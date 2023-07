Cliff Greenberg joined Baron in 1997 as a portfolio manager and was named co-chief investment officer in 2020. He has 37 years of research experience. From 1984 to 1996, Cliff worked at HPB Associates, as a securities analyst and fund manager he was named general partner in 1991. Cliff graduated from Cornell University with a B.A. in 1981 and from Columbia Law School with a J.D. in 1984.