Todd A. Abraham is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of the Government/Mortgage-Backed Fixed Income Group. Mr. Abraham has been a Senior Portfolio Manager from 2007, Portfolio Manager from 1995 to 2006, a Senior Vice President since 2007 and a Vice President of Federated from 1997 to 2006. Mr. Abraham joined Federated in 1993 as an Investment Analyst and served as Assistant Vice President from 1995 to 1997. Mr. Abraham served as a Portfolio Analyst at Ryland Mortgage Co. from 1992 to 1993. Mr. Abraham has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and an M.B.A. in Finance from Loyola College.