Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
BMGAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.69 -0.08 -0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (CMGIX) Primary A (BMGAX) C (BMGCX) S (CMGSX) Retirement (BMRRX) Retirement (BMGKX)
BMGAX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.69 -0.08 -0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (CMGIX) Primary A (BMGAX) C (BMGCX) S (CMGSX) Retirement (BMRRX) Retirement (BMGKX)
BMGAX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.69 -0.08 -0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (CMGIX) Primary A (BMGAX) C (BMGCX) S (CMGSX) Retirement (BMRRX) Retirement (BMGKX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio

BMGAX | Fund

$30.69

$13.8 B

0.00%

1.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.2%

1 yr return

15.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

Net Assets

$13.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio

BMGAX | Fund

$30.69

$13.8 B

0.00%

1.09%

BMGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Phil Ruvinsky

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities issued by U.S. mid-capitalization companies which Fund management believes have above-average earnings growth potential. Equity securities consist primarily of common stock, preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock and securities or other instruments whose price is linked to the value of common stock. Although a universal definition of mid-capitalization companies does not exist, the Fund generally defines these companies, at the time of the Fund’s investment, as those with market capitalizations comparable in size to the companies in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index (between approximately $247 thousand and $52.7 million as of August 31, 2022). In the future, the Fund may define mid-capitalization companies using a different index or classification system. The Fund seeks to buy primarily common stock but also can invest in preferred stock, convertible securities and other equity securities. From time to time the Fund may invest in shares of companies through “new issues” or initial public offerings (“IPOs”).
The Fund may, when consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, buy or sell options or futures on a security or an index of securities (commonly known as derivatives). The primary purpose of using derivatives is to attempt to reduce risk to the Fund as a whole (hedge), but they may also be used to maintain liquidity and commit cash pending investment. Fund management also may, but under normal market conditions generally does not intend to, use derivatives for speculation to increase returns.
Read More

BMGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BMGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -26.9% 59.5% 15.43%
1 Yr 15.3% -43.3% 860.3% 42.55%
3 Yr 1.5%* -41.5% 41.9% 31.04%
5 Yr 5.8%* -28.2% 82.7% 14.51%
10 Yr 7.3%* -18.2% 13.7% 16.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BMGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 83.57%
2021 3.8% -52.0% 83.9% 23.71%
2020 13.4% -17.6% 195.3% 16.00%
2019 7.8% -16.0% 9.5% 10.76%
2018 -0.4% -13.6% 24.1% 5.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BMGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -53.4% 55.3% 14.54%
1 Yr 15.3% -60.3% 860.3% 39.72%
3 Yr 1.5%* -41.5% 41.9% 31.47%
5 Yr 5.8%* -27.5% 82.7% 17.06%
10 Yr 11.3%* -17.0% 15.4% 6.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BMGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 83.57%
2021 3.8% -52.0% 83.9% 23.71%
2020 13.4% -17.6% 195.3% 16.00%
2019 7.8% -16.0% 9.5% 10.76%
2018 -0.4% -13.6% 24.1% 11.25%

NAV & Total Return History

BMGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BMGAX Category Low Category High BMGAX % Rank
Net Assets 13.8 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 6.21%
Number of Holdings 68 20 3702 60.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 5 B 360 K 10.9 B 5.85%
Weighting of Top 10 29.21% 5.5% 92.1% 37.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Match Group Inc 3.24%
  2. Evolution AB 3.23%
  3. Evolution AB 3.23%
  4. Evolution AB 3.23%
  5. Evolution AB 3.23%
  6. Evolution AB 3.23%
  7. Evolution AB 3.23%
  8. Evolution AB 3.23%
  9. Evolution AB 3.23%
  10. Evolution AB 3.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BMGAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.40% 23.99% 100.52% 24.65%
Cash 		0.60% -0.52% 26.94% 73.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 41.13%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 44.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 35.99%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 38.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BMGAX % Rank
Technology 		35.00% 0.04% 62.17% 29.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.60% 0.00% 57.41% 10.28%
Healthcare 		16.43% 0.00% 43.77% 64.01%
Financial Services 		10.64% 0.00% 43.01% 26.06%
Industrials 		9.92% 0.00% 38.23% 81.38%
Communication Services 		7.76% 0.00% 18.33% 6.38%
Basic Materials 		0.87% 0.00% 17.25% 69.50%
Real Estate 		0.78% 0.00% 19.28% 78.19%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 53.72%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 76.06%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 88.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BMGAX % Rank
US 		94.86% 23.38% 100.52% 40.96%
Non US 		4.54% 0.00% 35.22% 38.83%

BMGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BMGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.02% 19.28% 47.39%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 1.50% 24.33%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 42.22%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 0.40% 30.21%

Sales Fees

BMGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 3.50% 5.75% 79.10%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BMGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BMGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 250.31% 22.73%

BMGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BMGAX Category Low Category High BMGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 43.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BMGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BMGAX Category Low Category High BMGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.78% -2.24% 2.75% 66.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BMGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BMGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Phil Ruvinsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2013

9.25

9.3%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013; Sector Head and Research Analyst at Surview Capital LLC from 2010 to 2013; Various positions, including Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst, at UBS Global Asset Management from 2002 to 2010.

Lawrence Kemp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2013

9.25

9.3%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012; Prior to joining BlackRock, Inc., Mr. Kemp was a Managing Director at UBS Global Asset Management.He has been an investment professional with UBS Global Asset Management since 1992. Lawrence received his bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and his MBA from the University of Chicago.

William Broadbent

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×