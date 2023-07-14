Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
5.3%
1 yr return
-10.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
Net Assets
$2.32 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 3.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 70.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Neutral Glide Path
|Bullish Glide Path
|Capital Preservation Glide Path
|Highly Bullish Glide Path
|Period
|CARMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|5.2%
|11.6%
|99.52%
|1 Yr
|-10.2%
|-37.4%
|11.0%
|93.30%
|3 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-15.9%
|6.7%
|95.77%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-9.4%
|4.0%
|78.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.6%
|4.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CARMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.1%
|-52.7%
|-14.2%
|72.25%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-2.8%
|6.8%
|91.92%
|2020
|2.0%
|0.2%
|4.4%
|95.19%
|2019
|3.2%
|0.6%
|4.4%
|69.49%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-4.5%
|-1.3%
|31.88%
|Period
|CARMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.1%
|-52.7%
|-14.2%
|72.25%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-2.8%
|6.8%
|91.92%
|2020
|2.0%
|0.2%
|4.4%
|95.19%
|2019
|3.2%
|0.6%
|4.4%
|69.49%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-4.5%
|-0.8%
|61.88%
|CARMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CARMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.32 M
|2.32 M
|81.9 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|5
|655
|92.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.33 M
|642 K
|80.9 B
|99.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|41.5%
|100.0%
|2.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CARMX % Rank
|Bonds
|57.75%
|18.68%
|57.75%
|0.95%
|Cash
|39.26%
|-8.52%
|39.26%
|0.95%
|Other
|2.95%
|-0.71%
|15.19%
|14.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.03%
|0.03%
|1.11%
|100.00%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.35%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.29%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CARMX % Rank
|Government
|43.42%
|15.42%
|89.09%
|50.48%
|Cash & Equivalents
|36.54%
|1.54%
|50.44%
|1.43%
|Derivative
|17.60%
|0.00%
|17.60%
|0.95%
|Securitized
|1.91%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|99.52%
|Corporate
|0.53%
|0.53%
|53.65%
|100.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CARMX % Rank
|US
|38.43%
|16.74%
|50.94%
|11.90%
|Non US
|19.32%
|0.13%
|19.32%
|0.95%
|CARMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.56%
|0.01%
|37.53%
|1.97%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|0.81%
|81.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.74%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|CARMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CARMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CARMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|70.00%
|3.00%
|98.00%
|93.23%
|CARMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CARMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.14%
|0.00%
|2.37%
|100.00%
|CARMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CARMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CARMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.94%
|0.12%
|3.79%
|17.16%
|CARMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.413
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 24, 2017
4.6
4.6%
Alex Wilkinson is a portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Wilkinson joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2006 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Prior to joining the Global Asset Allocation Team he held positions as a senior analyst on the Performance Measurement Team, and as an intermediate analyst with the Quantitative Strategies Group. Mr. Wilkinson received a B.A. in economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 24, 2017
4.6
4.6%
Joshua Kutin is Head of Asset Allocation, North America, and a senior portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research across solutions, with a particular focus on global asset allocation and alternatives. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015, Mr. Kutin worked at Putnam Investments as a portfolio manager on the global asset allocation team. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Kutin received a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in mathematics with computer science from MIT, as well as a masters degree in finance from Princeton University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.76
|2.41
