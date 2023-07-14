Home
Trending ETFs

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Index Fund

mutual fund
BRMAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.28 -0.12 -0.9%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (BRMKX) Primary Inst (BRMIX) No Load (BRMAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Index Fund

BRMAX | Fund

$13.28

$1.67 B

0.86%

$0.11

0.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.9%

1 yr return

11.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

Net Assets

$1.67 B

Holdings in Top 10

5.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BRMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares Russell Mid-Cap Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alan Mason

Fund Description

BRMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -23.7% 31.6% 34.85%
1 Yr 11.9% -41.1% 28.9% 32.32%
3 Yr 8.3%* -20.7% 20.7% 36.65%
5 Yr 4.6%* -15.0% 80.8% 21.39%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -52.6% 20.1% 55.13%
2021 8.4% -25.0% 15.1% 32.64%
2020 4.3% -2.9% 196.6% 26.83%
2019 5.8% -2.6% 8.3% 37.89%
2018 -2.6% -11.1% 0.0% 25.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -27.0% 31.6% 30.81%
1 Yr 11.9% -41.1% 48.6% 24.18%
3 Yr 8.3%* -20.7% 20.7% 35.56%
5 Yr 5.2%* -15.0% 80.8% 20.88%
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -52.6% 20.1% 55.13%
2021 8.4% -25.0% 15.1% 32.64%
2020 4.3% -2.9% 196.6% 26.83%
2019 5.8% -2.6% 8.3% 37.89%
2018 -1.9% -11.1% 0.0% 17.46%

NAV & Total Return History

BRMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BRMAX Category Low Category High BRMAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.67 B 481 K 145 B 19.40%
Number of Holdings 834 1 2445 1.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 91 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 46.48%
Weighting of Top 10 5.17% 2.9% 100.0% 96.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Freeport-McMoRan Inc 0.57%
  2. Marvell Technology Inc 0.55%
  3. Palo Alto Networks Inc 0.55%
  4. Ford Motor Co 0.52%
  5. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 0.50%
  6. Marathon Petroleum Corp 0.48%
  7. Moderna Inc 0.48%
  8. Twitter Inc 0.48%
  9. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A 0.47%
  10. Synopsys Inc 0.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BRMAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.79% 0.00% 100.57% 20.10%
Cash 		0.21% -2.51% 100.00% 79.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 78.39%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 76.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 77.89%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 77.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRMAX % Rank
Technology 		18.32% 0.00% 40.65% 24.69%
Industrials 		13.67% 0.00% 45.89% 72.04%
Financial Services 		12.54% 0.00% 46.10% 66.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.28% 2.49% 46.48% 58.94%
Healthcare 		10.76% 0.00% 47.15% 39.55%
Real Estate 		8.89% 0.00% 25.82% 39.29%
Energy 		5.78% 0.00% 58.13% 42.82%
Utilities 		5.18% 0.00% 18.97% 30.73%
Basic Materials 		4.69% 0.00% 26.18% 66.75%
Consumer Defense 		4.23% 0.00% 32.18% 38.79%
Communication Services 		3.65% 0.00% 30.98% 27.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRMAX % Rank
US 		98.68% 0.00% 100.04% 19.10%
Non US 		1.11% 0.00% 27.19% 58.79%

BRMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BRMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.03% 33.98% 86.92%
Management Fee 0.02% 0.00% 1.50% 1.01%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 55.44%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

BRMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BRMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BRMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 321.00% 25.50%

BRMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BRMAX Category Low Category High BRMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.86% 0.00% 3.08% 27.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BRMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BRMAX Category Low Category High BRMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.87% -2.06% 3.38% 22.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BRMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

BRMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alan Mason

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 13, 2015

7.05

7.1%

Alan Mason is a Managing Director of BlackRock Advisors, LLC since 2009. Previously, Mr. Mason was a Managing Director of Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009 and a Principal from 1996 to 2008.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 08, 2016

6.15

6.2%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 27, 2019

2.51

2.5%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Suzanne Henige

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Mrs. Henige is a Director and member of BlackRock’s Index Equity Portfolio Management team. Her service with the firm dates back to 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

