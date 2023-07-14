Home
Trending ETFs

CAACX (Mutual Fund)

CAACX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calvert Growth Allocation Fund

CAACX | Fund

$20.19

$296 M

0.79%

$0.16

1.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.8%

1 yr return

9.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

Net Assets

$296 M

Holdings in Top 10

81.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CAACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calvert Growth Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calvert Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    859434
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin Bourgette

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily allocating its assets among underlying Calvert income and equity funds meeting its investment criteria, including the responsible investing criteria described below. The Fund typically invests 80%-100% of its net assets in funds that invest primarily in equity securities and up to 20% of its net assets in funds that invest primarily in income securities. The Fund may also invest 0% to 10% of net assets in cash and short-term money market instruments. The Fund invests in accordance with a target asset allocation determined by the Adviser. The Fund’s asset allocation strategy will incorporate both historical and forward-looking risk and return characteristics of various asset classes and correlations between asset classes to establish allocations intended to provide an optimal level of return for a given level of risk. Historical returns-based analysis and actual holdings data of the target underlying Calvert funds are then integrated to blend the styles of the underlying Calvert funds with the asset allocation policy.

Incidental to its main investment strategy, the Fund may also invest in (1) derivative instruments, including, but not limited to, futures, options and swaps; (2) exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”); and (3) U.S. Treasury securities, including Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities. The Fund will use these instruments to facilitate the periodic rebalancing of the Fund’s portfolio to maintain its target asset allocation, to make tactical asset allocations (including to gain or limit exposure to certain asset classes and/or sectors, and/or to manage duration) and to assist in managing cash.  The Fund may also lend its securities.

The above asset allocation percentages are allocation targets. The Adviser has discretion to reallocate the Fund’s assets among underlying Calvert funds. The Adviser monitors the Fund’s allocation and may rebalance or reallocate the Fund’s assets (1) based on its view of economic and market factors and events or (2) to adjust for shifts in the style biases of the underlying funds. The Adviser also evaluates any necessary rebalancing to reflect different target asset class allocations based on changed economic and market conditions.

Responsible Investing.  In accordance with its asset allocation strategy, the Fund will invest in Calvert income and equity funds that consider responsible investment criteria including environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.

Read More

CAACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -6.1% 259.6% 75.92%
1 Yr 9.4% -23.3% 219.9% 48.69%
3 Yr 4.3%* -7.4% 35.8% 21.14%
5 Yr 2.8%* -12.9% 17.1% 17.47%
10 Yr 1.5%* -8.1% 6.4% 50.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -44.4% 104.5% 27.51%
2021 5.7% -12.9% 10.1% 36.87%
2020 4.4% -3.8% 17.1% 33.33%
2019 5.1% -3.7% 7.3% 17.26%
2018 -3.0% -9.5% -1.3% 41.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -11.0% 259.6% 75.92%
1 Yr 9.4% -23.3% 219.9% 48.17%
3 Yr 4.3%* -7.4% 35.8% 21.14%
5 Yr 4.1%* -12.9% 21.1% 11.52%
10 Yr 6.0%* -6.0% 14.9% 22.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -44.4% 104.5% 27.51%
2021 5.7% -12.9% 10.1% 36.87%
2020 4.4% -3.8% 17.1% 33.33%
2019 5.1% -3.7% 7.3% 17.86%
2018 -1.8% -9.2% -1.3% 18.18%

NAV & Total Return History

CAACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CAACX Category Low Category High CAACX % Rank
Net Assets 296 M 8.18 M 117 B 68.59%
Number of Holdings 17 4 9963 57.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 242 M 6.34 M 17.7 B 63.87%
Weighting of Top 10 81.91% 15.1% 100.0% 48.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Calvert US Large Cap Value Rspnb Idx I 16.46%
  2. Calvert US Large Cap Core Rspnb Idx R6 14.56%
  3. Calvert International Equity R6 9.31%
  4. Calvert International Responsible Idx R6 7.34%
  5. Calvert International Opportunities R6 7.10%
  6. Calvert Emerging Markets Advancement I 6.64%
  7. Calvert US Large Cap Growth Rspnb Idx I 5.79%
  8. Calvert Equity R6 5.51%
  9. Calvert Emerging Markets Equity R6 4.84%
  10. Calvert US Mid Cap Core Rspnb Idx I 4.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CAACX % Rank
Stocks 		87.09% 41.81% 99.54% 78.01%
Cash 		6.85% -175.13% 34.02% 6.81%
Bonds 		5.95% 0.00% 172.53% 32.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.07% 0.00% 4.51% 40.84%
Other 		0.03% -2.94% 17.05% 65.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 3.88% 54.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAACX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.66% 9.56% 42.24% 5.79%
Technology 		18.16% 1.75% 32.38% 55.26%
Industrials 		13.88% 1.80% 15.05% 3.68%
Healthcare 		13.34% 2.06% 19.02% 56.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.02% 1.15% 24.72% 26.84%
Consumer Defense 		8.70% 0.47% 14.80% 7.37%
Communication Services 		6.54% 1.90% 13.69% 57.89%
Basic Materials 		3.60% 0.00% 8.62% 71.58%
Utilities 		2.61% 0.00% 15.29% 47.37%
Real Estate 		2.25% 0.00% 28.04% 74.74%
Energy 		0.26% 0.00% 31.98% 94.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAACX % Rank
US 		52.29% 27.22% 98.64% 91.62%
Non US 		34.80% 0.38% 36.06% 6.81%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAACX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		53.83% 2.76% 100.00% 58.12%
Corporate 		37.73% 0.00% 94.65% 17.28%
Government 		8.43% 0.00% 58.00% 47.12%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 48.42% 41.88%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 24.35% 97.38%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 11.59% 97.38%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAACX % Rank
US 		5.38% 0.00% 159.81% 31.41%
Non US 		0.57% 0.00% 12.72% 37.70%

CAACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CAACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.01% 2.81% 22.99%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.30% 28.80%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.41%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% 59.79%

Sales Fees

CAACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 92.00%

Trading Fees

CAACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 50.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CAACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.18% 300.02% 42.70%

CAACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CAACX Category Low Category High CAACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.79% 0.00% 3.71% 95.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CAACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CAACX Category Low Category High CAACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.28% -1.69% 5.31% 91.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CAACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CAACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin Bourgette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Justin Bourgette is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, director of global income investment strategy and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance's global income team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management. Justin joined Eaton Vance in 2006. Justin began his career in the investment management industry in 2006. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with Investors Financial Services as an analyst in corporate finance and with National Grid, where he worked in business planning and engineering. Justin earned a B.S. from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an M.S., with high honors, from Boston University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of Eaton Vance's Asset Allocation Committee.

Schuyler Hooper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2021

0.55

0.6%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

