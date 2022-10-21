Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
-9.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$9.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 5.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BTCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-62.5%
|107.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-9.5%
|-89.0%
|245.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-83.6%
|168.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-80.0%
|108.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|7.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BTCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-94.4%
|48.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-58.5%
|72.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-84.2%
|86.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-67.0%
|1180.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-50.0%
|90.5%
|N/A
|BTCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTCMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.1 M
|161 K
|29.3 B
|47.06%
|Number of Holdings
|12
|1
|34
|17.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.9 M
|0
|1.2 B
|17.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|38.4%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTCMX % Rank
|Cash
|63.75%
|-121.66%
|150.05%
|56.52%
|Bonds
|20.66%
|0.00%
|158.15%
|12.77%
|Other
|15.59%
|-50.05%
|149.96%
|41.30%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.18%
|100.00%
|57.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|47.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTCMX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|60.09%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.44%
|Government
|39.91%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.44%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.67%
|48.89%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.35%
|48.89%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.43%
|48.89%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.24%
|48.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTCMX % Rank
|Non US
|20.61%
|0.00%
|20.61%
|2.17%
|US
|0.05%
|0.00%
|158.15%
|23.91%
|BTCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.40%
|0.50%
|3.00%
|37.31%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|3.00%
|7.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|57.69%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.25%
|N/A
|BTCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|BTCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BTCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|55.00%
|N/A
|BTCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTCMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.14%
|41.27%
|BTCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BTCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTCMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.34%
|-3.07%
|1.41%
|57.50%
|BTCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2021
|$5.046
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2021
0.84
0.8%
Allen Steere, Portfolio Manager, is responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management and investments. Prior to joining Stone Ridge in 2015, Mr. Steere was a single stock equity derivatives trader at BNP Paribas from 2009 to 2015. Mr. Steere received his BS in Psychology from Ohio Wesleyan University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2021
0.84
0.8%
Li Song joined Stone Ridge in 2018, Mr. Song worked at Goldman Sachs as a senior strategist in Emerging Markets foreign exchange, interest rate, options, and credit products. Mr. Song received his PhD, M.Phil., and M.A. in Statistics from Columbia University and his B.S. in Mathematics at the University of Science and Technology of China.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2021
0.84
0.8%
Paul Germain, Portfolio Manager of Stone Ridge. Prior to joining Stone Ridge in 2015, Mr. Germain was the Global Head of Prime Services at Credit Suisse, where he worked from 2010 to 2015. Mr. Germain received his MBA from Harvard Business School and his BSE in Management from University of Pennsylvania (Wharton).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|16.86
|3.85
|0.05
