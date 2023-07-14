Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BlackRock Sustainable Advantage International Equity Fund

mutual fund
BRZAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.69 -0.07 -0.65%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (BRZIX) Primary Retirement (BRZKX) A (BRZAX)
BRZAX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Sustainable Advantage International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.69 -0.07 -0.65%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (BRZIX) Primary Retirement (BRZKX) A (BRZAX)
BRZAX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Sustainable Advantage International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.69 -0.07 -0.65%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (BRZIX) Primary Retirement (BRZKX) A (BRZAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Sustainable Advantage International Equity Fund

BRZAX | Fund

$10.69

$11.3 M

1.81%

$0.19

4.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.1%

1 yr return

23.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$11.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 172.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Sustainable Advantage International Equity Fund

BRZAX | Fund

$10.69

$11.3 M

1.81%

$0.19

4.31%

BRZAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Sustainable Advantage International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Aug 18, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    21276
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Franklin

Fund Description

BRZAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRZAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% 2.1% 19.2% 18.44%
1 Yr 23.0% -20.6% 27.8% 6.52%
3 Yr N/A* -14.5% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRZAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -43.6% 71.3% 37.37%
2021 -0.4% -15.4% 9.4% 76.18%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRZAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -16.4% 19.2% 18.44%
1 Yr 23.0% -27.2% 27.8% 6.52%
3 Yr N/A* -14.5% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRZAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -43.6% 71.3% 37.37%
2021 -0.4% -15.4% 9.4% 76.18%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BRZAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BRZAX Category Low Category High BRZAX % Rank
Net Assets 11.3 M 1.02 M 369 B 95.61%
Number of Holdings 357 1 10801 31.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.08 M 0 34.5 B 96.01%
Weighting of Top 10 17.29% 1.9% 101.9% 69.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 2.63%
  2. Nestle SA 2.63%
  3. Nestle SA 2.63%
  4. Nestle SA 2.63%
  5. Nestle SA 2.63%
  6. Nestle SA 2.63%
  7. Nestle SA 2.63%
  8. Nestle SA 2.63%
  9. Nestle SA 2.63%
  10. Nestle SA 2.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BRZAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.22% 0.00% 122.60% 65.53%
Cash 		2.76% -65.15% 100.00% 31.24%
Other 		0.02% -16.47% 17.36% 32.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 60.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 57.63%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 61.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRZAX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.53% 0.00% 47.75% 38.57%
Industrials 		16.43% 5.17% 99.49% 25.76%
Healthcare 		11.58% 0.00% 21.01% 50.95%
Consumer Defense 		11.11% 0.00% 32.29% 22.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.43% 0.00% 36.36% 44.83%
Technology 		9.35% 0.00% 36.32% 67.39%
Basic Materials 		8.56% 0.00% 23.86% 42.36%
Communication Services 		5.07% 0.00% 21.69% 74.09%
Energy 		4.31% 0.00% 16.89% 66.38%
Real Estate 		2.55% 0.00% 14.59% 34.21%
Utilities 		2.08% 0.00% 13.68% 64.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRZAX % Rank
Non US 		96.11% 0.00% 124.02% 42.65%
US 		1.11% -7.71% 68.98% 66.90%

BRZAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BRZAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.31% 0.02% 26.51% 2.34%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.60% 25.93%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 44.09%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 1.00% 34.56%

Sales Fees

BRZAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 3.50% 5.75% 70.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BRZAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BRZAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 172.00% 2.00% 247.00% 99.19%

BRZAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BRZAX Category Low Category High BRZAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.81% 0.00% 13.15% 22.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BRZAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BRZAX Category Low Category High BRZAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.45% -0.93% 6.38% 53.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BRZAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BRZAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Franklin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 18, 2020

1.78

1.8%

Kevin Franklin, Managing Director, is a member of BlackRock's Systematic Active Equity Investment Group. He is responsible for BlackRock's Global Equity Strategies. Mr. Franklin rejoined the firm in 2010, building on five prior years of service with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. He joined BlackRock after a year as head of Automated Trading at Marble Bar Asset Management in London, where he was responsible for MBAM's European systematic equity long-short product. At BGI, his previous roles include head of Portfolio Management for The 32 Capital Fund equity long-short strategy, as well as head of Market Neutral, Europe Active Equities. Prior to joining BGI, Mr. Franklin was a portfolio manager and trader at Horizon Asset Limited. Mr. Franklin earned a BS degree in applied physics and history from the California Institute of Technology in 2000.

Anna Hawley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 18, 2020

1.78

1.8%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009; Principal of BGI from 2007 to 2009; Associate of BGI from 2002 to 2007;

Richard Mathieson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 18, 2020

1.78

1.8%

Richard Mathieson, CA, Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009; Equity Analyst for Exista UK from 2007 to 2008; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2005 to 2007; Associate of Barclays Global Investors from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Mathieson is a member of the Systematic Active Equity division within BlackRock's Active Equities Group. He is a Portfolio Manager responsible for global equity strategies. Prior to this he led the Investment Strategy team in EMEA for Scientific Active Equity. Mr. Mathieson's service with the firm dates back to 2002, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to rejoining BGI in 2008, Mr. Mathieson was an equity analyst for a specialist investment company focused on European financial stocks. Previously he was with BGI as a senior portfolio manager, where he was responsible for managing both long only and market neutral strategies. Prior to joining the BlackRock, Inc. in 1999, Robert was a mortgage banking specialist at Ohio Savings Bank. Mr. Mathieson qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2000, and holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Glasgow

Raffaele Savi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 18, 2020

1.78

1.8%

Raffaele Savi, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE). He is responsible for BlackRock's North American, European, and Developed Market Equity Strategies. He is a member of the Global Operating and Human Capital Committees. Prior to moving to his current role in 2010, Mr. Savi was the investment lead for the US Equity team within the Scientific Active Equity group. Mr. Savi's service with the firm dates back to 2006, including his years with Barclay's Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×