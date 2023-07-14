Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
4.8%
1 yr return
-10.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.2%
Net Assets
$1.06 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 7.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Neutral Glide Path
|Bullish Glide Path
|Capital Preservation Glide Path
|Highly Bullish Glide Path
|Period
|CAAHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.8%
|3.2%
|10.1%
|95.96%
|1 Yr
|-10.2%
|-14.2%
|11.2%
|95.96%
|3 Yr
|-11.2%*
|-11.2%
|6.7%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-8.2%
|3.2%
|98.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.2%
|4.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CAAHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.1%
|-33.6%
|-9.0%
|77.58%
|2021
|-9.4%
|-9.4%
|6.2%
|100.00%
|2020
|1.9%
|-2.9%
|4.2%
|86.63%
|2019
|2.7%
|1.0%
|4.0%
|72.63%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.7%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|CAAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAAHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.06 M
|1.06 M
|79.7 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|2
|621
|90.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.07 M
|293 K
|78.7 B
|99.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|43.9%
|100.0%
|1.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAAHX % Rank
|Bonds
|54.26%
|8.18%
|68.33%
|9.38%
|Cash
|42.88%
|-4.39%
|50.45%
|1.34%
|Other
|2.84%
|-0.61%
|22.94%
|17.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.03%
|0.01%
|3.27%
|98.66%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.60%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.28%
|85.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAAHX % Rank
|Government
|41.58%
|10.22%
|96.47%
|53.57%
|Cash & Equivalents
|39.77%
|0.94%
|80.26%
|2.68%
|Derivative
|16.20%
|0.00%
|16.20%
|0.89%
|Securitized
|1.92%
|0.00%
|37.85%
|98.21%
|Corporate
|0.53%
|0.53%
|45.80%
|100.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.29%
|95.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAAHX % Rank
|US
|36.44%
|7.53%
|67.13%
|56.25%
|Non US
|17.82%
|0.18%
|17.82%
|0.89%
|CAAHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|7.09%
|0.01%
|48.41%
|1.38%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|0.78%
|82.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.76%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|CAAHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CAAHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CAAHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.00%
|1.50%
|97.00%
|87.86%
|CAAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAAHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.66%
|0.00%
|3.48%
|59.82%
|CAAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CAAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAAHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.90%
|0.27%
|3.72%
|25.12%
|CAAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2018
4.16
4.2%
Alex Wilkinson is a portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Wilkinson joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2006 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Prior to joining the Global Asset Allocation Team he held positions as a senior analyst on the Performance Measurement Team, and as an intermediate analyst with the Quantitative Strategies Group. Mr. Wilkinson received a B.A. in economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2018
4.16
4.2%
Joshua Kutin is Head of Asset Allocation, North America, and a senior portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research across solutions, with a particular focus on global asset allocation and alternatives. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015, Mr. Kutin worked at Putnam Investments as a portfolio manager on the global asset allocation team. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Kutin received a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in mathematics with computer science from MIT, as well as a masters degree in finance from Princeton University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.8
|2.41
