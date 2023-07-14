The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities issued by U.S. mid-capitalization companies which Fund management believes have above-average earnings growth potential. Equity securities consist primarily of common stock, preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock and securities or other instruments whose price is linked to the value of common stock. Although a universal definition of mid-capitalization companies does not exist, the Fund generally defines these companies, at the time of the Fund’s investment, as those with market capitalizations comparable in size to the companies in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index (between approximately $247 thousand and $52.7 million as of August 31, 2022). In the future, the Fund may define mid-capitalization companies using a different index or classification system. The Fund seeks to buy primarily common stock but also can invest in preferred stock, convertible securities and other equity securities. From time to time the Fund may invest in shares of companies through “new issues” or initial public offerings (“IPOs”).

The Fund may, when consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, buy or sell options or futures on a security or an index of securities (commonly known as derivatives). The primary purpose of using derivatives is to attempt to reduce risk to the Fund as a whole (hedge), but they may also be used to maintain liquidity and commit cash pending investment. Fund management also may, but under normal market conditions generally does not intend to, use derivatives for speculation to increase returns.