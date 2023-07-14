Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.1%

1 yr return

-2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

Net Assets

$150 M

Holdings in Top 10

66.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

$25,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Absolute Capital Opportunities Fund

CAPOX | Fund

$9.70

$150 M

0.13%

$0.01

1.73%

CAPOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Absolute Capital Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Absolute Investment Advisers
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jay Compson

Fund Description

Absolute Investment Advisers LLC (“Absolute”), the Fund’s investment adviser, will pursue the Fund’s investment objective by allocating Fund assets to a subadviser (the “Subadviser”), who employs a range of specialized investment strategies.

Absolute’s primary responsibility is allocating Fund assets to the Subadviser, whom Absolute believes will provide long-term, risk-adjusted returns. In seeking long-term risk-adjusted returns, Absolute equates risk with a permanent loss of capital and not simply volatility. To this end, Absolute will be responsible for selecting and overseeing the Fund’s Subadviser. Absolute reviews a range of factors (e.g., investment process) when evaluating the Subadviser. Absolute retains the discretion to invest the Fund’s assets in securities and other instruments directly. Absolute has the discretion to remove the Subadviser or, subject to board approval, add new subadvisers at any time. Under normal circumstances, the Subadviser uses a combination of the following investment strategies:

Opportunistic and Long-Biased Equity Strategies seek to capitalize on undervalued equity securities (common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, warrants, rights and sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”)) or on positive market trends and, therefore, typically invests in a variety of securities markets, industries, company sizes, or geographical areas. Strategies may utilize short sales, options and futures and forward contracts to implement selective hedging and manage risk exposure. The Fund may also invest in pooled investment vehicles, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

Long/Short Equity or Market Neutral Strategies attempt to neutralize exposure to general domestic market risk by primarily investing in common stocks that are undervalued and short selling stocks that are considered to be overvalued. Strategies may attempt to realize a valuation discrepancy in the relationship between multiple securities (relative value or value arbitrage), or may utilize quantitative factors to measure investment attractiveness among securities. Long/Short Equity includes the broad ability to invest in stocks both long and short. Long exposure to a security means the holder of the position owns the security and will profit if the price of the security increases. A short position generally involves the sale of a security that the Fund has borrowed (but does not own) with the expectation that the price of the security will decrease in value, enabling the Fund to repurchase the security later at the lower price. Longs and shorts may be directly related to one another or independent from each other. Equity Market Neutral is a strategy that commits to maintaining a certain balance of long and shorts. This could mean equal parts long and short to keep the net exposure at or near zero, or it could mean a slightly variable amount long and shorts to keep the strategy's sensitivity to broad market movements at zero. 

Long/Short Hedged Equity Strategies invest in securities believed to be undervalued or offer high growth opportunities while also attempting to minimize overall market risk or take advantage of an anticipated decline in the price of an overvalued company or index by using short sales, futures or options. Strategies may use futures or options to hedge risk, increase or reduce the Fund’s investment exposure or obtain leverage. Leverage is an economic effect resulting from additional investment exposure, which creates the potential for magnified gains or losses. See “Leverage Risk,” below, for more information about the risks of leverage. Hedged Equity refers to a strategy that generally contains a number of long investments but also certain other securities (cash, shorts, derivatives) designed to mitigate a certain risk(s) embedded in the portfolio's long positions.

CAPOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAPOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -14.5% 20.6% 18.00%
1 Yr -2.3% -39.9% 61.6% 94.90%
3 Yr -7.4%* -2.5% 38.9% 92.93%
5 Yr -4.5%* -3.2% 17.8% 80.36%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 12.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAPOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.6% -40.0% 54.1% 83.42%
2021 -2.6% -47.6% 88.4% 84.86%
2020 -2.8% -20.3% 62.6% 74.43%
2019 0.9% -53.1% 15.9% 13.61%
2018 -0.2% -67.1% 21.9% 67.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAPOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -14.5% 20.6% 16.50%
1 Yr -2.3% -39.9% 61.6% 93.37%
3 Yr -7.4%* -2.5% 38.9% 91.85%
5 Yr -3.2%* -3.7% 17.8% 77.38%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 12.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAPOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.6% -37.9% 54.1% 83.94%
2021 -2.6% -47.6% 88.4% 84.86%
2020 -2.8% -20.3% 62.6% 74.43%
2019 0.9% -53.1% 15.9% 4.73%
2018 1.2% -12.7% 24.8% 76.92%

NAV & Total Return History

CAPOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CAPOX Category Low Category High CAPOX % Rank
Net Assets 150 M 0 5.48 B 39.71%
Number of Holdings 134 4 2742 44.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 74.9 M -70.6 M 864 M 25.76%
Weighting of Top 10 66.03% 3.3% 100.0% 18.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Treasury Obligs X 39.13%
  2. Spy Us 09/18/20 C270 9.38%
  3. Spy Us 09/18/20 C270 9.38%
  4. Spy Us 09/18/20 C270 9.38%
  5. Spy Us 09/18/20 C270 9.38%
  6. Spy Us 09/18/20 C270 9.38%
  7. Spy Us 09/18/20 C270 9.38%
  8. Spy Us 09/18/20 C270 9.38%
  9. Spy Us 09/18/20 C270 9.38%
  10. Spy Us 09/18/20 C270 9.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CAPOX % Rank
Cash 		50.66% -26.23% 114.03% 25.89%
Stocks 		49.34% -31.94% 157.66% 71.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 8.77% 94.42%
Other 		0.00% -57.66% 49.47% 84.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.45% 96.45%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.70% 152.17% 92.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAPOX % Rank
Technology 		22.38% 0.00% 52.27% 38.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		22.00% 0.00% 84.93% 8.84%
Financial Services 		20.76% 0.00% 78.62% 13.26%
Communication Services 		17.20% 0.00% 29.95% 4.42%
Industrials 		6.87% 0.00% 34.62% 90.06%
Consumer Defense 		5.87% 0.00% 25.53% 70.72%
Healthcare 		4.21% 0.00% 100.00% 92.27%
Energy 		0.69% 0.00% 14.91% 81.22%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 26.17% 73.48%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.22% 77.35%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 19.02% 81.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAPOX % Rank
US 		48.23% -36.77% 152.85% 53.81%
Non US 		1.11% -7.64% 98.00% 64.97%

CAPOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CAPOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.73% 0.40% 11.46% 68.29%
Management Fee 1.40% 0.00% 2.50% 75.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

CAPOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CAPOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CAPOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 479.00% 52.32%

CAPOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CAPOX Category Low Category High CAPOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.13% 0.00% 1.40% 95.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CAPOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CAPOX Category Low Category High CAPOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.10% -3.33% 2.88% 68.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CAPOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CAPOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jay Compson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Compson is the principal and founder of Absolute Investment Advisers LLC since 2004. Prior to founding Absolute in 2004, Mr. Compson was a Portfolio Manager and Partner at Abington Capital LP, a Boston-based hedge fund. He also spent several years in corporate risk management roles at two investment banks — Lehman Brothers and Tucker Anthony Sutro. Mr. Compson received his BA degree from Franklin & Marshall College and his MBA in Finance and Management from New York University's Stern School of Business

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 23.14 5.83 7.52

