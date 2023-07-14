Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.2%
1 yr return
-0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.5%
Net Assets
$211 M
Holdings in Top 10
5.7%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 52.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BRSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.2%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|65.29%
|1 Yr
|-0.6%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|82.86%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|94.23%
|5 Yr
|-7.5%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|92.16%
|10 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|88.78%
* Annualized
|BRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|211 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|65.80%
|Number of Holdings
|592
|10
|1551
|7.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.7 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|83.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|5.72%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|99.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.94%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|11.82%
|Other
|0.03%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|4.16%
|Bonds
|0.03%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|2.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|56.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|55.36%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|94.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRSIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|25.76%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|0.22%
|Financial Services
|21.43%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|65.78%
|Industrials
|12.32%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|92.27%
|Energy
|10.04%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|26.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.70%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|78.81%
|Technology
|7.58%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|67.55%
|Consumer Defense
|4.77%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|33.33%
|Communication Services
|3.40%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|28.04%
|Basic Materials
|2.96%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|86.09%
|Real Estate
|2.03%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|85.43%
|Utilities
|0.99%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|73.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRSIX % Rank
|US
|98.06%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|14.88%
|Non US
|1.88%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|63.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRSIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|79.07%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.94%
|Corporate
|20.93%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.66%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.95%
|53.04%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|53.68%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|53.68%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.51%
|53.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRSIX % Rank
|US
|0.03%
|0.00%
|46.70%
|1.97%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.97%
|55.14%
|BRSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|89.43%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|7.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|BRSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BRSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|33.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BRSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|52.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|49.13%
|BRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|68.03%
|BRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.83%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|24.34%
|BRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2010
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2001
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2000
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 1997
24.85
24.9%
John, CIO and President,founded Bridgeway in 1993.He worked with computer modeling and quantitative methods as a research engineer at MIT in the late 1970s. Later, as a student at Harvard, he investigated methods to apply modeling to portfolio management. He began applying these methods to his investments in 1985. Over the next 6 years, this style proved more successful than even John had expected. He left his full-time position in the transportation industry at the end of 1991 to perform full-time research on his models, study the mutual fund industry, and write a business plan for Bridgeway.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2005
16.6
16.6%
Elena Khoziaeva, CFA, is a portfolio manager and began working at Bridgeway in 1998. Her responsibilities include portfolio management, investment research, and statistical modeling. Elena earned a Bachelor of Economic Sciences from Belarussian State Economic University in Minsk and graduated with highest honors from the University of Houston with an MBA in Accounting.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2005
16.6
16.6%
Mike Whipple, CFA, FRM, is a portfolio manager and began working for Bridgeway in 2002. His responsibilities include portfolio management, investment research, and statistical modeling. He holds a BS in Accountancy and Finance from Miami University in Ohio. Michael worked in public accounting with a focus in auditing from 1993 to 2000 before attending the University of Chicago Booth School of Business from 2000 to 2002, where he earned his MBA.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2010
11.59
11.6%
Christine L. Wang, CFA, CPA is a portfolio manager and began working at Bridgeway in 2008. Her responsibilities include portfolio management, investment research, and statistical modeling. Christine holds a MS in Accounting from the University of Virginia and BA in Sociology and Managerial Studies from Rice University. Christine is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in the state of Texas. Prior to joining Bridgeway, Christine worked in public accounting with a focus on energy trading and risk management from 2004 to 2008.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
