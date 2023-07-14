Home
BRUSX (Mutual Fund)

BRUSX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

6.1%

1 yr return

-8.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

Net Assets

$84.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 82.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BRUSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bridgeway Ultra Small Company Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Bridgeway
  • Inception Date
    Aug 05, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Montgomery

Fund Description

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of ultra-small companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in ultra-small company stocks based on company size at the time of purchase. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, “ultra-small companies” are defined as those: (i) companies that have a market capitalization the size of the smallest 20% of companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange; or (ii) companies with a capitalization that falls within the range of capitalization of companies included in the Cap‑Based Portfolio 9 Index or the Cap‑Based Portfolio 10 Index as defined by the Center for Research in Security Prices, LLC (“CRSP”), an affiliate of the University of Chicago. A majority of these stocks are listed on Nasdaq. On June 30, 2022, the stocks in this group generally had a market capitalization of less than $413 million. Bridgeway Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) selects stocks for the Fund using a statistical approach.
The Adviser’s investment process incorporates material environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) information, when available, as a consideration in the ongoing assessment of potential portfolio securities. The Adviser uses ESG research and/or ratings information provided by third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks. As with any consideration used in assessing portfolio securities, the Adviser may, at times, utilize ESG information to increase the weighting of an issuer with a good ESG record or decrease the weighting of an issuer with a poor ESG record. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by the Adviser. ESG information for ultra-small companies may be limited, although the Adviser’s investment process incorporates this information when available.
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in foreign securities. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, “foreign securities” means those securities issued by companies: (i) that are domiciled in a country other than the US; and (ii) that derive 50% or more of their total revenue from activities outside of the US. 
Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on portfolio positioning to reflect its benchmark, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors. 
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities. 
The Fund may purchase stock market index futures in order to equitize cash. 
BRUSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -10.6% 21.3% 54.66%
1 Yr -8.4% -16.4% 28.1% 93.93%
3 Yr 5.9%* -15.7% 112.5% 87.99%
5 Yr -3.8%* -24.5% 42.5% 70.34%
10 Yr -4.3%* -21.2% 23.2% 89.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -36.7% 212.9% 88.25%
2021 3.2% -38.4% 60.6% 87.70%
2020 9.5% -9.3% 66.8% 0.93%
2019 2.0% -5.9% 7.6% 92.46%
2018 -5.8% -12.3% -1.2% 61.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -12.9% 21.3% 52.49%
1 Yr -8.4% -16.4% 46.4% 93.72%
3 Yr 5.9%* -15.7% 112.5% 87.99%
5 Yr -3.8%* -19.0% 42.5% 78.82%
10 Yr -0.1%* -10.1% 23.2% 78.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -36.7% 212.9% 88.25%
2021 3.2% -38.4% 60.6% 87.70%
2020 9.5% -7.6% 66.8% 0.93%
2019 2.0% -5.9% 7.6% 92.46%
2018 -5.8% -12.3% -1.2% 77.44%

NAV & Total Return History

BRUSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BRUSX Category Low Category High BRUSX % Rank
Net Assets 84.6 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 81.39%
Number of Holdings 195 10 1551 28.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.4 M 812 K 2.82 B 80.74%
Weighting of Top 10 21.44% 4.8% 95.7% 40.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc 4.31%
  2. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp 3.32%
  3. Broadwind Inc 2.90%
  4. Hudson Technologies Inc 2.81%
  5. IntriCon Corp 2.69%
  6. Conn's Inc 2.65%
  7. Lakeland Industries Inc 2.65%
  8. Castlight Health Inc Class B 2.61%
  9. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc 2.50%
  10. Elevate Credit Inc 2.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BRUSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.42% 14.38% 100.16% 26.48%
Other 		0.58% -0.88% 5.25% 1.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 4.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 1.31%
Cash 		0.00% -52.43% 47.85% 87.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 2.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRUSX % Rank
Healthcare 		21.37% 0.00% 25.76% 0.44%
Financial Services 		15.34% 0.00% 35.71% 86.75%
Industrials 		12.71% 0.65% 48.61% 89.40%
Technology 		11.91% 0.00% 34.03% 23.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.45% 0.00% 51.62% 61.59%
Basic Materials 		7.93% 0.00% 67.30% 12.80%
Energy 		7.56% 0.00% 29.42% 57.62%
Communication Services 		5.96% 0.00% 24.90% 6.40%
Consumer Defense 		5.78% 0.00% 13.22% 20.75%
Real Estate 		1.00% 0.00% 44.41% 91.17%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 81.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRUSX % Rank
US 		98.29% 11.42% 100.16% 14.22%
Non US 		1.13% 0.00% 78.53% 79.65%

BRUSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BRUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.05% 37.36% 50.66%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 77.01%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

BRUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BRUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BRUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 82.00% 7.00% 252.00% 83.79%

BRUSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BRUSX Category Low Category High BRUSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 27.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BRUSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BRUSX Category Low Category High BRUSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.48% -1.43% 4.13% 46.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BRUSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BRUSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Montgomery

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 05, 1994

27.84

27.8%

John, CIO and President,founded Bridgeway in 1993.He worked with computer modeling and quantitative methods as a research engineer at MIT in the late 1970s. Later, as a student at Harvard, he investigated methods to apply modeling to portfolio management. He began applying these methods to his investments in 1985. Over the next 6 years, this style proved more successful than even John had expected. He left his full-time position in the transportation industry at the end of 1991 to perform full-time research on his models, study the mutual fund industry, and write a business plan for Bridgeway.

Michael Whipple

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2005

16.6

16.6%

Mike Whipple, CFA, FRM, is a portfolio manager and began working for Bridgeway in 2002. His responsibilities include portfolio management, investment research, and statistical modeling. He holds a BS in Accountancy and Finance from Miami University in Ohio. Michael worked in public accounting with a focus in auditing from 1993 to 2000 before attending the University of Chicago Booth School of Business from 2000 to 2002, where he earned his MBA.

Elena Khoziaeva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2005

16.6

16.6%

Elena Khoziaeva, CFA, is a portfolio manager and began working at Bridgeway in 1998. Her responsibilities include portfolio management, investment research, and statistical modeling. Elena earned a Bachelor of Economic Sciences from Belarussian State Economic University in Minsk and graduated with highest honors from the University of Houston with an MBA in Accounting.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

