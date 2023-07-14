Home
Trending ETFs

Columbia Acorn International Fund

mutual fund
CAIRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.73 -0.16 -0.64%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (ACINX) Primary C (LAICX) A (LAIAX) Retirement (CACRX) Inst (CAIRX) Adv (CCIRX) Inst (CCYIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Acorn International Fund

CAIRX | Fund

$24.73

$1.61 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

20.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-11.5%

Net Assets

$1.61 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CAIRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Acorn International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Aug 02, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tae Han (Simon) Kim

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 75% of its net assets in foreign companies in developed markets (for example, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom) and in emerging markets (for example, China, India and Brazil).
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests a majority of its net assets in the common stock of small- and mid-sized companies with market capitalizations generally in the range of market capitalizations in the MSCI ACWI ex USA SMID Cap Growth Index (Net), the Fund's primary benchmark, (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $55.8 million and $29.7 billion as of March 31, 2022). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. As such, the size of the companies in which the Fund invests may change. The Fund determines a company’s market capitalization at the time of investment. As long as a majority of its net assets are invested in companies within the Index, the Fund may continue to hold and make new investments in a security even if the company’s market capitalization grows beyond the market capitalization of the largest company within the Index or falls below the market capitalization of the smallest company within the Index. The Investment Manager from time to time emphasizes one or more sectors in selecting the Fund’s investments, including the industrials and information technology sectors. 
Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser (the Investment Manager), believes that stocks of small- and mid-sized companies, which generally are not as well known by financial analysts as larger companies, may offer higher return potential than stocks of larger companies. The Fund also may invest in larger-sized companies. 
The Investment Manager typically seeks companies with: 
A strong business franchise that offers growth potential. 
Products and services in which the company has a competitive advantage. 
A stock price the Investment Manager believes is reasonable relative to the assets and earning power of the company. 
The Investment Manager may sell a portfolio holding if the security reaches the Investment Manager's price target, if the company has a deterioration of fundamentals, such as failing to meet key operating benchmarks, or if the Investment Manager believes other securities are more attractive. The Investment Manager also may sell a portfolio holding to fund redemptions. 
Read More

CAIRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -8.9% 20.7% 10.79%
1 Yr 20.1% -9.3% 33.0% 5.04%
3 Yr -6.8%* -19.4% 4.3% 84.50%
5 Yr -11.5%* -12.7% 5.4% 97.50%
10 Yr -5.6%* -10.3% 5.5% 89.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.5% -46.4% -21.4% 77.78%
2021 -1.8% -16.7% 7.9% 72.87%
2020 0.2% -0.5% 17.6% 96.90%
2019 3.8% 2.3% 9.5% 95.16%
2018 -8.7% -13.3% -0.7% 92.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -27.1% 20.7% 10.79%
1 Yr 20.1% -48.7% 33.0% 5.04%
3 Yr -6.8%* -14.2% 4.3% 85.27%
5 Yr -11.5%* -12.7% 5.5% 97.48%
10 Yr -3.1%* -5.2% 6.6% 92.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.5% -46.4% -21.4% 77.78%
2021 -1.8% -16.7% 7.9% 72.87%
2020 0.2% -0.5% 17.6% 96.90%
2019 3.8% 2.3% 9.5% 95.16%
2018 -8.7% -13.2% -0.6% 97.46%

NAV & Total Return History

CAIRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CAIRX Category Low Category High CAIRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.61 B 1.79 M 7.44 B 25.90%
Number of Holdings 89 30 1618 67.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 399 M 398 K 1.22 B 30.94%
Weighting of Top 10 24.29% 5.3% 48.4% 41.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Columbia Short-Term Cash 3.30%
  2. Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd 3.21%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CAIRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.72% 82.89% 99.66% 64.75%
Cash 		3.28% 0.00% 17.11% 40.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 99.28%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 98.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 99.28%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAIRX % Rank
Industrials 		27.33% 0.00% 40.13% 29.50%
Technology 		23.86% 6.70% 37.76% 26.62%
Healthcare 		16.54% 1.74% 29.97% 25.18%
Financial Services 		7.33% 1.92% 22.28% 69.78%
Communication Services 		6.33% 1.49% 23.23% 28.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.64% 1.31% 28.28% 88.49%
Basic Materials 		5.29% 0.00% 18.70% 63.31%
Real Estate 		3.85% 0.00% 13.00% 56.12%
Consumer Defense 		3.83% 1.61% 17.90% 76.26%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.12% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 9.29% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAIRX % Rank
Non US 		91.26% 71.19% 99.66% 82.73%
US 		5.46% 0.00% 23.33% 23.02%

CAIRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CAIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.01% 22.37% 93.80%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.75% 15.11%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.33%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.05% 0.26% 22.86%

Sales Fees

CAIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CAIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CAIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 8.00% 316.00% 35.65%

CAIRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CAIRX Category Low Category High CAIRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CAIRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CAIRX Category Low Category High CAIRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.34% -1.81% 1.51% 31.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CAIRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CAIRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tae Han (Simon) Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Mr. Kim has been associated with the Investment Manager as an investment professional since 2011, and has served as a Vice President of the Trust since March 2018. Mr. Kim began his investment career in 2007 and earned a B.A. from Boston College and an M.B.A from the University of Oxford.

Hans Stege

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 23, 2020

1.85

1.9%

Mr. Stege joined CWAM in 2017 and began his investment career in 2014. Prior to joining CWAM, Mr. Stege served as a partner and research analyst focused on the global energy sector. He also has experience as a senior analyst covering petrochemicals. Mr. Stege earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

