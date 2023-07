Debt securities can include government notes and bonds, mortgage and asset backed securities, bank debt, convertible debt securities, fixed and floating rate corporate debt securities, both rated and unrated, and higher-yielding, higher-risk debt securities rated below investment grade by the major rating agencies (or in similar unrated securities), commonly known as “junk bonds.” The Fund maintains a flexible investment policy which allows it to invest in debt securities with varying maturities. However, it is anticipated that the dollar-weighted average maturity of debt securities that the Fund purchases will not exceed 15 years.

With respect to equity securities, the Advisor emphasizes dividend-paying stocks that over time have exhibited consistent growth of dividends. The Advisor may sell the Flexible Income Fund’s investments to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities.

With respect to debt securities, the Advisor performs extensive fundamental investment research to identify investment opportunities for the Flexible Income Fund. When evaluating investments and the credit quality of rated and unrated securities, the Advisor looks at a number of past, present and estimated future factors, including: (1) financial strength of the issuer; (2) cash flow; (3) management; (4) borrowing requirements; (5) sensitivity to changes in interest rates and business conditions; and (6) relative value. The Flexible Income Fund relies on the Advisor to undertake a careful analysis to determine the creditworthiness of the issuers of rated debt (on debt ratings by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., (“Moody’s) or S&P Global Ratings, (“S&P”)), as well as the issuers of debt not rated by Moody’s or S&P. The Fund will not purchase a debt security that is rated less than Caa/CCC by Moody’s or S&P, respectively, and will only purchase an unrated debt security if the Advisor believes that the security is of at least B quality, subject to a limitation that the Fund may not hold more than 20% of its net assets in debt securities that are rated less than B or that are unrated debt securities of similar quality, based on the Advisor’s fundamental analysis of the issuer and of rated bonds issued by similar issuers. The Fund has no limitations on principal, interest or reset terms on debt securities held in the Fund.

To pursue its investment objectives, the Flexible Income Fund invests in both equity and debt securities. The allocation of assets invested in each type of security is designed to balance income and long-term capital appreciation with reduced volatility of returns. The Flexible Income Fund expects to change its allocation mix over time based on Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc.’s, the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “KCM”), view of economic conditions and underlying security values. The Fund retains the freedom to invest up to 100% of its net assets in equity securities or up to 100% of its net assets in debt securities. Equity securities can include common stocks, preferred stocks, rights, warrants and convertible preferred stocks. With respect to its investments in equity securities, the Flexible Income Fund may invest in companies in any sector and of any size of market capitalization; provided, however, that the Advisor believes that an investment in the company’s securities is consistent with the Fund’s investment objectives. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and securities of foreign companies that are traded on U.S. stock exchanges and U.S. over-the-counter markets.