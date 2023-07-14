Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
15.3%
1 yr return
20.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-11.5%
Net Assets
$1.61 B
Holdings in Top 10
24.3%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|■
|A strong business franchise that offers growth potential.
|■
|Products and services in which the company has a competitive advantage.
|■
|A stock price the Investment Manager believes is reasonable relative to the assets and earning power of the company.
|Period
|CAIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.5%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|77.78%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|72.87%
|2020
|0.2%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|96.90%
|2019
|3.8%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|95.16%
|2018
|-8.7%
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|97.46%
|CAIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAIRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.61 B
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|25.90%
|Number of Holdings
|89
|30
|1618
|67.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|399 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|30.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.29%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|41.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAIRX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.72%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|64.75%
|Cash
|3.28%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|40.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|99.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|98.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.28%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAIRX % Rank
|Industrials
|27.33%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|29.50%
|Technology
|23.86%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|26.62%
|Healthcare
|16.54%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|25.18%
|Financial Services
|7.33%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|69.78%
|Communication Services
|6.33%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|28.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.64%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|88.49%
|Basic Materials
|5.29%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|63.31%
|Real Estate
|3.85%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|56.12%
|Consumer Defense
|3.83%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|76.26%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAIRX % Rank
|Non US
|91.26%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|82.73%
|US
|5.46%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|23.02%
|CAIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|93.80%
|Management Fee
|0.79%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|15.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.33%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.26%
|22.86%
|CAIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CAIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CAIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.00%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|35.65%
|CAIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAIRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|100.00%
|CAIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CAIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAIRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.34%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|31.34%
|CAIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.384
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2013
|$0.477
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.026
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.631
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2012
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Mr. Kim has been associated with the Investment Manager as an investment professional since 2011, and has served as a Vice President of the Trust since March 2018. Mr. Kim began his investment career in 2007 and earned a B.A. from Boston College and an M.B.A from the University of Oxford.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 23, 2020
1.85
1.9%
Mr. Stege joined CWAM in 2017 and began his investment career in 2014. Prior to joining CWAM, Mr. Stege served as a partner and research analyst focused on the global energy sector. He also has experience as a senior analyst covering petrochemicals. Mr. Stege earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
