YTD Return
7.5%
1 yr return
-19.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.1%
Net Assets
$1.25 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 5.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 89.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Neutral Glide Path
|Bullish Glide Path
|Capital Preservation Glide Path
|Highly Bullish Glide Path
|Period
|CARPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|7.5%
|15.1%
|99.54%
|1 Yr
|-19.2%
|-51.3%
|17.1%
|98.15%
|3 Yr
|-8.1%*
|-21.5%
|10.2%
|97.97%
|5 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-13.3%
|5.5%
|83.03%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.6%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CARPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.4%
|-65.7%
|-14.5%
|90.28%
|2021
|0.4%
|-2.4%
|8.9%
|86.41%
|2020
|3.0%
|0.8%
|4.9%
|82.05%
|2019
|4.6%
|1.3%
|5.3%
|30.68%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.3%
|-1.4%
|N/A
|CARPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CARPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.25 M
|1.25 M
|63.9 B
|99.54%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|2
|560
|84.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.26 M
|844 K
|63.2 B
|99.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|38.2%
|100.0%
|1.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CARPX % Rank
|Bonds
|70.05%
|0.74%
|70.05%
|0.46%
|Cash
|27.10%
|-5.77%
|27.10%
|0.46%
|Other
|2.83%
|-1.01%
|17.70%
|11.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.03%
|0.00%
|1.09%
|86.64%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.08%
|99.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.38%
|58.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CARPX % Rank
|Government
|49.27%
|11.67%
|67.01%
|15.67%
|Cash & Equivalents
|26.26%
|4.34%
|78.34%
|55.76%
|Derivative
|22.25%
|0.00%
|24.93%
|1.38%
|Securitized
|1.74%
|0.00%
|34.36%
|97.70%
|Corporate
|0.48%
|0.48%
|43.85%
|99.54%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.01%
|88.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CARPX % Rank
|US
|45.33%
|0.70%
|45.33%
|0.46%
|Non US
|24.72%
|0.04%
|24.72%
|0.46%
|CARPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.72%
|0.01%
|40.37%
|1.43%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|0.89%
|81.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.96%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|CARPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CARPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CARPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|89.00%
|0.42%
|115.00%
|97.49%
|CARPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CARPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.74%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|15.67%
|CARPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|CARPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CARPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.81%
|-0.28%
|3.87%
|15.82%
|CARPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2018
4.16
4.2%
Joshua Kutin is Head of Asset Allocation, North America, and a senior portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research across solutions, with a particular focus on global asset allocation and alternatives. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015, Mr. Kutin worked at Putnam Investments as a portfolio manager on the global asset allocation team. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Kutin received a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in mathematics with computer science from MIT, as well as a masters degree in finance from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2018
4.16
4.2%
Alex Wilkinson is a portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Wilkinson joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2006 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Prior to joining the Global Asset Allocation Team he held positions as a senior analyst on the Performance Measurement Team, and as an intermediate analyst with the Quantitative Strategies Group. Mr. Wilkinson received a B.A. in economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.71
|2.41
