7.9%
1 yr return
-19.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
Net Assets
$1.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 5.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 89.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Neutral Glide Path
|Bullish Glide Path
|Capital Preservation Glide Path
|Highly Bullish Glide Path
|Period
|CARSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|7.9%
|15.5%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-19.2%
|-53.5%
|17.1%
|98.52%
|3 Yr
|-8.6%*
|-21.9%
|10.2%
|98.37%
|5 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-13.4%
|5.7%
|95.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.0%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CARSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.2%
|-67.5%
|-15.9%
|94.58%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-4.0%
|9.7%
|95.34%
|2020
|3.2%
|1.3%
|4.9%
|82.42%
|2019
|5.1%
|1.8%
|5.4%
|15.17%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-5.4%
|-1.5%
|36.02%
|CARSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CARSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.5 M
|1.5 M
|50.8 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|4
|560
|89.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.5 M
|606 K
|50.2 B
|99.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|38.4%
|100.0%
|7.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CARSX % Rank
|Bonds
|73.19%
|0.89%
|73.19%
|0.98%
|Cash
|23.99%
|-6.28%
|23.99%
|0.98%
|Other
|2.79%
|-1.07%
|18.05%
|9.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|80.88%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.93%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CARSX % Rank
|Government
|50.66%
|4.51%
|74.03%
|17.65%
|Cash & Equivalents
|23.87%
|5.30%
|89.12%
|73.04%
|Derivative
|23.35%
|0.00%
|23.35%
|0.98%
|Securitized
|1.66%
|0.00%
|32.00%
|95.10%
|Corporate
|0.46%
|0.46%
|40.61%
|100.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.03%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CARSX % Rank
|US
|47.10%
|0.76%
|47.10%
|0.98%
|Non US
|26.09%
|0.00%
|26.09%
|0.98%
|CARSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.51%
|0.01%
|43.52%
|2.03%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|0.91%
|81.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.74%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|CARSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CARSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CARSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|89.00%
|1.00%
|110.00%
|97.86%
|CARSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CARSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.22%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|100.00%
|CARSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CARSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CARSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.82%
|-0.36%
|4.43%
|15.66%
|CARSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.488
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 24, 2017
4.6
4.6%
Joshua Kutin is Head of Asset Allocation, North America, and a senior portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research across solutions, with a particular focus on global asset allocation and alternatives. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015, Mr. Kutin worked at Putnam Investments as a portfolio manager on the global asset allocation team. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Kutin received a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in mathematics with computer science from MIT, as well as a masters degree in finance from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 24, 2017
4.6
4.6%
Alex Wilkinson is a portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Wilkinson joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2006 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Prior to joining the Global Asset Allocation Team he held positions as a senior analyst on the Performance Measurement Team, and as an intermediate analyst with the Quantitative Strategies Group. Mr. Wilkinson received a B.A. in economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.09
|5.72
|2.41
