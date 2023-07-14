Absolute Investment Advisers LLC (“Absolute”), the Fund’s investment adviser, will pursue the Fund’s investment objective by allocating Fund assets to a subadviser (the “Subadviser”), who employs a range of specialized investment strategies.

Absolute’s primary responsibility is allocating Fund assets to the Subadviser, whom Absolute believes will provide long-term, risk-adjusted returns. In seeking long-term risk-adjusted returns, Absolute equates risk with a permanent loss of capital and not simply volatility. To this end, Absolute will be responsible for selecting and overseeing the Fund’s Subadviser. Absolute reviews a range of factors (e.g., investment process) when evaluating the Subadviser. Absolute retains the discretion to invest the Fund’s assets in securities and other instruments directly. Absolute has the discretion to remove the Subadviser or, subject to board approval, add new subadvisers at any time. Under normal circumstances, the Subadviser uses a combination of the following investment strategies:

Opportunistic and Long-Biased Equity Strategies seek to capitalize on undervalued equity securities (common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, warrants, rights and sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”)) or on positive market trends and, therefore, typically invests in a variety of securities markets, industries, company sizes, or geographical areas. Strategies may utilize short sales, options and futures and forward contracts to implement selective hedging and manage risk exposure. The Fund may also invest in pooled investment vehicles, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

Long/Short Equity or Market Neutral Strategies attempt to neutralize exposure to general domestic market risk by primarily investing in common stocks that are undervalued and short selling stocks that are considered to be overvalued. Strategies may attempt to realize a valuation discrepancy in the relationship between multiple securities (relative value or value arbitrage), or may utilize quantitative factors to measure investment attractiveness among securities. Long/Short Equity includes the broad ability to invest in stocks both long and short. Long exposure to a security means the holder of the position owns the security and will profit if the price of the security increases. A short position generally involves the sale of a security that the Fund has borrowed (but does not own) with the expectation that the price of the security will decrease in value, enabling the Fund to repurchase the security later at the lower price. Longs and shorts may be directly related to one another or independent from each other. Equity Market Neutral is a strategy that commits to maintaining a certain balance of long and shorts. This could mean equal parts long and short to keep the net exposure at or near zero, or it could mean a slightly variable amount long and shorts to keep the strategy's sensitivity to broad market movements at zero.

Long/Short Hedged Equity Strategies invest in securities believed to be undervalued or offer high growth opportunities while also attempting to minimize overall market risk or take advantage of an anticipated decline in the price of an overvalued company or index by using short sales, futures or options. Strategies may use futures or options to hedge risk, increase or reduce the Fund’s investment exposure or obtain leverage. Leverage is an economic effect resulting from additional investment exposure, which creates the potential for magnified gains or losses. See “Leverage Risk,” below, for more information about the risks of leverage. Hedged Equity refers to a strategy that generally contains a number of long investments but also certain other securities (cash, shorts, derivatives) designed to mitigate a certain risk(s) embedded in the portfolio's long positions.