolio recommendations of the other Sub-Advisers. Such other Sub-Advisers provide a model portfolio to the Fund on an ongoing basis that represents their recommendations as to the securities to be purchased, sold or retained by the Fund. The overlay manager constructs a portfolio for the Fund that represents the aggregation of the model portfolios, with the weighting of each Sub-Adviser's model in the total portfolio determined by the Adviser. The overlay manager implements the portfolio consistent with that represented by the aggregation of the model portfolios, but also has the authority to vary from such aggregation: (i) to conform the Fund's securities transactions by avoiding issuers identified as not aligning with the Guidelines; (ii) to favor, consistent with the Guidelines, securities of companies that are more highly ranked with respect to environmental, social and governance criteria than other companies in the Fund's portfolio; (iii) to seek to achieve lower volatility; and (iv) to a lesser extent, manage risks, seek trading cost efficiencies or efficient tax management. In addition to acting as overlay manager, the overlay manager may also manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio, as determined by the Adviser.

The Fund may sell a security when it becomes substantially overvalued or is experiencing deteriorating fundamentals as a result of changes in portfolio strategy or to help the overlay manager meet the Fund's investment strategies.