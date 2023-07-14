The Fund invests primarily in a globally-diversified portfolio of equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings) in equity securities, including convertible securities convertible into equity securities. The Fund's portfolio may include securities of well-established companies with large market capitalizations as well as small, unseasoned companies. The Fund's investment adviser generally defines a large cap company to have a market capitalization in excess of $25 billion and a mid-sized company to have a market capitalization greater than $1 billion, up to $25 billion. Generally, a small cap company is defined by the investment adviser as having a market capitalization of up to $1 billion. The market capitalization of a security is measured at the time of purchase.

The Fund anticipates that, under normal circumstances, the investment adviser's process will result in the Fund investing in a globally diversified manner, with at least 40% of its assets in securities of foreign issuers. Securities of foreign issuers are securities issues by issuers that are organized under the laws of a foreign country or that have a substantial portion of their operations or assets in a foreign country or countries, or that derive a substantial portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities that are represented in the United States securities markets by American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") or similar depository arrangements. Although not a principal investment strategy, the Fund may invest in securities of issuers in emerging markets to a significant extent.

In its fundamental analysis, the Fund's investment adviser typically considers the company's financial soundness, earnings and cash flow forecast and quality of management. The investment adviser takes environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors into account in making investment decisions. The Fund's investment adviser seeks to lower the risks of investing in stocks by using a "top-down approach" of diversification by company, industry, sector, country and currency and focusing on macro-level investment themes.