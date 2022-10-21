The Stone Ridge Bitcoin Strategy Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its investment strategy primarily by investing in bitcoin futures contracts and in pooled investment vehicles that invest directly or indirectly in bitcoin (collectively, “bitcoin-related investments”). The Fund does not invest in bitcoin or other digital assets directly. In addition, the Fund expects to have significant holdings of cash, U.S. government securities, mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises of the U.S. government (whether or not the securities are U.S. government securities, “Agency MBS”), municipal debt securities, money market funds and investment grade securities issued by foreign governments, supranational entities and, to a lesser extent, corporations (the “Cash and Fixed Income Investments”). The Cash and Fixed Income Investments are intended to provide liquidity, to serve as collateral for the Fund’s futures contracts and to support the Fund’s use of leverage.

The Fund seeks to invest in bitcoin-related investments so that the total value of the bitcoin to which the Fund has economic exposure is between 100% and 125% of the net assets of the Fund (the “Target Exposure”). The Fund’s Target Exposure will generally not be changed based on the daily price changes of bitcoin or the Fund’s bitcoin-related investments. There can be no assurance that the Fund will be able to achieve or maintain the Target Exposure. The Fund generally expects to seek to maintain exposure to the value of bitcoin equal to 100% of its net assets, but may increase such exposure to try to offset any negative futures basis that may exist, although the Fund is not required to do so. “Futures basis” refers to the difference between the current market value of bitcoin (the “spot” price) and the price of the cash-settled bitcoin futures contracts. A negative futures basis exists when cash-settled bitcoin futures contracts generally trade at a premium to the current market value of bitcoin. If a negative futures basis exists, the Fund’s investments in bitcoin futures contracts will generally underperform a direct investment in bitcoin. The Fund may also experience tracking error (i.e., the Fund may underperform a direct investment in bitcoin) for other reasons. To the extent that the Fund’s economic exposure to bitcoin exceeds 100% of the net assets of the Fund, the Fund will generally have leveraged exposure to the value of bitcoin. This means that any changes in value of bitcoin will generally result in proportionally larger changes in the Fund’s NAV, including the potential for greater losses than if the Fund’s exposure to the value of bitcoin were unleveraged.

The Fund may also obtain leverage in the form of borrowings, which would typically be in the form of loans from banks, may be on a secured or unsecured basis and at fixed or variable rates of interest. The value of an investment in the Fund will be more volatile and other risks tend to be compounded to the extent that the Fund is exposed to leverage. See “Investment Objective, Strategies and Risks — Risks of Investing — Borrowing and Leverage Risk” below.

The Fund’s size will be limited by Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME”) position limits, which prevent any single investor, such as the Fund (together with all other accounts required to be aggregated), from holding more than a specified number of a particular type of futures contract. As of December 31, 2021, the CME’s position limits would limit the Fund to holding no more than 4,000 spot month bitcoin futures contracts (fewer if the other accounts required to be aggregated also held any such contracts or options on such contracts). Because the Fund seeks to obtain a Target Exposure equal to at least 100% of the Fund’s net assets, and assuming the Fund only obtains such exposure using spot month bitcoin futures contracts (as opposed to investing in other bitcoin-related investments), the CME position limits would limit the Fund’s net assets to a maximum of approximately $926 million as of such date. In addition, the Fund’s futures commission merchants (“FCMs”) may limit the Fund’s ability to invest in bitcoin futures contracts, which may limit the Fund’s maximum net assets. The Fund generally expects that it will close to new investments at any time that it becomes necessary to do so in order to comply with the CME position limits or FCM limits and, during such closings, the Fund may choose to permit only the reinvestment of dividends by existing shareholders, or it may choose to prohibit such reinvestment. The Fund may re‑open to new investment and subsequently close again to new investment at any time at the discretion of the Adviser. During any time the Fund is closed to new investments, Fund shareholders will continue to be able to redeem their shares.

Bitcoin and bitcoin futures contracts are a relatively new asset class and are subject to unique and substantial risks, including the risk that the value of the Fund’s investments could decline rapidly, including to zero. Bitcoin and bitcoin futures contracts have historically been more volatile than traditional asset classes. You should be prepared to lose your entire investment.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a digital asset, the ownership and behavior of which are determined by participants in an online, peer‑to‑peer network that connects computers that run publicly accessible, or “open source,” software that follows the rules and procedures governing the Bitcoin network, commonly referred to as the Bitcoin protocol. The value of bitcoin, like the value of other digital assets, is not backed by any government, corporation or other identified body. Ownership and the ability to transfer or take other actions with respect to bitcoin is protected through public‑key cryptography. The supply of bitcoin is constrained formulaically by the Bitcoin protocol instead of being explicitly delegated to an identified body (e.g., a central bank or corporate treasury) to control. Units of bitcoin are treated as fungible. Bitcoin and certain other types of digital assets are sometimes referred to as digital currencies or cryptocurrencies. No single entity owns or operates the Bitcoin network, the infrastructure of which is collectively maintained by (1) a decentralized group of participants who run computer software that results in the recording and validation of transactions (commonly referred to as “miners”), (2) developers who propose improvements to the Bitcoin protocol and the software that enforces the protocol and (3) users who choose what Bitcoin software to run. Bitcoin was released in 2009 and, as a result, there is relatively little data on its long-term investment potential. Bitcoin is not backed by a government-issued legal tender or other assets or currency.

Bitcoin Futures Contracts

The Fund seeks to achieve the Target Exposure by purchasing bitcoin futures contracts. Futures contracts are financial contracts the value of which depends on, or is derived from, the underlying reference asset. In the case of bitcoin futures contracts, the underlying reference asset is bitcoin. Futures contracts may be physically-settled or cash-settled. The only futures contracts in which the Fund invests are cash-settled bitcoin futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges registered with the CFTC. “Cash-settled” means that when the relevant futures contract expires, if the value of the underlying asset exceeds the futures contract price, the seller pays to the purchaser cash in the amount of that excess, and if the futures contract price exceeds the value of the underlying asset, the purchaser pays to the seller cash in the amount of that excess. In a cash-settled futures contract on bitcoin, the amount of cash to be paid is equal to the difference between the value of the bitcoin underlying the futures contract at the close of the last trading day of the contract and the futures contract price specified in the agreement. The CME has specified that the value of bitcoin underlying bitcoin futures contracts traded on the

CME will be determined by reference to a volume-weighted average of bitcoin trading prices on multiple bitcoin trading venues. The Fund generally does not intend to close out or sell its futures contracts except (i) to meet redemptions or (ii) when a bitcoin futures contract is nearing expiration, at which point the Fund will generally sell it and use the proceeds to buy a bitcoin futures contract with a later expiration date in order to maintain its futures exposure. This is commonly referred to as “rolling.”

Pooled Investment Vehicles

The Fund intends to invest in pooled investment vehicles that invest directly or indirectly in bitcoin and are managed by unaffiliated third parties if such investments are available in the market and meet the Adviser’s investment criteria.

Cash and Fixed Income Investments

In addition to the Fund’s bitcoin-related investments, the Fund expects to have significant holdings of Cash and Fixed Income Investments. The Cash and Fixed Income Investments are intended to provide liquidity, to serve as collateral for the Fund’s bitcoin futures contracts and to support the Fund’s use of leverage. Although the amount of Cash and Fixed Income Investments held by the Fund may change over time and will be determined primarily by the amount needed to seek to achieve or maintain the Target Exposure, the Fund intends, under normal circumstances, to invest up to approximately 40% of its total assets in investment-grade fixed income investments that are Agency MBS, municipal debt securities or that are issued by foreign governments, supranational entities or corporations (with the remaining assets of the Fund invested in cash, cash equivalents, U.S. government securities and a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) organized in the Cayman Islands and advised by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC). In addition, because the Fund intends to qualify as a RIC under the Code, the Fund will generally hold Cash and Fixed Income Investments such that, at the end of each fiscal quarter, at least 50% of the value of the Fund’s total assets is represented by cash, U.S. government securities, and other securities limited in respect of any one issuer to a value not greater than 5% of the value of the Fund’s total assets and not more than 10% of the outstanding voting securities of such issuer.